Canned Peeled Tomatoes Market is Predicted to Attain $6.8 Billion by 2032: Bianco DiNapoli, Cento Fine Foods, Conagra

Canned peeled tomatoes market size was valued at $4 billion in 2022, and is estimated to reach $6.8 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2023 to 2032

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Canned peeled tomatoes provide a ready-to-use ingredient that eliminates the need for manual peeling and preparation. This appeals to busy consumers who seek quick and hassle-free meal solutions. Additionally, canned peeled tomatoes offer year-round availability and extended shelf life, making them a reliable choice for consumers regardless of seasonal variations in fresh tomato supply.Download Sample PDF Of This Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/98472 Some of the key players profiled in the canned peeled tomatoes market analysis include B&G Foods, Bianco DiNapoli, Cento Fine Foods, Conagra Brands, Inc., Del Monte Pacific Limited, General Mills, Inc., La Doria S.p.A., Mutti S.p.A., The Kraft Heinz Company, and The Pastene Companies, Ltd.Canned peeled tomatoes are a type of convenience food that provides a quick & easy way to add the flavor & nutrients of fresh tomatoes to a dish. Canned peeled tomatoes are an excellent convenience food alternative for home cooks who want to add the flavor & nutrients of fresh tomatoes to their dishes without the hassle of preparing them from scratch. Canned tomatoes are easily available at most grocery stores and can be used in a wide variety of recipes, from pasta sauces & soups to chili and casseroles. The year-round availability makes canned peeled tomatoes an attractive option for consumers who value convenience and want to incorporate tomatoes into their meals consistently which is expected to boost the growth of canned peeled tomatoes industry in the upcoming year.The demand for processed food products has been steadily increasing over the past few years. This trend is due to several factors, including a rise in urbanization, a change in lifestyles, and an increase in the number of working women. Further, to capitalize on the market opportunities, manufacturers can focus on developing canned peeled tomato products that cater to the evolving preferences & tastes of consumers. This can include offering different types of canned peeled tomatoes, such as diced, whole, or crushed, to cater to different culinary needs. Moreover, they can develop innovative packaging solutions, such as resealable pouches or easy-open cans, to enhance convenience for consumers which is expected to propel canned peeled tomatoes market growthBuy This Report (263 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/84a86b0f4392396502c8d10bcb14bf67 With the increasing demand for ready-to-use ingredients and the growing popularity of homemade meals, the canned peeled tomatoes market presents a lucrative opportunity for manufacturers to cater to the needs of consumers seeking convenience without compromising on taste and nutrition which is expected to fuel the canned peeled tomatoes market demand. The market opportunity for canned peeled tomatoes is significant owing to their versatility and wide-ranging applications in the food industry. Canned peeled tomatoes offer convenience, extended shelf life, and consistent quality, making them a preferred choice for various culinary purposes which is expected to create more canned peeled tomatoes market opportunities.Food waste has become a global concern, and consumers are increasingly conscious of minimizing waste and making sustainable choices. Canned peeled tomatoes offer a longer shelf life compared to fresh tomatoes, reducing the likelihood of spoilage and thus, food waste. This aspect has driven the demand for canned peeled tomatoes among environmentally conscious consumers. Moreover, manufacturers emphasize the sustainability aspect of their canned peeled tomatoes by highlighting their extended shelf life and the reduction of food waste. Further, they can incorporate eco-friendly packaging materials and communicate their commitment to sustainable practices, appealing to consumers who prioritize environmental responsibility. With the canned peeled tomatoes market trends, the manufacturers are offering innovative products to gain a consumer base in developing countries.Send Me Enquire@ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/98472 The canned peeled tomatoes market faces intense competition from other tomato-based products, including tomato paste, ketchup, and sauce. These products often have a lower price point than canned peeled tomatoes, which can lead to a decrease in demand for canned peeled tomatoes. Moreover, canned peeled tomatoes offer consistent quality and taste throughout the year, irrespective of seasonal variations in the availability and quality of fresh tomatoes. Consumers can rely on canned tomatoes as a pantry staple, ensuring they have access to tomatoes even when fresh ones are not in season or are expensive.The global canned peeled tomatoes market segmentation includes type, end user, sales channel, and region. By type, it is divided into whole peeled tomatoes, diced tomatoes, crushed tomatoes, pureed tomatoes, and others. Depending on the end user, the market is divided into residential and commercial. As per the sales channel, it is divided into online and offline. Region-wise, it is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Russia, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Argentina, and rest of LAMEA).By type, diced tomatoes segment accounted for more than 38.6% of the market share in 2022, in terms of revenue. One of the primary advantages of canned whole peeled tomatoes is their long shelf life, which allows consumers to store them for an extended period without worrying about spoilage. This feature makes them a convenient ingredient for home cooks and professional chefs.Depending on the end user, the residential segment led the market and accounted for more than 68.2% of the global canned peeled tomatoes market share in 2022 and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. Canned peeled tomatoes are a versatile ingredient that can be used in a wide variety of residential applications. They are a popular choice for home cooks due to their convenience, affordability, and long shelf life. An increase in disposable income and change in the eating habit of consumers are expected to propel the growth of the marketAs per the sales channel, the offline segment led the market and accounted for more than 84.8% of the global canned peeled tomatoes market in 2022 and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. Offline retail allows consumers to physically check the products before making a purchase. This tangible experience can help build brand loyalty and create a connection between the consumer and the product.Region-wise, Europe was the largest market in 2022 and had the highest market share of 44.8% There is growth in demand for organic and non-GMO products among consumers in Europe, as people become more aware of the potential health and environmental risks associated with conventional agriculture. Thus, the demand for organic and non-GMO products is driving the growth of the Europe canned peeled tomatoes market.Key findings of the studyDepending on the type, the pureed tomatoes segment is projected to witness the highest CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period.By end user, the commercial segment is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period.As per sales channel, the online segment is projected to witness the highest CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period.Based on country, the U.S. recorded the highest revenue generation in 2023 for the canned peeled tomatoes market.According to region, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to witness the highest growth rate, registering a CAGR of 7.8% from 2023 to 2032.

