Syria: authorities urged to reverse dissolution of journalists’ union

IFJ letter to Syrian government supported by the NUJ

The NUJ is backing a letter sent by the International Federation of Journalists to the president and prime minister of Syria urging them to reverse a decision to make changes to the Syrian Journalists’ Union.

Two months after the collapse of Bashar al-Assad’s regime in the country, Prime minister Mohammad al-Bashir ordered the dissolution of the general assembly of the SJU on 6 February and installed an interim board, consisting of individuals who are not members of the union.

They have been tasked with managing the union and organising a new general assembly.

The SJU has been a member of the IFJ since 2017 and this attempt to dissolve it is a severe incident of political interference in the work of trade union organisations.

The IFJ said it violates international agreements and conventions ratified by Syria, including International Labour Organisation (ILO) conventions. It has written a letter demanding that the authorities allow it to lead a national consultation involving its members in Syria, other trade unions groups and associations.

The aim should be to build a strong and independent trade union movement for journalists in Syria in line with the ILO conventions, the IFJ constitution and other international agreements that protect freedom of expression and freedom of association.

The letter from IFJ president Dominique Pradalié and general secretary Anthony Bellanger says:

“We are aware that you based your decision on a law introduced by the previous Syrian regime, a law that was designed to control the trade unions with an iron fist. However, it is unacceptable that your government to use this law. “We sincerely hope that your government is not using the old law [...] to set up a journalists’ trade union movement that aims to serve the new Syrian government’s policies and agenda, rather than defending journalists’ social and professional rights. By using this old law, you are sending a dangerous message to the world that your government is ready to employ the arsenal of very bad laws adopted by the previous regime, which aimed to restrict freedom of expression and independent journalism in Syria.”

You can download the letter here.

