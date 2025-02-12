Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,271 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 302,861 in the last 365 days.

Denny’s Corporation Reports Results for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024

SPARTANBURG, S.C., Feb. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Denny’s Corporation (the "Company") (NASDAQ: DENN), owner and operator of Denny's Inc. ("Denny's") and Keke's Inc. ("Keke's") today reported results for its fourth quarter and full year ended December 25, 2024 and provided a business update on the Company’s operations.

Kelli Valade, Chief Executive Officer, stated, "We are proud of our progress through 2024, culminating in strong performances from both Denny's and Keke's, which outperformed their respective BBI Family Dining indices in the fourth quarter. We have made significant progress in our strategy to enhance the overall health of our flagship brand by accelerating the closure of lower-volume restaurants and completing 23 remodels, and also opened a record number of Keke’s cafes while expanding into six new states. Looking ahead to 2025, there is still work to be done within our brands, particularly as we navigate near-term consumer sentiment that has been affected by macroeconomic factors. With the actions we are taking to maintain our position as a value leader, invest in our brands, reduce costs, and drive traffic, we are well positioned to deliver shareholder value.”

Fourth Quarter 2024 Highlights(1)

  • Total operating revenue was $114.7 million compared to $115.4 million for the prior year quarter.
  • Denny's domestic system-wide same-restaurant sales** were 1.1%.
  • Keke's domestic system-wide same-restaurant sales** were 3.0%.
  • Denny's opened four franchised restaurants and closed 30 franchise restaurants as part of the planned acceleration of lower-volume restaurant closures.
  • Reignited Denny's Diner 2.0 remodel program and completed six remodels.
  • Keke's opened eight new cafes and entered four new states including California, Colorado, Nevada, and Texas.
  • Keke's expanded its first ever remodel test program to two additional company cafes.
  • Operating income was $14.5 million compared to $7.7 million for the prior year quarter.
  • Adjusted franchise operating margin* was $31.9 million, or 51.2% of franchise and license revenue, and adjusted company restaurant operating margin* was $5.9 million, or 11.3% of company restaurant sales.
  • Net income was $6.8 million, or $0.13 per diluted share.
  • Adjusted net income* and adjusted net income per share* were $7.6 million and $0.14, respectively.
  • Adjusted EBITDA* of $22.2 million increased 11.1% compared to the prior year quarter.

Full Year 2024 Highlights(1)

  • Total operating revenue was $452.3 million compared to $463.9 million for the prior year.
  • Denny's domestic system-wide same-restaurant sales** were (0.2%).
  • Keke's domestic system-wide same-restaurant sales** were (1.7%).
  • Denny's opened 14 franchised restaurants and closed 88 restaurants as part of the planned acceleration of lower-volume restaurant closures.
  • Reignited Denny's Diner 2.0 remodel program and completed 23 remodels, including seven at company restaurants, or over 11% of the Denny's company fleet.
  • Record 12 Keke's openings in a single year, while growing to six different states.
  • Completed three Keke's remodels at company cafes.
  • Operating income was $45.3 million compared to $52.8 million for the prior year.
  • Adjusted franchise operating margin* was $123.0 million, or 51.1% of franchise and license revenue, and adjusted company restaurant operating margin* was $25.8 million, or 12.2% of company restaurant sales.
  • Net income was $21.6 million, or $0.41 per diluted share.
  • Adjusted net income* and adjusted net income per share* were $28.6 million and $0.54, respectively.
  • Adjusted EBITDA* was $81.4 million.

(1) The Company has evolved its definition of non-GAAP measures. Please see the definitions, explanations, and reconciliations further in this release.

Fourth Quarter 2024 Results

Total operating revenue was $114.7 million compared to $115.4 million for the prior year quarter.

Franchise and license revenue was $62.3 million compared to $61.3 million for the prior year quarter. This change was primarily driven by higher local advertising co-op contributions for the current quarter and positive same-restaurant sales** at both brands, partially offset by decreases in equivalent units and franchise occupancy revenue at Denny's.

Company restaurant sales were $52.4 million compared to $54.0 million for the prior year quarter. This change was primarily driven by six fewer Denny's equivalent units, including three refranchised units, partially offset by three additional Keke's equivalent units for the current quarter.

