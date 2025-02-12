Argon Lasers Global Market Report 2025: Detailed Analysis and Forecast, and Comprehensive Insights on Growth Factors

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Argon Lasers Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

Unveiling the Updated 2025 Market Reports Released: Trends, Forecasts to 2034 – Early Purchase Your Competitive Edge Today!” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global argon lasers market, which stood at $2.32 billion in 2024, is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 9.4% to reach $2.54 billion by 2025. The growth in the historic period is attributed primarily to the increasing demand for minimally invasive surgeries, growth in applications in dermatology and ophthalmology, prevalence of chronic diseases, innovations in laser technology, and the growing adoption of laser-based scientific equipment. Moving forward, the market is projected to grow to $3.6 billion by 2029, which represents a CAGR of 9.1% with major trends including minimally invasive surgeries, advancements in laser technology, expansion into veterinary applications, and a greater focus on eco-friendly laser technologies.

What Is Driving the Argon Lasers Market Growth?

The increasing prevalence of skin disorders, fueled by rising pollution, changes in lifestyle, and increased exposure to harmful substances forms a critical factor driving growth in the argon lasers market. Argon lasers use specific wavelengths to precisely repair or remove damaged skin tissues, and reduce pigmentation or vascular lesions, thereby assisting in treating skin disorders. According to the American Cancer Society, it is forecasted that the cases of skin cancer will increase by 3.2% in 2024, reaching an estimated 108,270 cases as compared to the 104,930 cases reported in 2023. Therefore, the growing prevalence of skin conditions is expected to accelerate the demand for argon lasers.

Who Are the Key Players in the Market?

Leading companies in the argon lasers market include Newport Corporation, Coherent Inc., Lumentum Holdings Inc., Hamamatsu Photonics K.K., Thorlabs Inc., Edmund Optics, Lumibird, TOPTICA Photonics AG, MPB Communications Inc., B&W Tek, LASOS Lasertechnik GmbH, Radiation Protection and Measurement Corporation RPMC Lasers Inc., EKSMA Optics, Laser Components GmbH, CrystaLaser, National Laser Company, Light Age Inc., PhotonTec Berlin GmbH, Oxxius SA, Olympus Life Science, Modu-Laser, Laserglow Technologies.

So, what’s the latest in the Argon Lasers Market?

Companies in the argon lasers market are focusing on the development of innovative products, such as IoT-enabled argon laser chambers. These chambers, equipped with real-time monitoring and control capabilities, are designed to meet the increasing demand for high-performance applications across various industries. An example is India-based manufacturing company; Bharat Fritz Werner Ltd. BFW Group’s launch in April 2022 of their product, the PHOTON 4000G. The PHOTON 4000G, currently the largest and fastest laser-directed energy-energy-deposition L-DED machine in the metal additive manufacturing industry, includes unique features such as real-time process monitoring, a 5-Axis control, and IoT-enabled smart technology.

How is the Argon Lasers Market Segmented?

The argon lasers market report breaks it down in the following manner:

1 By Type: Argon Ion Laser, Argon Excimer Laser

2 By Revenue: Laser Revenue, System Revenue

3 By Application: Medical Equipment, Spectral Analysis, Industrial Processing, Information Processing, Other Applications

And further segments as:

1 By Argon Ion Laser: Continuous Wave CW Argon Ion Lasers, Pulsed Argon Ion Lasers, Multi-Line Argon Ion Lasers, Single-Line Argon Ion Lasers, Medical Argon Ion Lasers, Industrial Argon Ion Lasers

2 By Argon Excimer Laser: Gas-Discharge Excimer Lasers, Solid-State Excimer Lasers, UV Argon Excimer Lasers, Pulsed Argon Excimer Lasers, High-Power Argon Excimer Lasers, Medical Argon Excimer Lasers

What Regional Insights Can We Obtain?

In 2024, North America was the largest region in the argon lasers market while the fastest-growing region is predicted to be Asia-Pacific in the forecast period. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

For more such comprehensive industry reports, keep browsing through offerings by The Business Research Company. Our reputation for delivering comprehensive, data-rich market research reports spanning over 27 industries and 60+ geographies guarantees the right information to help you stay ahead of your competition. Our archived database of 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and unique insights from industry leaders shed light on key market dynamics.

