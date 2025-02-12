Organic Phosphine Market is Expected to Reach a Valuation of US$ 258.5 Million at a CAGR of 6.3% by 2034 : Fact.MR Report

Organic Phosphine Market Expands with Rising Demand in Agriculture, Electronics, and Industrial Applications

Rockville, MD, Feb. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the organic phosphine market reached a valuation of US$ 140.3 million in 2024 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period of 2024 to 2034.

The organic phosphine market is growing fast as its use increases in all walks of industries, particularly in agricultural, electronics, and industrial applications. Organic phosphines are crucial for crop protection, as they can be fumigants for stored grains and control pests. In the electronics industry, organic phosphines are a very important product that is used in the semiconductor production process; they are applied as reagents in the CVD process. Organic phosphines are increasingly finding applications in the chemical industry as specialty chemicals, as well as catalysts in synthetic processes.

Advances in chemical formulations make organic phosphine compounds the new key ingredients to be used in order to enhance the performance of the product and increase sustainability. This market is anticipated to grow, as demand for innovative solutions in agriculture increases coupled with the need for eco-friendly alternatives to traditional chemicals. The expansion of phosphine use in new markets and an increase in research and development are expected to stimulate market opportunities.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The organic phosphine market is projected to grow at 3% CAGR and reach US$ 258.5 million by 2034

CAGR and reach by 2034 The market created an absolute $ opportunity of US$ 118.16 million between 2024 to 2034

between 2024 to 2034 North America is a prominent region that is estimated to hold a market share of 5% in 2034

in 2034 Predominating market players include Afton Chemical Corporation, Arkema S.A., BASF SE, Chempure, Dow Chemical Company, Eastman Chemical Company, Evonik Industries AG, Hubei Xingfa Chemicals Group Co., Ltd., Lanxess AG, Nouryon, Phosphorex, SABIC, Solvay S.A.

North America is expected to create an absolute $ opportunity of US$ 42.5 million collectively

“increasing demand for crop protection solutions, along with growing applications in electronics, chemicals, and industrial sectors will drive the market” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Leading Players Driving Innovation in the Organic Phosphine Market:

Key players in the organic phosphine market are Afton Chemical Corporation, Arkema S.A., BASF SE, Chempure, Dow Chemical Company, Eastman Chemical Company, Evonik Industries AG, Hubei Xingfa Chemicals Group Co., Ltd., Lanxess AG, Nouryon, Phosphorex, SABIC, Solvay S.A.

Market Development:

The organic phosphine market is experiencing tremendous growth as it is being researched and developed upon by the market players to develop new product formulations and expand its applications. The companies are focusing on setting targets for innovation and launching new phosphine derivatives that are tailored to meet the changing requirements of farmers and industries. Investment in research and development will improve the efficacy and safety of organic phosphine products, which must comply with very stringent regulatory requirements.

Collaboration among the agricultural and chemical sectors would be an essential driver for growth in this market and will support a strong supply chain for organic phosphine solutions. A recent technology upgrade at one of the main U.S. phosphine production plants has boosted efficiency and reduced environmental impact. The significance of this upgrade for the phosphine industry is that it stands as proof of the industry's sustainability and responsible production methods. Phosphine manufacturing will become cheaper while the ecological footprint of the factories will reduce the operational costs, thus raising the bars for future developments in the sector.

Organic Phosphine Market

Phosphorex expanded its operations in December 2022 by purchasing additional office and laboratory space in Hopkinton, Massachusetts. The company will be able to boost production and satisfy the growing demand for organic phosphine products thanks to this development. Phosphorex will become a prominent player in the phosphine market as a result of the transaction, which will enhance their capacity to provide service. The company will be able to better service its customers and look for new prospects in the market thanks to this development.

More Valuable Insights on Offer:

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the The organic phosphine market, presenting historical data for 2019 to 2023 and forecast statistics for 2024 to 2034.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of the Product Types (Phosphine Gas (PH₃), Phosphine Derivatives [Monophosphines, Diphosphines, Trisphosphines]), Form (Solid, Liquid, Gas), Application (Catalysis, Flame Retardants, Organic Synthesis, Antioxidants/Stabilizers, Agriculture), across major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, and Middle East & Africa).

