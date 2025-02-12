Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,723 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 404,824 in the last 365 days.

Kornit Digital Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Results

  • Fourth quarter revenues of $60.7 million, in line with previous guidance
  • Fourth quarter GAAP net income of $2.2 million; non-GAAP net income of $8.7 million
  • Successfully delivered positive EBITDA and strong cash flow from operating activities in both Q4 and for the full year 2024
  • Breakthrough innovations and continued momentum across our markets set the stage for profitable growth in 2025

ROSH-HA`AYIN, Israel, Feb. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kornit Digital Ltd. (“Kornit” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: KRNT), a global leader in sustainable, on-demand, digital fashion and textile production technologies, today reported its results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024.

“Our fourth quarter performance was fueled by a successful peak season and growing impressions across our key customers,” said Ronen Samuel, Kornit’s Chief Executive Officer. “One of the most exciting highlights of Q4 was the Apollo platform’s performance. Having delivered 15 Apollo systems throughout the year, with most becoming fully operational during this critical period, customer feedback has been excellent, reinforcing Apollo’s role as a key enabler of mass-scale digital production.”

Mr. Samuel continued that “at the beginning of 2024, we set clear objectives: return to positive EBITDA, generate meaningful cash flow, and establish a scalable, disciplined model that fuels long-term expansion. Thanks to the dedicated efforts of our teams, I am pleased to report that we not only delivered on these goals but also introduced game-changing innovations, strengthened our market position, and expanded into new strategic adjacencies.”

Mr. Samuel concluded, “As we stated in our last call, 2025 is about execution—translating the strong foundation built in 2024 into scalable, profitable growth, strengthening our market leadership and driving the industry forward with our innovative solutions and business models.”

Fourth Quarter 2024 Results of Operations

  • Total revenue for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $60.7 million compared with $56.6 million in the prior year period, due primarily to growth in products revenue.

  • GAAP gross profit margin for the fourth quarter of 2024 was 51.3% compared with 25.8% in the prior year period. On a non-GAAP basis, gross profit margin was 55.1% compared with 48.6% in the prior year period.

  • GAAP operating expenses for the fourth quarter of 2024 were $32.3 million compared with $42.4 million in the prior year period. On a non-GAAP basis, operating expenses decreased by 6.9% to $28.0 million compared with the prior year period.

  • GAAP net income for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $2.2 million, or $0.05 basic and diluted per share, compared with net loss of $22.9 million, or ($0.48) basic and diluted per share, for the fourth quarter of 2023.

  • Non-GAAP net income for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $8.7 million, or $0.18 basic and diluted per share, compared with non-GAAP net income of $3.8 million, or $0.08 per basic share, for the fourth quarter of 2023.

  • Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $8.4 million compared with adjusted EBITDA of $0.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2023. Adjusted EBITDA margin for the fourth quarter of 2024 was 13.8% compared with 0.3% for the fourth quarter of 2023.

Full Year 2024 Results of Operations

  • Total revenue for the full year 2024 was $203.8 million compared with $219.8 million in the prior year, due primarily to lower systems revenue.

  • GAAP gross profit margin for the full year 2024 was 45.0% compared with 30.5% in the prior year. On a non-GAAP basis, gross profit margin was 48.6% compared with 38.4% in the prior year.

  • GAAP operating expenses for the full year 2024 were $129.1 million compared with $154.5 million in the prior year. On a non-GAAP basis, operating expenses decreased by 14.0% to $109.8 million compared with the prior year.

  • GAAP net loss for the full year 2024 was $16.8 million, or ($0.35) basic and diluted per share, compared with net loss of $64.4 million, or ($1.31) basic and diluted per share, for the full year 2023.

  • Non-GAAP net income for the full year 2024 was $10.1 million, or non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per share was $0.21 and $0.20, respectively, compared with non-GAAP net loss of $20.4 million, or ($0.42) basic and diluted per share, for the full year 2023.

  • Adjusted EBITDA for the full year 2024 was $0.3 million compared with adjusted EBITDA loss of $30.9 million for the full year 2023. Adjusted EBITDA margin for the full year 2024 was 0.2% compared with –14.0% for the full year 2023.