Adjusted franchise operating margin* was $31.9 million, or 51.2% of franchise and license revenue, compared to $31.5 million, or 51.4% for the prior year quarter. This margin increase was primarily driven by positive same-restaurant sales** at both brands, partially offset by fewer Denny's equivalent units.

Adjusted company restaurant operating margin* was $5.9 million, or 11.3% of company restaurant sales, compared to $6.1 million, or 11.4% for the prior year quarter. This margin change was primarily due to investments in marketing and expected new cafe opening inefficiencies, partially offset by lower legal settlement expense.

Total general and administrative expenses were $18.7 million compared to $19.3 million in the prior year quarter. This change was due to lower deferred compensation valuation adjustments, corporate administrative expenses, and incentive compensation.

The provision for income taxes was $3.5 million, reflecting an effective tax rate of 33.8% for the current quarter.

Net income was $6.8 million, or $0.13 per diluted share. Adjusted net income* per share was $0.14.

The Company ended the quarter with $271.9 million of total debt outstanding, including $261.3 million of borrowings under its credit facility.

Capital Allocation

The Company invested $10.9 million in cash capital expenditures during the current quarter, and $28.6 million on the full year, which included Keke's new cafe development and company remodels at both brands.

The Company also allocated $11.2 million to share repurchases for the full year resulting in approximately $89.2 million remaining under its existing repurchase authorization.

Business Outlook

The following full year 2025 (53 operating weeks) expectations reflect performance through the first six fiscal weeks and the expectation that recent shifts in consumer sentiment due to macro events will moderate over time.

  • Denny's domestic system-wide same-restaurant sales** between (2.0%) and 1.0%.
  • Consolidated restaurant openings of 25 to 40.
  • Consolidated restaurant closures between 70 and 90.
  • Commodity inflation between 2.0% and 4.0%.
  • Labor inflation between 2.5% and 3.5%.
  • Total general and administrative expenses between $80 million and $85 million, inclusive of:
    • Corporate and administrative expenses between $60 million and $62 million, including approximately $1 million related to the 53rd week;
    • Incentive compensation between $6 million and $9 million; and,
    • Approximately $14 million related to share-based compensation expense which does not impact Adjusted EBITDA*.
  • Adjusted EBITDA* between $80 million and $85 million, inclusive of approximately $2 million related to the 53rd week.
  • Share repurchases between $15 million and $25 million.
* Please refer to the Reconciliation of Net Income to Non-GAAP Financial Measures, as well as the Reconciliation of Operating Income to Non-GAAP Financial Measures included in the tables below. The Company is not able to reconcile the forward-looking non-GAAP estimate set forth above to its most directly comparable U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) estimates without unreasonable efforts because it is unable to predict, forecast or determine the probable significance of the items impacting these estimates, including gains, losses and other charges, with a reasonable degree of accuracy. Accordingly, the most directly comparable forward-looking GAAP estimate is not provided.
** Same-restaurant sales include sales at company restaurants and non-consolidated franchised and licensed restaurants that were open during the comparable periods noted. Total operating revenue is limited to company restaurant sales and royalties, advertising revenue, initial and other fees and occupancy revenue from non-consolidated franchised and licensed restaurants. Accordingly, domestic franchise same-restaurant sales and domestic system-wide same-restaurant sales should be considered as a supplement to, not a substitute for, the Company's results as reported under GAAP.


Conference Call and Webcast Information

The Company will provide further commentary on the results for the fourth quarter ended December 25, 2024 on a webcast today, Wednesday, February 12, 2025 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. Interested parties are invited to listen to the webcast accessible through the Company's investor relations website at investor.dennys.com.

About Denny's Corporation

Denny’s Corporation is one of America’s largest full-service restaurant chains based on number of restaurants. As of December 25, 2024, the Company consisted of 1,568 restaurants, 1,493 of which were franchised and licensed restaurants and 75 of which were company operated.

The Company consists of the Denny’s brand and the Keke’s brand. As of December 25, 2024, the Denny's brand consisted of 1,499 global restaurants, 1,438 of which were franchised and licensed restaurants and 61 of which were company operated. As of December 25, 2024, the Keke's brand consisted of 69 restaurants, 55 of which were franchised restaurants and 14 of which were company operated.

For further information on Denny's Corporation, including news releases, links to SEC filings, and other financial information, please visit investor.dennys.com.

