Shavers Market Size Expected to Worth $8.8 Billion by 2028, Expanding at a 4.6% CAGR 2021 to 2028

Cordless segment is expected to gain market share in the upcoming years and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% during the shavers market forecast period.

North America dominates in terms of global shavers market share and is expected to retain its dominance during the forecast period.” — Roshan Deshmukh

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, " Shavers Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, by Type, Demographics, Nature and Sales Channel : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2028".The research provides a current evaluation of the global market landscape, highlighting recent trends, key drivers, and the overall market environment. The study examines the main factors influencing industry expansion, analyzing both its growth drivers and restraints. Additionally, it sheds light on factors expected to offer promising opportunities for development of industry in the future. The shavers market size was valued at $6.2 billion in 2020, and is projected reach $8.8 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 4.6% from 2021 to 2028.Download Sample Pages of Research Overview: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/8717 Recent years have seen transition toward dry shaving especially among millennial and generation Z. Wet shave involves usage of soaps/creams/foams, shaving brush, razors, and after shave lotions, which the consumers often find time consuming and cumbersome. On the other hand, around two-fifths of the men use wet shaving method, which have seen downfall in share in majority of the countries both in developed and developing world. With increase in inclination toward dry shaving the demand for associated accessories such as shavers and epilators are likely to witnessed increased traction in the upcoming years thus driving shavers market growth.High penetration of salon services across the globe along with increase in demand for professional beard dressing products and changes in grooming patterns especially among male consumers are the major factors accelerating the market growth. In addition, wide scale promotion and advertisements have resulted in increased consumer awareness translating into greater product adoption.However, high cost is one of the key factors restricting the adoption of shavers and epilators. The branded products available in the market are highly priced and is unaffordable for the price sensitive customers. The average price of razor cost in between $1 and $5. On the contrary, electric shaver usually are priced ranging from $75 to around $300. This roughly results in at least 15X more initial investment as compared to conventional razors. High initial cost investment of electric shaver compared to conventional razor, which restricts the growth of the market.The global shavers market is segmented on the basis of type, demographics, nature, sales channel, and region. Based on type, the global market is segmented into foil and rotary. On the basis of demographics, the global market is bifurcated into men and women. By nature the market is studied across corded and cordless. By sales channel, it is segmented into offline channels and online channels. The global market is also studied across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA.Some of the major players profiled in the report include Koninklijke Philips N.V., Havells India Limited, The Procter & Gamble Company, Panasonic Corporation, Wahl Clipper Corporation, Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc., Conair Corporation, XIAOMI Corp-W, Shenzhen SweetLF Technology Co., Ltd, and Zhejiang Runwe Electric Appliance Co., Ltd.The COVID-19 pandemic has positive impact on the global shavers industry. However, engaged players have witnessed widespread disruptions in supply chains. Furthermore, the demand for shavers market is likely to gain traction, owing to restricted movement and lockdowns. Nevertheless, the market is likely to display positive robust growth in the upcoming years.Procure Complete Report (255 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/d85a16c73a20122663d3bd36136c0e88 Men exhibit a heightened interest in personal care products and related categories, thanks to extensive advertising and the widespread availability of these items in retail. The shavers market has experienced notable growth in recent years, driven by continuous innovation, extensive promotion through advertising and social media, leading to increased adoption. Despite facing competition from manual razors and trimmers, shavers stand out due to their enhanced convenience. This convenience factor is expected to be a key strength for shavers in the coming years. The market is poised for sustained demand, supported by ongoing product innovations, rising disposable incomes, the introduction of new products for the women's segment, and the expansion of retail sales channels.Analyst ReviewMen are now, more than ever, deeply invested in the personal care products and associated categories, owing to the advent of large advertising along with the proliferation of retail sales. Furthermore, continuous product innovation, widespread promotion and advertising along with social media marketing have resulted in increased adoption of shavers in the last few years. Nevertheless, greater convenience of shavers as compared to its counterparts have created new growth avenues for the market expansion; however, the shavers market faces stiff competition from their counterparts such as manual razors and trimmers. However, the high degree of convenience provided by the shavers is likely to remain core competency of the product in the upcoming years as well. 