Aquatic Veterinary Global Market Report 2025: : Size, Trends, and Growth Insights for Global Expansion

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How is the Aquatic Veterinary Market Evolving and What Is Its Projected Size?

The aquatic veterinary market size has grown steadily in recent years and is expected to edge upwards from $1.49 billion in 2024 to $1.56 billion in 2025. During this historic period growth, several factors have come into play. Increasing awareness of aquatic animal health, growing demand for seafood, changes in aquatic animal health regulations, a spike in aquatic diseases, advancements in diagnostic tools, and the global expansion of aquaculture have been key growth drivers.

Appreciating the global shift in seafood consumption and the need for improved health of aquatic organisms, the forecast period also looks promising. Industry trends predict that the aquatic veterinary market size will see steady growth in the next few years, growing to $1.86 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 4.5%. This growth is attributable to emerging technologies in diagnostics and treatment, a rising consumer demand for sustainable seafood, expanding aquaculture industries in developing regions, increasing investment in research and development, advancements in regulations for aquatic health, and mounting concerns over aquatic species conservation.

A Closer Look at the Growth Drivers and Industry Development

Propelling the aquatic veterinary market forward is the expansion of the aquaculture industry. Aquaculture is the farming and cultivation of aquatic organisms such as fish, shellfish, algae, and other marine and freshwater species. This industry is on the rise due to increasing global demand for seafood, the need to ease the strain on wild fish stocks, and the aim to improve food security. Interestingly, aquatic veterinary services support the aquaculture industry by maintaining the health of farmed species, controlling diseases, and enhancing farming methods. On checking with the Statistics Department of Agriculture, Fisheries, and Forestry DAFF, we found that in 2021-22, the total volume of aquaculture production was around 128,835 metric tons, accounting for 42% of the overall volume of Australian fisheries and aquaculture output. These figures suggest a significant boost to the aquatic veterinary market.

Prominent Players and Industry Dynamics

Who are the Major Players in Aquatic Veterinary Market?

Leading companies operating in the aquatic veterinary market include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Merck KGaA, Zoetis Inc., IDEXX BioAnalytics, Alltech Inc., National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration NOAA, Wildlife Conservation Society, California Department of Fish and Wildlife, Phibro Animal Health Corporation, Georgia Aquarium, and more. These companies are pivotal in shaping the industry and providing innovative solutions to meet the growing demands in aquatic health.

What Emerging Trends Are Reshaping the Aquatic Veterinary Industry?

Advancement in internet-based modules is one key trend emerging in the aquatic veterinary market. Major companies are developing these training resource modules to enhance veterinary practice quality and efficiency. These modules provide organized instruction and learning materials on various topics and skills. For instance, Merck Animal Health launched AQUA CARE365, an internet-based educational program and training resource in November 2023.

Dissecting The Aquatic Veterinary Market

How is the Aquatic Veterinary Market Segmented?

The aquatic veterinary market is categorized based on:

1 Type: Diagnostics And Treatments

2 Species: Fish, Crustaceans, Mollusca, Other Species

3 Disease Source: Bacteria, Viruses, Parasites, Other Disease Sources

4 Route Of Administration: Water Medication, Medicated Feed, Other Routes Of Administration

5 Distribution Channel: Distributor, Online Stores, Retail, Others Distribution Channels

With subsegments along the lines of diagnostics and treatments. Highlights include diagnostic imaging, PCR testing, microbial testing, vaccines for aquatic animals, and probiotics and nutraceuticals, among others.

Gauging Regional Impact

North America held the largest market share in the aquatic veterinary market in 2024. Meanwhile, the aquatic veterinary market report covers a vast geographical range, including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