Non-GAAP Definition Changes

The Company has evolved its definition of non-GAAP financial measures to provide more clarity and comparability relative to peers. Denny's Corporation management uses certain non-GAAP measures in analyzing operating performance and believes that the presentation of these measures provides investors and analysts with information that is beneficial to gaining an understanding of the Company's financial results. Non-GAAP disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for financial results determined in accordance with GAAP.

The Company excludes certain legal settlement expenses not considered to be normal and recurring, pre-opening expenses, and other items management does not consider in the evaluation of its ongoing core operating performance from adjusted operating margin*, adjusted net income*, adjusted net income per share*, and adjusted EBITDA*. In addition, the Company no longer deducts cash payments for restructuring and exit costs, or cash payments for share-based compensation from Adjusted EBITDA*.

Reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures are included in the tables of this press release and a recast of historical non-GAAP financial measures can be found on the Company's website, or its most recent investor presentation.

Cautionary Language Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The Company urges caution in considering its current trends and any outlook on earnings disclosed in this press release. In addition, certain matters discussed in this release may constitute forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements, which reflect management's best judgment based on factors currently known, are intended to speak only as of the date such statements are made and involve risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual performance of Denny’s Corporation, its subsidiaries, and underlying restaurants to be materially different from the performance indicated or implied by such statements. Words such as “expect”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “intend”, “plan”, “hope”, "will", and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Except as may be required by law, the Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. Factors that could cause actual performance to differ materially from the performance indicated by these forward-looking statements include, among others: economic, public health and political conditions that impact consumer confidence and spending, commodity and labor inflation; the ability to effectively staff restaurants and support personnel; the Company's ability to maintain adequate levels of liquidity for its cash needs, including debt obligations, payment of dividends, planned share repurchases and capital expenditures as well as the ability of its customers, suppliers, franchisees and lenders to access sources of liquidity to provide for their own cash needs; competitive pressures from within the restaurant industry; the Company's ability to integrate and derive the expected benefits from its acquisition of Keke's Breakfast Cafe; the level of success of the Company’s operating initiatives and advertising and promotional efforts; adverse publicity; health concerns arising from food-related pandemics, outbreaks of flu viruses or other diseases; changes in business strategy or development plans; terms and availability of capital; regional weather conditions; overall changes in the general economy (including with regard to energy costs), particularly at the retail level; political environment and geopolitical events (including acts of war and terrorism); and other factors from time to time set forth in the Company’s SEC reports and other filings, including but not limited to the discussion in Management’s Discussion and Analysis and the risks identified in Item 1A. Risk Factors contained in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 27, 2023 (and in the Company’s subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K).


DENNY’S CORPORATION
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
             
($ in thousands) 12/25/24   12/27/23
Assets      
  Current assets      
    Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,698     $ 4,893  
    Investments   1,106       1,281  
    Receivables, net   24,433       21,391  
    Inventories   1,747       2,175  
    Assets held for sale   381       1,455  
    Prepaid and other current assets   10,628       12,855  
      Total current assets   39,993       44,050  
  Property, net   111,417       93,494  
  Finance lease right-of-use assets, net   6,200       6,098  
  Operating lease right-of-use assets, net   124,738       116,795  
  Goodwill   66,357       65,908  
  Intangible assets, net   91,739       93,428  
  Deferred financing costs, net   1,066       1,702  
  Other noncurrent assets   54,764       43,343  
      Total assets $ 496,274     $ 464,818  
             
Liabilities      
  Current liabilities      
    Current finance lease liabilities $ 1,284     $ 1,383  
    Current operating lease liabilities   15,487       14,779  
    Accounts payable   19,985       24,070  
    Other current liabilities   58,842       63,068  
      Total current liabilities   95,598       103,300  
  Long-term liabilities      
    Long-term debt   261,300       255,500  
    Noncurrent finance lease liabilities   9,284       9,150  
    Noncurrent operating lease liabilities   120,841       114,451  
    Liability for insurance claims, less current portion   5,866       6,929  
    Deferred income taxes, net   9,964       6,582  
    Other noncurrent liabilities   27,446       31,592  
      Total long-term liabilities   434,701       424,204  
      Total liabilities   530,299       527,504  
             
Shareholders' deficit      
    Common stock   513       529  
    Paid-in capital         6,688  
    Deficit   (2,499 )     (21,784 )
    Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net   (32,039 )     (41,659 )
    Treasury stock         (6,460 )
      Total shareholders' deficit   (34,025 )     (62,686 )
      Total liabilities and shareholders' deficit $ 496,274     $ 464,818  
             