First Quarter 2025 Guidance

For the first quarter of 2025, the Company expects revenues to be in the range of $45.5 million to $49.5 million and adjusted EBITDA margin between –9% to –4% of revenue.

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Earnings Conference Call Information

The Company will host a conference call today at 8:30 a.m. ET, or 3:30 p.m. Israel time, to discuss the results, followed by a question-and-answer session with the investor community.

A live webcast of the call can be accessed at ir.kornit.com. To access the call, participants may dial toll-free at 1-877-407-0792 or 1-201-689-8263. The toll-free Israeli number is 1 809 406 247.

To listen to a replay of the conference call, dial toll-free 1-844-512-2921 or 1-412-317-6671 and enter confirmation code 13751316. The telephone replay will be available approximately three hours after the completion of the live call until 11:59 pm ET on February 26, 2025. The call will also be available for replay via the webcast link on Kornit’s Investor Relations website.

About Kornit Digital

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ: KRNT) is a worldwide market leader in sustainable, on-demand, digital fashion, and textile production technologies. The company offers end-to-end solutions including digital printing systems, inks, consumables, software, and fulfillment services through its global fulfillment network. Headquartered in Israel with offices in the USA, Europe, and Asia Pacific, Kornit Digital serves customers in more than 100 countries and states worldwide. To learn more about how Kornit Digital is boldly transforming the world of fashion and textiles, visit www.kornit.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other U.S. securities laws. Forward-looking statements are characterized by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “continue,” “believes,” “should,” “intended,” “guidance,” “preliminary,” “future,” “planned,” or other words. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the Company’s objectives, plans and strategies, statements of preliminary or projected results of operations or of financial condition and all statements that address activities, events, or developments that the Company intends, expects, projects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties. The Company has based these forward-looking statements on assumptions and assessments made by its management in light of their experience and their perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors they believe to be appropriate. Important factors that could cause actual results, developments and business decisions to differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements include, among other things: the duration and severity of adverse macro-economic headwinds that were caused by inflationary pressures and higher interest rates, which have impacted, and may continue to impact, in an adverse manner, the Company’s operations, financial position and cash flows, in part due to the adverse impact on the Company’s customers and suppliers; the Company’s degree of success in developing, introducing and selling new or improved products and product enhancements including specifically the Company’s Poly Pro and Presto products, and the Company’s Apollo direct-to-garment platform; the extent of the Company’s ability to consummate sales to large accounts with multi-system delivery plans; the degree of the Company’s ability to fill orders for its systems and consumables; the extent of the Company’s ability to increase sales of its systems, ink and consumables; the extent of the Company’s ability to leverage its global infrastructure build-out; the development of the market for digital textile printing; the availability of alternative ink; competition; sales concentration; changes to the Company’s relationships with suppliers; the extent of the Company’s success in marketing; and those additional factors referred to under “Risk Factors” in Item 3.D of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2023, filed with the SEC on March 28, 2024. Any forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date hereof, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Non-GAAP Discussion Disclosure

The Company presents certain non-GAAP financial measures, in this press release and in the accompanying conference call to discuss the Company’s quarterly results. These non-GAAP financial measures reflect adjustments to corresponding GAAP financial measures in order to exclude the impact of the following: share-based compensation expenses; amortization of intangible assets; restructuring expenses; foreign exchange differences associated with ASC 842; and non-cash deferred tax income.

The Company defines “Adjusted EBITDA” as non-GAAP operating income (loss), which reflects the adjustments described in the preceding paragraph, as further adjusted to exclude depreciation expense.

The purpose of the foregoing non-GAAP financial measures is to convey the Company’s performance exclusive of non-cash charges and other items that are considered by management to be outside of the Company’s core operating results. These non-GAAP measures are among the primary factors management uses in planning for and forecasting future periods. Furthermore, the non-GAAP measures are regularly used internally to understand, manage, and evaluate the Company’s business and make operating decisions, and the Company believes that they are useful to investors as a consistent and comparable measure of the ongoing performance of the Company’s business. The Company’s non-GAAP financial measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP measures and should be read only in conjunction with the Company’s consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. Additionally, these non-GAAP financial measures may differ materially from the non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies.

