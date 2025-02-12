New Survey: Physicians Say PAs Expand Access to Care and Removing Barriers Would Reduce Wait Times and Provider Shortages

86% of physicians agree PAs improve healthcare access

Alexandria, VA, Feb. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new national survey highlights physician support for PAs as a solution to provider shortages and access challenges. More than 8 in 10 (86%) physicians agree PAs expand access to care, and 90% say PAs are important to enhancing care delivery, according to a Morning Consult survey commissioned by the American Academy of Physician Associates (AAPA).



Yet, despite strong physician support for PAs, outdated laws in the vast majority of states mandate administrative barriers that restrict PAs from fully contributing to patient care. More than half (55%) of physicians say removing barriers to PA practice would reduce patient wait times, and 68% of those who support modernizing PA laws believe doing so would help ease provider shortages.



"These findings confirm what providers on the front lines have known for years — outdated practice laws are actively limiting access to care," said AAPA President and Chair of the Board of Directors Jason Prevelige, DMSc, MBA, PA-C, DFAAPA. "Physicians recognize the need for change. It’s time to modernize these laws so healthcare teams can focus on what matters most, patient care."



Physicians Trust PAs to Deliver Safe, High-Quality Care

The survey also highlights strong physician confidence in the safety, effectiveness, and qualifications of PAs:

The vast majority (82%) of physicians who work with PAs say they provide safe and effective care.

More than 3 in 4 (77%) physicians who work with PAs agree that PAs are trained and qualified to oversee healthcare services and staff within their scope of practice.

77% of physicians who work with PAs agree that they provide cost-effective care, and another 78% recognize that PAs know when to refer or consult a physician or other provider.

At the same time, the survey exposes the growing strain on the healthcare system. Nearly half (47%) of all physicians report they don’t have enough time to spend with their patients. Further complicating patient care, 1 in 3 physicians say their patient load is unmanageable, and 1 in 7 report they are unable to accept new patients.



Survey Reveals ‘Physician-Led’ Care Model is Outdated

Despite these challenges, PAs in most states are required to have an on-paper agreement with a physician, often referred to as a “supervision agreement.” This requirement adds administrative burdens without improving care. The survey findings reveal how “supervision” functions in healthcare settings:

8 in 10 (83%) physicians report spending less than a quarter of their time monitoring the PAs they work with.

Nearly two-thirds (63%) say they are never or rarely (a few times a year) present during PA-patient interactions.

"There is a fundamental disconnect between the general understanding of the word ‘supervision’ and how PAs deliver care," AAPA CEO Lisa M. Gables said. "While the word suggests constant oversight, in practice, it looks very different. It’s past time that the law aligns with true nature of the PA-physician working relationship and the realities of how modern healthcare teams operate."

Methodology

On behalf of The American Academy of Physician Associates, Morning Consult conducted online interviews among a national sample of attending physicians holding either MD, DOs, or PhDs. 999 interviews were completed yielding a confidence interval of +/- 3% and research was conducted from January 2nd through January 15th, 2025. Confidence intervals are greater among subgroups of the overall sample.