Debt Balances
  Credit facility revolver due 2026 $ 261,300     $ 255,500  
  Finance lease liabilities   10,568       10,533  
    Total debt $ 271,868     $ 266,033  



DENNY’S CORPORATION
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
(Unaudited)
           
      Quarter Ended
($ in thousands, except per share amounts) 12/25/24   12/27/23
Revenue:      
  Company restaurant sales $ 52,390     $ 54,046  
  Franchise and license revenue   62,284       61,307  
    Total operating revenue   114,674       115,353  
Costs of company restaurant sales, excluding depreciation and amortization   47,228       48,646  
Costs of franchise and license revenue, excluding depreciation and amortization   30,425       29,795  
General and administrative expenses   18,658       19,255  
Depreciation and amortization   3,919       3,507  
Goodwill impairment charges         6,363  
Operating (gains), losses and other charges, net   (10 )     63  
    Total operating costs and expenses, net   100,220       107,629  
Operating income   14,454       7,724  
Interest expense, net   4,410       4,309  
Other nonoperating income, net   (222 )     (1,182 )
Income before income taxes   10,266       4,597  
Provision for income taxes   3,470       1,695  
Net income $ 6,796     $ 2,902  
           
Net income per share - basic $ 0.13     $ 0.05  
Net income per share - diluted $ 0.13     $ 0.05  
           
Basic weighted average shares outstanding   52,103       53,648  
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding   52,258       53,893  
           
Comprehensive income (loss) $ 18,202     $ (10,997 )
       
General and Administrative Expenses  
  Corporate administrative expenses $ 15,504     $ 16,420  
  Share-based compensation   2,272       403  
  Incentive compensation   591       1,305  
  Deferred compensation valuation adjustments   291       1,127  
    Total general and administrative expenses $ 18,658     $ 19,255  



DENNY’S CORPORATION
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
(Unaudited)
           
      Fiscal Year Ended
($ in thousands, except per share amounts) 12/25/24   12/27/23
Revenue:      
  Company restaurant sales $ 211,781     $ 215,532
  Franchise and license revenue   240,553       248,390
    Total operating revenue   452,334       463,922
Costs of company restaurant sales, excluding depreciation and amortization   189,744       187,599
Costs of franchise and license revenue, excluding depreciation and amortization   120,226       122,452
General and administrative expenses   80,197       77,770
Depreciation and amortization   14,857       14,385
Goodwill impairment charges   20       6,363
Operating (gains), losses and other charges, net   1,974       2,530
    Total operating costs and expenses, net   407,018       411,099
Operating income   45,316       52,823
Interest expense, net   17,974       17,597
Other nonoperating (income) expense, net   (1,907 )     8,288
Income before income taxes   29,249       26,938
Provision for income taxes   7,678       6,993
Net income $ 21,571     $ 19,945
           
Net income per share - basic $ 0.41     $ 0.36
Net income per share - diluted $ 0.41     $ 0.35
           
Basic weighted average shares outstanding   52,499       55,984
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding   52,614       56,196
           
Comprehensive income $ 31,191     $ 20,983
       
General and Administrative Expenses  
  Corporate administrative expenses $ 62,347     $ 60,339
  Share-based compensation   10,678       8,880
  Incentive compensation   5,459       6,640
  Deferred compensation valuation adjustments   1,713       1,911
    Total general and administrative expenses $ 80,197     $ 77,770



DENNY’S CORPORATION
Reconciliation of Net Income to Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(Unaudited)


The Company believes that, in addition to GAAP measures, certain non-GAAP financial measures are useful information to investors and analysts to assist in the evaluation of operating performance on a period-to-period basis. However, non-GAAP measures should be considered as a supplement to, not a substitute for, operating income, net income, and net income per share, or other financial performance measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. The Company uses adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income and adjusted net income per share internally as performance measures for planning purposes, including the preparation of annual operating budgets, and for compensation purposes, including incentive compensation for certain employees. These non-GAAP measures are adjusted for certain items the Company does not consider in the evaluation of its ongoing core operating performance. These adjustments are either non-recurring in nature or vary from period to period without correlation to the Company's ongoing core operating performance.