The reconciliation tables included below present a reconciliation of our non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

Investor Contact:
Jared Maymon
Global Head of Investor Relations
Jared.Maymon@Kornit.com  

         
KORNIT DIGITAL LTD.
AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(U.S. dollars in thousands)
 
    December 31,   December 31,
     2024    2023
    (Unaudited)   (Audited)
ASSETS        
CURRENT ASSETS:        
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 35,003   $ 39,605
Short-term bank deposit     205,934     235,600
Marketable securities     222,937     57,292
Trade receivables, net     65,459     93,632
Inventory     60,342     67,712
Other accounts receivable and prepaid expenses     25,714     28,546
Total current assets     615,389     522,387
         
LONG-TERM ASSETS:        
Marketable securities     48,086     223,203
Deposits and other long-term assets     10,542     8,209
Severance pay fund     306     283
Property, plant and equipment, net     45,342     50,905
Equipment on lease, net     13,880     -
Operating lease right-of-use assets     19,054     23,782
Intangible assets, net     5,721     7,647
Goodwill     29,164     29,164
Total long-term assets     172,095     343,193
         
Total assets     787,484     865,580
         
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY        
CURRENT LIABILITIES:        
Trade payables     9,019     6,936
Employees and payroll accruals     13,101     12,121
Deferred revenues and advances from customers     2,339     2,158
Operating lease liabilities     3,311     5,073
Other payables and accrued expenses     16,561     23,814
Total current liabilities     44,331     50,102
         
LONG-TERM LIABILITIES:        
Accrued severance pay     1,051     1,080
Operating lease liabilities     15,065     18,533
Other long-term liabilities     138     198
Total long-term liabilities     16,254     19,811
         
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY     726,899     795,667
         
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity   $ 787,484   $ 865,580


               
KORNIT DIGITAL LTD.
AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)
 
  Three Months Ended   Year Ended
  December 31,   December 31,
    2024       2023       2024       2023  
  (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)   (Audited)
               
Revenues              
Products $ 47,711     $ 43,573     $ 148,086     $ 161,045  
Services   12,985       13,012       55,739       58,741  
Total revenues   60,696       56,585       203,825       219,786  
               
Cost of revenues              
Products   18,088       23,125       61,697       91,516  
Services   11,479       18,888       50,366       61,313  
Total cost of revenues   29,567       42,013       112,063       152,829  
               
Gross profit     31,129       14,572       91,762       66,957  
               
Operating expenses:              
Research and development, net   9,781       12,033       41,578       50,060  
Sales and marketing   15,200       17,909       58,413       66,836  
General and administrative   7,358       12,449       29,086       37,592  
Total operating expenses   32,339       42,391       129,077       154,488  
               
Operating loss   (1,210 )     (27,819 )     (37,315 )     (87,531 )
               
Financial income, net   3,849       5,424       22,350       24,150  
Income (loss) before taxes on income    2,639       (22,395 )     (14,965 )     (63,381 )
               
Taxes on income    423       539       1,835       970  
Net income (loss) $ 2,216     $ (22,934 )   $ (16,800 )   $ (64,351 )
               
Basic income (loss) per share $ 0.05     $ (0.48 )   $ (0.35 )   $ (1.31 )
               
               
Weighted average number of shares              
used in computing basic net income (loss) per share   47,180,390       48,231,916       47,482,820       49,160,266  
               
               
Diluted income (loss) per share $ 0.05     $ (0.48 )   $ (0.35 )   $ (1.31 )
               
               
Weighted average number of shares              
used in computing diluted net income (loss) per share   48,222,449       48,231,916       47,482,820       49,160,266  


       
KORNIT DIGITAL LTD.
AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP  CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)  
                 
    Three Months Ended   Year Ended
    December 31,   December 31,
      2024       2023       2024       2023  
    (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)
                 
Revenues $ 60,696     $ 56,585     $ 203,825     $ 219,786  
                 
                 
GAAP cost of revenues $ 29,567     $ 42,013     $ 112,063     $ 152,829  
Cost of product recorded for share-based compensation (1)   (524 )     (545 )     (2,018 )     (2,356 )
Cost of service recorded for share-based compensation (1)   (409 )     (447 )     (1,703 )     (1,758 )
Intangible assets amortization on cost of product (2)   (176 )     (260 )     (936 )     (1,053 )
Intangible assets amortization on cost of service (2)   (160 )     (160 )     (640 )     (640 )
Restructuring expenses (3)   (1,067 )     (11,501 )     (1,981 )     (11,590 )
Non-GAAP cost of revenues $ 27,231     $ 29,100     $ 104,785     $ 135,432  
                 
