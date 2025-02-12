Cytokine Release Syndrome Clinical Trials and Studies: EMA, PDMA, FDA Approvals, Mechanism of Action, ROA, NDA, IND

Cytokine Release Syndrome Pipeline

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DelveInsight’s, “Cytokine Release Syndrome Pipeline Insight” report provides comprehensive insights about 5+ companies and 5+ pipeline drugs in Cytokine Release Syndrome pipeline landscape. It covers the Cytokine Release Syndrome pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the Cytokine Release Syndrome therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive Cytokine Release Syndrome pipeline products in this space.

Key Takeaways from the Cytokine Release Syndrome Pipeline Report

• In February 2025:- Hoffmann-La Roche:- The main goal of this trial is to study the frequency and severity of cytokine release syndrome (CRS) in participants with diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) who are using a combination of glofitamab + gemcitabine + oxaliplatin (Glofit-GemOx) followed by glofitamab-only treatment.

• In January 2025:- CytoAgents Inc.:- The first phase of the study will be an open-label, dose escalation, safety assessment in a group of patients, and will also collect data to investigate the potential benefit of CTO1681, initiated prior to CAR T-cell therapy, in preventing or reducing certain toxicities or side effects associated with CAR T-cell therapy, such as cytokine release syndrome (CRS).

• DelveInsight’s Cytokine Release Syndrome pipeline report depicts a robust space with 5+ active players working to develop 5+ pipeline therapies for Cytokine Release Syndrome treatment.

• The leading Cytokine Release Syndrome Companies such as Biocon Limited, Olatec Therapeutics LLC, Novartis Pharmaceuticals and others.

• Promising Cytokine Release Syndrome Therapies such as CTO1681 10 μg, Itacitinib, Itolizumab IV infusion, Ruxolitinib, and others.

Cytokine Release Syndrome Emerging Drugs Profile

• Canakinumab: Novartis

Canakinumab is an interleukin (IL)-1β blocker indicated to treat certain periodic fever syndromes, such as cryopyrin-associated periodic syndromes and systemic juvenile idiopathic arthritis. Novartis is conducting phase III trial, called CAN-COVID which will evaluate the drug’s efficacy in treating a type of severe immune overreaction called cytokine release syndrome (CRS) related to Covid-19 pneumonia.

• Itacitinib: Incyte Corporation

Itacitinib is a potent, selective JAK1 inhibitor which is being clinically evaluated in several inflammatory diseases. It is currently being evaluated in phase II stage for the prevention of Cytokine Release Syndrome Induced by Immune Effector Cell Therapy.

• Dapansutrile: Olatec Therapeutics LLC

Dapansutrile is being developed by Olatec Therapeutics LLC for the treatment of Cytokine Release Syndrome. It is currently being evaluated in phase II trial to determine safety and efficacy of Dapansutrile for treatment of moderate COVID-19 symptoms and evidence of Early Cytokine Release Syndrome.

The Cytokine Release Syndrome pipeline report provides insights into

• The report provides detailed insights about companies that are developing therapies for the treatment of Cytokine Release Syndrome with aggregate therapies developed by each company for the same.

• It accesses the Different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of development for Cytokine Release Syndrome Treatment.

• Cytokine Release Syndrome Companies are involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.

• Cytokine Release Syndrome Drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type.

• Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement and financing details for future advancement of the Cytokine Release Syndrome market.

Cytokine Release Syndrome Companies

Biocon Limited, Olatec Therapeutics LLC, Novartis Pharmaceuticals and others.

Cytokine Release Syndrome pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs such as

• Infusion

• Intradermal

• Intramuscular

• Intranasal

• Intravenous

• Oral

• Parenteral

• Subcutaneous

• Molecule Type

Cytokine Release Syndrome Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as

• Gene therapies

• Small molecule

• Vaccines

• Polymers

• Peptides

• Monoclonal antibodies

• Product Type

Scope of the Cytokine Release Syndrome Pipeline Report

• Coverage- Global

• Cytokine Release Syndrome Companies- Biocon Limited, Olatec Therapeutics LLC, Novartis Pharmaceuticals and others.

• Cytokine Release Syndrome Therapies- CTO1681 10 μg, Itacitinib, Itolizumab IV infusion, Ruxolitinib, and others.

• Cytokine Release Syndrome Therapeutic Assessment by Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination

• Cytokine Release Syndrome Therapeutic Assessment by Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

Table of Content

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Cytokine Release Syndrome: Overview

4. Pipeline Therapeutics

5. Therapeutic Assessment

6. Cytokine Release Syndrome – DelveInsight’s Analytical Perspective

7. In-depth Commercial Assessment

8. Cytokine Release Syndrome Collaboration Deals

9. Late Stage Products (Phase III)

10. Canakinumab: Novartis

11. Mid Stage Products (Phase II)

12. Itacitinib: Incyte Corporation

13. Dapansutrile: Olatec Therapeutics LLC

14. Drug profiles in the detailed report…..

15. Early Stage Products (Phase I)

16. Drug Name: Company Name

17. Drug profiles in the detailed report…..

18. Pre-clinical and Discovery Stage Products

19. Drug Name: Company Name

20. Inactive Products

21. Cytokine Release Syndrome Key Companies

22. Cytokine Release Syndrome Key Products

23. Cytokine Release Syndrome- Unmet Needs

24. Cytokine Release Syndrome- Market Drivers and Barriers

25. Cytokine Release Syndrome- Future Perspectives and Conclusion

26. Cytokine Release Syndrome Analyst Views

27. Cytokine Release Syndrome Key Companies

28. Appendix