  Quarter Ended   Fiscal Year Ended
($ in thousands, except per share amounts) 12/25/24   12/27/23   12/25/24   12/27/23
Net income $ 6,796     $ 2,902     $ 21,571     $ 19,945  
Provision for income taxes   3,470       1,695       7,678       6,993  
Goodwill impairment charges         6,363       20       6,363  
Operating (gains), losses and other charges, net   (10 )     63       1,974       2,530  
Other nonoperating (income) expense, net   (222 )     (1,182 )     (1,907 )     8,288  
Share-based compensation expense   2,272       403       10,678       8,880  
Deferred compensation plan valuation adjustments   291       1,127       1,713       1,911  
Interest expense, net   4,410       4,309       17,974       17,597  
Depreciation and amortization   3,919       3,507       14,857       14,385  
Non-recurring legal settlement expenses         590       2,165       679  
Pre-opening expenses   782       158       1,548       288  
Other adjustments (1)   443             3,083        
Adjusted EBITDA $ 22,151     $ 19,935     $ 81,354     $ 87,859  
               
Net income $ 6,796     $ 2,902     $ 21,571     $ 19,945  
Losses and amortization on interest rate swap derivatives, net   258       121       760       10,959  
Goodwill impairment charges         6,363       20       6,363  
Operating (gains), losses and other charges, net   (10 )     63       1,974       2,530  
Non-recurring legal settlement expenses         590       2,165       679  
Pre-opening expenses   782       158       1,548       288  
Other adjustments (1)   443             3,083        
Tax effect (2)   (719 )     (2,054 )     (2,512 )     (5,205 )
Adjusted net income $ 7,550     $ 8,143     $ 28,609     $ 35,559  
               
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding   52,258       53,893       52,614       56,196  
               
Net income per share - diluted $ 0.13     $ 0.05     $ 0.41     $ 0.35  
Adjustments per share   0.01       0.10       0.13       0.28  
Adjusted net income per share $ 0.14     $ 0.15     $ 0.54     $ 0.63  


(1 ) Other adjustments for the quarter ended December 25, 2024 include $0.4 million of leadership transition costs. Other adjustments for the year-to-date period ended December 25, 2024 include $0.4 million of leadership transition costs and a $2.6 million distribution to franchisees related to a review of advertising costs.
(2 ) Tax adjustments for the quarter and year-to-date period ended December 25, 2024 reflect effective tax rates of 48.8% and 26.3%, respectively. Tax adjustments for the quarter and year-to-date period ended December 27, 2023 reflect effective tax rates of 28.2% and 25.0%, respectively.


DENNY’S CORPORATION
Reconciliation of Operating Income to Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(Unaudited)
 

The Company believes that, in addition to GAAP measures, certain other non-GAAP financial measures are useful information to investors and analysts to assist in the evaluation of restaurant-level operating efficiency and performance of ongoing restaurant-level operations. However, non-GAAP measures should be considered as a supplement to, not a substitute for, operating income, net income, and net income per share, or other financial performance measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. The Company uses restaurant-level operating margin, company restaurant operating margin and franchise operating margin internally as performance measures for planning purposes, including the preparation of annual operating budgets, and for compensation purposes, including incentive compensation for certain employees.

Restaurant-level operating margin is the total of company restaurant operating margin and franchise operating margin and excludes: (i) general and administrative expenses, which include primarily non-restaurant-level costs associated with support of company and franchised restaurants and other activities at their corporate office; (ii) depreciation and amortization expense, substantially all of which is related to company restaurant-level assets, because such expenses represent historical sunk costs which do not reflect current cash outlays for the restaurants; (iii) special items, included within operating (gains), losses and other charges, net, to provide investors with a clearer perspective of its ongoing operating performance and a more relevant comparison to prior period results.

Company restaurant operating margin is defined as company restaurant sales less costs of company restaurant sales (which include product costs, company restaurant level payroll and benefits, occupancy costs, and other operating costs including utilities, repairs and maintenance, marketing and other expenses) and presents it as a percent of company restaurant sales. Adjusted company operating restaurant margin is defined as company restaurant operating margin less certain items such as legal settlement expenses, pre-opening expenses, and other items the Company does not consider in the evaluation of its ongoing core operating performance.

