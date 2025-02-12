South Australia’s export boom continues in 2024

Release date: 12/02/25

South Australia’s exports are maintaining at near-record high levels as the global appetite for the state’s premium food and wine surge, latest ABS data reveals.

Final full-year data for 2024 reveals that South Australian merchandise exports topped $17 billion for the second calendar-year running, marking a more than 50 per cent increase on pre-COVID levels. The state’s exports were valued at $17.09 billion in 2024, second only to the all-time record of $17.76 billion which was set in 2023.

Exports to South Australia’s two largest trading partners grew in 2024, as China surged 33 per cent to $4.39 billion, and the United States increased 13 per cent to $1.97 billion. Trade to Vietnam also increased 26 per cent, to $677.7 million.

Compared to pre-COVID levels recorded in 2019, the state’s 2024 exports grew a massive 50 per cent by value, delivering an extra $5.9 billion return to SA.

The strong result in 2024 coincided with the removal of Chinese tariffs on Australian wine, and Federal Government engagement to stabilise the trading relationship.

South Australian Trade and Investment Minister Joe Szakacs also led trade missions to China, Vietnam, Hong Kong, Japan and Korea in 2024 to support local businesses as they re-engaged with critical markets and explored emerging opportunities.

In 2024, South Australian products to experience significant export increases were:

Wine (up 39 per cent to $1.82 billion)

Meat (up 56 per cent to $1.29 billion)

Nuts (up 74 per cent to $432.2 million)

Fruit and vegetables (up 21 per cent to $197.7 million)

Dairy products and eggs (up 30 per cent to $171 million)

The massive growth reinforces South Australia’s standing as a premium producer of food and wine, renowned globally for its high quality.

The State Government has also secured the reinstatement of direct flights from Adelaide to China and the United Arab Emirates, which is increasing access to major markets for local suppliers of fresh and perishable products.

Seafood exports to China grew 90.1 per cent in 2024, with Southern Rock Lobster exports in December alone valued at $3.5 million - after the trade ban was lifted on 20 December.

The State Government in 2024 also announced the $475,000 Seafood Export Growth Program. The program supports both local seafood exporters to attend major international trade events, and attracts key seafood importers in South Australia to experience the world-class fisheries and premium offerings.

The South Australian Government’s $1.85 million Wine Exporters China Re-Engagement Support Package has executed 11 trade activations and market visits along with seven targeted marketing campaigns since March 2024.

Quotes

Attributable to Joe Szakacs

A range of international factors are making the trading environment more complex for exporters, and the State Government has stood with them in those times.

The latest data shows that South Australia has been able to buck the trend, grow our exports to record levels, and maintain that success despite the noise and distraction.

South Australian businesses have proven to be resilient and innovative. They are taking opportunities to re-engage as China reopens, while also diversifying into alternative markets to spread their risk and find new buyers for high-quality products.

Our government has now strategically placed trade offices throughout the world to support hard working South Australians to connect with the global market and grow their businesses. I will continue working closely with local exporters, and the more than 100,000 local workers that they employ, to navigate these complex times.