                 
GAAP gross profit $ 31,129     $ 14,572     $ 91,762     $ 66,957  
Gross profit adjustments   2,336       12,913       7,278       17,397  
Non-GAAP gross profit $ 33,465     $ 27,485     $ 99,040     $ 84,354  
                 
                 
GAAP operating expenses  $ 32,339     $ 42,391     $ 129,077     $ 154,488  
Share-based compensation (1)   (4,151 )     (4,653 )     (18,035 )     (18,475 )
Intangible assets amortization (2)   (88 )     (93 )     (350 )     (550 )
Restructuring expenses (3)   (105 )     (7,579 )     (862 )     (7,785 )
 Non-GAAP operating expenses  $ 27,995     $ 30,066     $ 109,830     $ 127,678  
                 
                 
GAAP Financial income, net  $ 3,849     $ 5,424     $ 22,350     $ 24,150  
Foreign exchange losses associated with ASC 842   (169 )     1,579       388       378  
Non-GAAP Financial income, net $ 3,680     $ 7,003     $ 22,738     $ 24,528  
                 
                 
GAAP Taxes on income  $ 423     $ 539     $ 1,835     $ 970  
Non-cash deferred tax income    -       88       -       666  
Non-GAAP Taxes on income  $ 423     $ 627     $ 1,835     $ 1,636  
                 
                 
GAAP Net income (loss) $ 2,216     $ (22,934 )   $ (16,800 )   $ (64,351 )
Share-based compensation (1)   5,084       5,645       21,756       22,589  
Intangible assets amortization (2)   424       513       1,926       2,243  
Restructuring expenses (3)   1,172       19,080       2,843       19,375  
Foreign exchange losses associated with ASC 842   (169 )     1,579       388       378  
Non-cash deferred tax income   -       (88 )     -       (666 )
Non-GAAP net income (loss) $ 8,727     $ 3,795     $ 10,113     $ (20,432 )
                 
GAAP diluted income (loss) per share $ 0.05     $ (0.48 )   $ (0.35 )   $ (1.31 )
                 
Non-GAAP diluted income (loss) per share $ 0.18     $ 0.08     $ 0.20     $ (0.42 )
                 
Weighted average number of shares              
                 
Shares used in computing GAAP diluted net income (loss) per share   48,222,449       48,231,916       47,482,820       49,160,266  
                 
Shares used in computing Non-GAAP diluted net income (loss) per share   49,868,143       50,094,714       49,341,794       49,160,266  
                 
                 
(1) Share-based compensation              
  Cost of product revenues $ 524     $ 545     $ 2,018     $ 2,356  
  Cost of service revenues   409       447       1,703       1,758  
  Research and development    1,255       1,329       5,310       5,759  
  Sales and marketing   1,212       1,635       6,228       6,689  
  General and administrative   1,684       1,689       6,497       6,027  
    $ 5,084     $ 5,645     $ 21,756     $ 22,589  
(2) Intangible assets amortization               
  Cost of product revenues $ 176     $ 260     $ 936     $ 1,053  
  Cost of service revenues   160       160       640       640  
  Sales and marketing   88       93       350       550  
    $ 424     $ 513     $ 1,926     $ 2,243  
                 
(3) Restructuring expenses              
  Cost of product revenues $ 818     $ 5,569     $ 1,683     $ 5,658  
  Cost of service revenues   249       5,932       298       5,932  
  Research and development    -       860       235       880  
  Sales and marketing   -       2,744       190       2,930  
  General and administrative   105       3,975       437       3,975  
    $ 1,172     $ 19,080     $ 2,843     $ 19,375  


        
KORNIT DIGITAL LTD.
AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS 
(U.S. dollars in thousands)
       
  Three Months Ended   Year Ended
  December 31,   December 31,
    2024       2023       2024       2023  
  (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)
Cash flows from operating activities:              
               