Franchise operating margin is defined as franchise and license revenue (which includes franchise royalties and other non-food and beverage revenue streams such as initial franchise and other fees, advertising revenue and occupancy revenue) less costs of franchise and license revenue and presents it as a percent of franchise and license revenue. Adjusted franchise operating margin is defined as franchise operating margin less certain items the Company does not consider in the evaluation of its ongoing core operating performance.

Adjusted restaurant-level operating margin is the total of adjusted company restaurant operating margin and adjusted franchise operating margin and is defined as restaurant-level operating margin adjusted for certain items the Company does not consider in the evaluation of its ongoing core operating performance. These adjustments are either non-recurring in nature or vary from period to period without correlation to the Company's ongoing core operating performance.

  Quarter Ended   Fiscal Year Ended
($ in thousands) 12/25/24   12/27/23   12/25/24   12/27/23
Operating income $ 14,454     $ 7,724   $ 45,316   $ 52,823
General and administrative expenses   18,658       19,255     80,197     77,770
Depreciation and amortization   3,919       3,507     14,857     14,385
Goodwill impairment charges         6,363     20     6,363
Operating (gains), losses and other charges, net   (10 )     63     1,974     2,530
Restaurant-level operating margin $ 37,021     $ 36,912   $ 142,364   $ 153,871
               
Restaurant-level operating margin consists of:              
Company restaurant operating margin (1) $ 5,162     $ 5,400   $ 22,037   $ 27,933
Franchise operating margin (2)   31,859       31,512     120,327     125,938
Restaurant-level operating margin $ 37,021     $ 36,912   $ 142,364   $ 153,871
Adjustments (3)   782       748     6,353     967
Adjusted restaurant-level operating margin $ 37,803     $ 37,660   $ 148,717   $ 154,838


(1 ) Company restaurant operating margin is calculated as operating income plus general and administrative expenses; depreciation and amortization; operating (gains), losses and other charges, net; and costs of franchise and license revenue, excluding depreciation and amortization; less franchise and license revenue.
(2 ) Franchise operating margin is calculated as operating income plus general and administrative expenses; depreciation and amortization; operating (gains), losses and other charges, net; and costs of company restaurant sales, excluding depreciation and amortization; less company restaurant sales.
(3 ) Adjustments include non-recurring legal settlement expenses, pre-opening costs, and other adjustments the Company does not consider in the evaluation of its ongoing core operating performance. Adjustments for the year-to-date period ended December 25, 2024 include a $2.6 million distribution to franchisees related to a review of advertising costs.


DENNY’S CORPORATION
Operating Margins
(Unaudited)
             
        Quarter Ended
($ in thousands) 12/25/24   12/27/23
Company restaurant operations: (1)          
  Company restaurant sales $ 52,390   100.0 %   $ 54,046 100.0 %
  Costs of company restaurant sales, excluding depreciation and amortization:          
    Product costs   13,377   25.5 %     13,993 25.9 %
    Payroll and benefits   19,800   37.8 %     20,184 37.3 %
    Occupancy   4,442   8.5 %     4,550 8.4 %
    Other operating costs:          
      Utilities   1,645   3.1 %     1,811 3.4 %
      Repairs and maintenance   1,046   2.0 %     994 1.8 %
      Marketing   2,511   4.8 %     1,396 2.6 %
      Legal settlements   (109 ) (0.2)%     1,827 3.4 %
      Pre-opening costs   782   1.5 %     158 0.3 %
      Other direct costs   3,734   7.1 %     3,733 6.9 %
  Total costs of company restaurant sales, excluding depreciation and amortization $ 47,228   90.1 %   $ 48,646 90.0 %
  Company restaurant operating margin (non-GAAP) (2) $ 5,162   9.9 %   $ 5,400 10.0 %
      Adjustments (3)   782   1.5 %     748 1.4 %
  Adjusted company restaurant operating margin (non-GAAP) (2) $ 5,944   11.3 %   $ 6,148 11.4 %
                 
Franchise operations: (4)          
  Franchise and license revenue:          
  Royalties $ 30,284   48.6 %   $ 30,025 49.0 %
  Advertising revenue   20,875   33.5 %     19,676 32.1 %
  Initial and other fees   2,808   4.5 %     2,888 4.7 %
  Occupancy revenue   8,317   13.4 %     8,718 14.2 %
  Total franchise and license revenue $ 62,284   100.0 %   $ 61,307 100.0 %
                 
