Xilio Therapeutics Announces Multiple Masked T Cell Engager Programs

Also entered into collaboration and option agreement with AbbVie to develop novel tumor-activated immunotherapies, including masked T cell engagers, with $52.0 million in upfront payments

Extended anticipated cash runway into the first quarter of 2026

Company to host investor conference call and webcast today at 8:30 am ET

WALTHAM, Mass., Feb. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xilio Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: XLO), a clinical-stage biotechnology company discovering and developing tumor-activated immuno-oncology therapies for people living with cancer, today announced three wholly-owned preclinical programs for masked T cell engagers targeting prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA), claudin 18.2 (CLDN18.2) and six-transmembrane epithelial antigen of prostate 1 (STEAP1). In addition, as announced earlier today, Xilio entered into a collaboration, license and option agreement with AbbVie leveraging Xilio’s proprietary tumor-activation technology and platform to discover and develop novel tumor-activated immunotherapies, including masked T cell engagers. Under the collaboration, Xilio will receive $52.0 million in upfront payments and be eligible for additional option-related fees and milestones, as well as tiered royalties.

“Today, we are excited to announce the next phase of Xilio’s tumor-activation platform with multiple internal masked T cell engager programs, as well as a multi-program collaboration with AbbVie,” said René Russo, Pharm.D., president and chief executive officer of Xilio. “T cell engagers have demonstrated meaningful clinical activity, yet many promising targets for solid tumors remain out of reach due to toxicity limitations. Leveraging our clinically-validated masking technology, we aim to lead the next wave of innovation in cancer immunotherapy by developing masked T cell engagers designed to improve tolerability through tumor-selective activation. In addition, we are able to incorporate co-stimulatory signaling into our T cell engager designs with the goal of further enhancing T cell activation, persistence and anti-tumor activity. We look forward to collaborating with AbbVie as we advance our pipeline of novel tumor-activated immunotherapies.”

Masked T Cell Engager Programs

T cell engagers are designed to redirect immune effector cells against cancer cells by simultaneously binding to a specific tumor-associated antigen expressed on the cancer cells and the T cell receptor complex on T cells, resulting in T cell-mediated killing of tumor cells. To date, T cell engagers have demonstrated significant promise as cancer immunotherapies in a variety of advanced solid tumors, but their potential has been limited by toxicity.

Xilio is leveraging its proprietary, clinically-validated tumor-activation platform to advance a pipeline of wholly-owned, novel masked T cell engager molecules with conditional half-life modulation designed to enable potent, localized T cell activation and tumor cell destruction together with an improved therapeutic index. These programs include bispecific molecules designed using Xilio’s advanced tumor-activated cell engager (ATACR) format, which consists of a T cell engager with a masked CD3 targeting domain, and tri-specific molecules designed using Xilio’s selective effector-enhanced cell engager (SEECR) format. The SEECR format builds upon the ATACR format by adding co-stimulatory signaling designed to further enhance potency and T cell activation.

Xilio is currently advancing three wholly-owned preclinical programs for masked T cell engager molecules targeting the following tumor-associated antigens: PSMA, CLDN18.2 and STEAP1.

PSMA has demonstrated potential as a T cell engager target for prostate cancer. Xilio anticipates nominating a development candidate for its PSMA program in the ATACR format in the third quarter of 2025 and submitting an investigational new drug application (IND) in the first quarter of 2027.





CLDN18.2 has broad potential as a T cell engager target for gastric, pancreatic, esophageal and lung cancers. Xilio anticipates nominating a development candidate for its CLDN18.2 program in the ATACR format in the fourth quarter of 2025 and submitting an IND in the second quarter of 2027.





STEAP1 has broad potential as a T cell engager target for prostate, colorectal and lung cancers. Xilio anticipates nominating a development candidate for its STEAP1 program in the SEECR format in the first half of 2026 and submitting an IND in the second half of 2027.



Anticipated milestones beyond the first quarter of 2026 are subject to obtaining sufficient additional capital.

Collaboration, License and Option Agreement with AbbVie

Under the terms of the collaboration, license and option agreement announced earlier today with AbbVie:

Xilio will receive $52.0 million in upfront payments, consisting of a cash payment of $42.0 million and an equity investment by AbbVie of $10.0 million in Xilio common stock at a premium.





Xilio granted AbbVie (i) an exclusive option for an initial program to discover and develop masked cell engager molecules (and subject to the terms of the agreement, the right to initiate up to two additional masked cell engager programs) and (ii) an exclusive license for a program to discover and develop a masked antibody-based immunotherapy.





Xilio will be eligible to receive up to approximately $2.1 billion in additional contingent payments, consisting of option-related fees and development, regulatory and sales-based milestones. Xilio is also eligible to receive tiered royalties ranging in the mid to high single digits on annual global net product sales for licensed products.



Financial Guidance

Based on its current operating plans, Xilio anticipates that its existing cash and cash equivalents, together with the upfront payments under the agreement with AbbVie, will be sufficient to fund its operating expenses and capital expenditure requirements into the first quarter of 2026.

Investor Conference Call Information



Xilio will host a conference call and webcast today (Wednesday, February 12, 2025) at 8:30 am ET. Viewers can access the webcast by using this link. Listeners who require dial-in access should register here to receive a unique PIN and information to join the call. Listeners are encouraged to join at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time. The webcast will also be accessible under “Events & Presentations” in the Investors & Media section of the Xilio Therapeutics website at https://ir.xiliotx.com. A replay of the webcast will be archived on the website for 30 days following the presentation.