Net income (loss) $ 2,216     $ (22,934 )   $ (16,800 )   $ (64,351 )
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:              
Depreciation and amortization   3,313       3,287       13,047       14,700  
Restructuring and other charges   1,172       19,080       1,172       19,080  
Fair value of warrants deducted from revenues   -       4,841       3,273       13,842  
Share-based compensation   5,084       5,645       21,756       22,589  
Amortization of premium and accretion of discount on marketable securities, net   (230 )     83       (389 )     756  
Realized loss on sale and redemption of marketable securities   (45 )     93       (164 )     134  
Change in operating assets and liabilities:              
Trade receivables, net   8,673       6,557       28,173       (19,220 )
Other accounts receivables and prepaid expenses   1,795       (5,040 )     2,832       (6,492 )
Inventory   2,875       4,521       3,005       11,028  
Operating leases right-of-use assets and liabilities, net    (266 )     1,544       (502 )     (179 )
Deposits and other long term assets    (674 )     (103 )     (2,333 )     (2,282 )
Trade payables   3,856       (2,902 )     2,150       (6,491 )
Employees and payroll accruals   1,020       (2,294 )     2,456       (1,089 )
Deferred revenues and advances from customers   798       (1,339 )     181       (4,990 )
Other payables and accrued expenses   (2,950 )     (8,357 )     (9,020 )     (10,547 )
Accrued severance pay, net   6       (14 )     (52 )     (152 )
Other long-term liabilities    20       (74 )     (60 )     (1,018 )
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities   26,663       2,594       48,725       (34,682 )
               
Cash flows from investing activities:              
               
Purchase of property, plant and equipment   (897 )     (934 )     (4,394 )     (7,006 )
Production of equipment for lease to customers   (1,023 )     -       (10,746 )     -  
Proceeds from (investment in) short-term bank deposits, net   (36,533 )     (15,505 )     29,666       39,433  
Proceeds from sales and redemption of marketable securities   12,500       -       22,994       7,240  
Proceeds from maturities of marketable securities   12,012       6,300       56,641       20,522  
Investment in marketable securities   (16,772 )     (9,526 )     (62,673 )     (33,977 )
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities   (30,713 )     (19,665 )     31,488       26,212  
               
               
Cash flows from financing activities:              
               
Exercise of employee stock options    594       -       716       293  
Payments related to shares withheld for taxes    (402 )     (608 )     (1,476 )     (1,045 )
Repurchase of ordinary shares   (75,000 )     (19,004 )     (84,055 )     (55,770 )
Net cash used in financing activities   (74,808 )     (19,612 )     (84,815 )     (56,522 )
               
               
               
Decrease in cash and cash equivalents   (78,858 )     (36,683 )     (4,602 )     (64,992 )
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period   113,861       76,288       39,605       104,597  
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period $ 35,003     $ 39,605     $ 35,003     $ 39,605  
               
               
               

Non-cash investing and financing activities:		              
               
Purchase of property and equipment on credit    247       314       247       314  
Inventory transferred to be used as property and equipment and Equipment on lease   3,156       -       4,732       531  
Property, plant and equipment transferred to be used as inventory   47       131       367       865  
Lease liabilities arising from obtaining right-of-use assets   623       (2,875 )     (448 )     2,934  


       
KORNIT DIGITAL LTD.  
AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES  
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED EBITDA  
(U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)  
                 
    Three Months Ended   Year Ended
    December 31,   December 31,
      2024       2023       2024       2023  
    (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)
                 
GAAP Revenues   $ 60,696     $ 56,585     $ 203,825     $ 219,786  
                 
GAAP Net income (loss)      2,216       (22,934 )     (16,800 )     (64,351 )
Taxes on income     423       539       1,835       970  
Financial income     (3,849 )     (5,424 )     (22,350 )     (24,150 )
Share-based compensation     5,084       5,645       21,756       22,589  
Intangible assets amortization     424       513       1,926       2,243  
Restructuring expenses     1,172       19,080       2,843       19,375  
 Non-GAAP Operating income (loss)      5,470       (2,581 )     (10,790 )     (43,324 )
Depreciation     2,889       2,774       11,121       12,457  
Adjusted EBITDA   $ 8,359     $ 193     $ 331     $ (30,867 )

Primary Logo

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Kornit Digital Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Results

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Consumer Goods ...


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more