  Costs of franchise and license revenue, excluding depreciation and amortization:          
  Advertising costs $ 20,875   33.5 %   $ 19,676 32.1 %
  Occupancy costs   5,057   8.1 %     5,307 8.7 %
  Other direct costs   4,493   7.2 %     4,812 7.8 %
  Total costs of franchise and license revenue, excluding depreciation and amortization $ 30,425   48.8 %   $ 29,795 48.6 %
  Franchise operating margin (non-GAAP) (2) $ 31,859   51.2 %   $ 31,512 51.4 %
    Adjustments (3)     %     %
  Adjusted franchise operating margin (non-GAAP) (2) $ 31,859   51.2 %   $ 31,512 51.4 %
                 
Total operating revenue (5) $ 114,674   100.0 %   $ 115,353 100.0 %
Total costs of operating revenue (5)   77,653   67.7 %     78,441 68.0 %
Restaurant-level operating margin (non-GAAP) (5) $ 37,021   32.3 %   $ 36,912 32.0 %
                 
(1 ) As a percentage of company restaurant sales.
(2 ) Other operating expenses such as general and administrative expenses and depreciation and amortization relate to both company and franchise operations and are not allocated to costs of company restaurant sales and costs of franchise and license revenue. As such, operating margin and adjusted operating margin are considered non-GAAP financial measures and should be considered as a supplement to, not as a substitute for, operating income, net income or other financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.
(3 ) Adjustments include non-recurring legal settlement expenses, pre-opening costs, and other adjustments the Company does not consider in the evaluation of its ongoing core operating performance.
(4 ) As a percentage of franchise and license revenue.
(5 ) As a percentage of total operating revenue.



DENNY’S CORPORATION
Operating Margins
(Unaudited)
             
        Fiscal Year Ended
($ in thousands) 12/25/24   12/27/23
Company restaurant operations: (1)          
  Company restaurant sales $ 211,781 100.0 %   $ 215,532 100.0 %
  Costs of company restaurant sales, excluding depreciation and amortization:          
    Product costs   53,931 25.5 %     55,789 25.9 %
    Payroll and benefits   80,605 38.1 %     80,666 37.4 %
    Occupancy   18,129 8.6 %     16,809 7.8 %
    Other operating costs:          
      Utilities   6,954 3.3 %     7,848 3.6 %
      Repairs and maintenance   4,023 1.9 %     3,661 1.7 %
      Marketing   7,850 3.7 %     5,603 2.6 %
      Legal settlements   1,700 0.8 %     2,302 1.1 %
      Pre-opening costs   1,548 0.7 %     288 0.1 %
      Other direct costs   15,004 7.1 %     14,633 6.8 %
  Total costs of company restaurant sales, excluding depreciation and amortization $ 189,744 89.6 %   $ 187,599 87.0 %
  Company restaurant operating margin (non-GAAP) (2) $ 22,037 10.4 %   $ 27,933 13.0 %
    Adjustments (3)   3,713 1.8 %     967 0.4 %
  Adjusted company restaurant operating margin (non-GAAP) (2) $ 25,750 12.2 %   $ 28,900 13.4 %
                 
Franchise operations: (4)          
  Franchise and license revenue:          
  Royalties $ 118,705 49.3 %   $ 120,131 48.4 %
  Advertising revenue   79,973 33.2 %     78,494 31.6 %
  Initial and other fees   8,711 3.6 %     13,882 5.6 %
  Occupancy revenue   33,164 13.8 %     35,883 14.4 %
  Total franchise and license revenue $ 240,553 100.0 %   $ 248,390 100.0 %
                 
  Costs of franchise and license revenue, excluding depreciation and amortization:          
  Advertising costs $ 79,973 33.2 %   $ 78,494 31.6 %
  Occupancy costs   20,539 8.5 %     22,160 8.9 %
  Other direct costs   19,714 8.2 %     21,798 8.8 %
  Total costs of franchise and license revenue, excluding depreciation and amortization $ 120,226 50.0 %   $ 122,452 49.3 %
  Franchise operating margin (non-GAAP) (2) $ 120,327 50.0 %   $ 125,938 50.7 %
  Adjustments (3)   2,640 1.1 %     0.0 %
  Adjusted franchise operating margin (non-GAAP) (2) $ 122,967 51.1 %   $ 125,938 50.7 %
                 
