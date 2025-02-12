A' Idea and Conceptual Design Award Announces Final Call for Late Entries Until February 2025

Idea Design Awards 2025

Distinguished International Design Competition Invites Creative Minds to Submit Groundbreaking Idea and Conceptual Design Projects

COMO, CO, ITALY, February 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Idea and Conceptual Design Award , a highly prestigious international design competition established in 2008, has announced its final call for late entries, with submissions accepted until February 28, 2025. The competition stands as a significant platform for recognizing excellence in idea design, offering participants an opportunity to showcase their innovative concepts on a global stage through a rigorous, blind peer-review evaluation process.Notable past laureates have demonstrated the competition's impact on society through their groundbreaking work. These include Filippo Batavia and Ginevra Della Porta's Project Nebula Miniaturized Map Technology Device, Hui Liu and Yunhan Bai's Helpmet Heat Stroke Prevention Helmet, and Rukai Huang, Jiang Wu, Loic Faulon and Xu Sun's Seniors Keeper Smart Door Lock, each contributing significantly to technological advancement and social welfare. The competition welcomes entries across multiple categories, including innovative business models, creative marketing campaigns, revolutionary product concepts, and groundbreaking service ideas.The competition accepts submissions from individuals, teams, and companies worldwide, with no geographic restrictions. Entries must represent works created within the past decade. The submission process involves a preliminary evaluation phase, followed by nomination. Participants are required to submit high-resolution images capturing their concept's essence, along with comprehensive documentation detailing the innovation's potential impact.Entries undergo evaluation by an international jury panel comprising academics, journalists, and industry professionals through a blind peer-review process. Assessment criteria include innovation potential, originality, practicality of implementation, sustainability consideration, social impact, and economic viability. The transparent evaluation methodology ensures fair assessment of each submission based on pre-established criteria.Winners receive comprehensive recognition through the A' Design Prize package, including the prestigious winner logo license, exhibition opportunities, and extensive international media coverage. Pro-Edition winners additionally receive the award trophy, printed yearbook, and invitation to the gala-night ceremony at Lake Como, Italy. The competition provides winners with extensive PR campaigns and inclusion in global design rankings.The A' Idea and Conceptual Design Award aims to advance society by recognizing and promoting innovative solutions that address contemporary challenges. Through celebrating excellence in idea design, the competition fosters a culture of innovation that contributes to societal progress and technological advancement.Idea Designers , Innovation Consultants, Creative Thinkers, and forward-thinking organizations are invited to participate in this prestigious competition. The late submission period remains open until February 28, 2025, offering a final opportunity to join this distinguished platform for design excellence.About A' Idea and Conceptual Design AwardThe A' Idea and Conceptual Design Award serves as a distinguished platform recognizing innovation excellence across the creative industry. The competition welcomes participation from designers, agencies, and organizations worldwide, offering a fair and transparent evaluation process through blind peer-review methodology. Through rigorous assessment criteria and international jury evaluation, the award aims to identify and celebrate designs that demonstrate exceptional creativity, feasibility, and potential for positive societal impact.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award and Competition, based in Como, Italy, represents a prestigious international accolade celebrating excellence across multiple design disciplines. Through its comprehensive evaluation methodology and ethical principles, the competition provides a platform for recognizing outstanding design achievements worldwide. The award program aims to advance society through good design, fostering innovation and creativity that contributes to global progress. Since 2008, the competition has maintained its commitment to promoting design excellence and supporting creative professionals in their pursuit of positive societal impact.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.