Total operating revenue (5) $ 452,334 100.0 %   $ 463,922 100.0 %
Total costs of operating revenue (5)   309,970 68.5 %     310,051 66.8 %
Restaurant-level operating margin (non-GAAP) (5) $ 142,364 31.5 %   $ 153,871 33.2 %
                 
(1 ) As a percentage of company restaurant sales.
(2 ) Other operating expenses such as general and administrative expenses and depreciation and amortization relate to both company and franchise operations and are not allocated to costs of company restaurant sales and costs of franchise and license revenue. As such, operating margin and adjusted operating margin are considered non-GAAP financial measures and should be considered as a supplement to, not as a substitute for, operating income, net income or other financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.
(3 ) Adjustments include non-recurring legal settlement expenses, pre-opening costs, and other adjustments the Company does not consider in the evaluation of its ongoing core operating performance. Adjustments for the year-to-date period ended December 25, 2024 include a $2.6 million distribution to franchisees related to a review of advertising costs.
(4 ) As a percentage of franchise and license revenue.
(5 ) As a percentage of total operating revenue.



DENNY’S CORPORATION
Statistical Data
(Unaudited)
                                 
    Denny's   Keke's
Changes in Same-Restaurant Sales (1) Quarter Ended   Fiscal Year Ended   Quarter Ended   Fiscal Year Ended
(Increase (decrease) vs. prior year) 12/25/24   12/27/23   12/25/24   12/27/23   12/25/24   12/27/23   12/25/24   12/27/23
  Company Restaurants   0.0 %     (1.2 )%     (1.5 %)     2.7 %     (3.7 )%     0.7 %     (2.7 %)     (1.1 )%
  Domestic Franchise Restaurants   1.2 %     1.5 %     (0.1 %)     3.6 %     4.1 %     (3.8 )%     (1.6 %)     (4.4 )%
  Domestic System-wide Restaurants   1.1 %     1.3 %     (0.2 %)     3.6 %     3.0 %     (3.1 )%     (1.7 %)     (3.9 )%
                                 
Average Unit Sales              
($ in thousands)                              
  Company Restaurants $ 800     $ 770     $ 3,086     $ 3,073     $ 407     $ 442     $ 1,728     $ 1,796  
  Franchised Restaurants $ 482     $ 467     $ 1,875     $ 1,843     $ 459     $ 432     $ 1,829     $ 1,828  
                                 
(1) Same-restaurant sales include sales at company restaurants and non-consolidated franchised and licensed restaurants that were open during the comparable periods noted. Total operating revenue is limited to company restaurant sales and royalties, advertising revenue, initial and other fees and occupancy revenue from non-consolidated franchised and licensed restaurants. Accordingly, domestic franchise same-restaurant sales and domestic system-wide same-restaurant sales should be considered as a supplement to, not a substitute for, the Company's results as reported under GAAP.


Restaurant Unit Activity Denny's   Keke's
          Franchised           Franchised    
      Company   & Licensed   Total   Company   & Licensed   Total
Ending Units September 25, 2024 61     1,464     1,525     11     50     61  
  Units Opened     4     4     3     5     8  
  Units Closed     (30 )   (30 )            
    Net Change     (26 )   (26 )   3     5     8  
Ending Units December 25, 2024 61     1,438     1,499     14     55     69  
                           
Equivalent Units                      
  Fourth Quarter 2024 59     1,454     1,513     11     51     62  
  Fourth Quarter 2023 65     1,512     1,577     8     50     58  
    Net Change (6 )   (58 )   (64 )   3     1     4  
                           
Ending Units December 27, 2023 65     1,508     1,573     8     50     58  
  Units Opened     14     14     7     5     12  
  Units Refranchised (3 )   3         (1 )   1      
  Units Closed (1 )   (87 )   (88 )       (1 )   (1 )
    Net Change (4 )   (70 )   (74 )   6     5     11  
Ending Units December 25, 2024 61     1,438     1,499     14     55     69  
                           
Equivalent Units                      
  Year-to-Date 2024 62     1,478     1,540     11     50     61  
  Year-to-Date 2023 65     1,522     1,587     8     48     56  
    Net Change (3 )   (44 )   (47 )   3     2     5  
    

Investor Contact:877-784-7167

Media Contact:864-597-8005

Primary Logo

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Denny’s Corporation Reports Results for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle ...


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more