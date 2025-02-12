PARP Inhibitors Clinical Trials and Studies: EMA, PDMA, FDA Approvals, Mechanism of Action, ROA, NDA, IND, and Companies

PARP Inhibitors Pipeline

PARP Inhibitors Pipeline

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DelveInsight’s, “PARP Inhibitors Pipeline Insight” report provides comprehensive insights about 30+ companies and 30+ pipeline drugs in PARP Inhibitors pipeline landscape. It covers the PARP Inhibitors pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the PARP Inhibitors therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive PARP Inhibitors pipeline products in this space.

Stay ahead with the latest insights! Download DelveInsight’s comprehensive PARP Inhibitors Pipeline Report to explore emerging therapies, key PARP Inhibitors Companies, and future PARP Inhibitors treatment landscapes @ PARP Inhibitors Pipeline Outlook Report

Key Takeaways from the PARP Inhibitors Pipeline Report

• In February 2025:- EMD Serono Research & Development Inc.:- The purpose of this study is to measure the effect and safety of treatment with tuvusertib combined with either niraparib or lartesertib in participants with epithelial ovarian cancer. The participants will previously have progressed while treated with a poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) inhibitor. The primary objective of the study is to assess the effect of the treatment in terms of overall response, i.e. whether the tumor disappears, shrinks, remains unchanged, or gets worse.

• In January 2025:- Allarity Therapeutics:- 2X-121 is a small molecule targeted inhibitor of Poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP), a key enzyme involved in DNA damage repair in cancer cells. The PARP inhibitor demonstrated clinical activity in a prior Phase 1 study in a number of solid tumors. 2X-121 has a novel dual-inhibitory action against both PARP 1/2 and Tankyrase 1/2. The molecule is also active in P-glycoprotein expressing cells, suggesting it may overcome some of the PARP inhibitor resistance.

• In January 2025:- Nerviano Medical Sciences- Multicenter, open-label, single-arm Phase 1/2 study on the safety and efficacy of the combination of NMS-03305293 and temozolomide (TMZ) in adult patients with diffuse gliomas (Phase 1) and isocitrate dehydrogenase (IDH) wild type glioblastoma (Phase 2) at first relapse.

• DelveInsight’s PARP Inhibitors pipeline report depicts a robust space with 30+ active players working to develop 30+ pipeline therapies for PARP Inhibitors treatment.

• The leading PARP Inhibitors Companies such as TESARO, AstraZeneca, Sun BioPharma, Eisai Co., BeiGene, IMPACT Therapeutics, Ribon Therapeutics and others.

• Promising PARP Inhibitors Therapies such as Orevogomab+PLD, Olaparib Pill, AZD6738, Talazoparib, Niraparib, Trastuzumab, Durvalumab, Olaparib and others.

Discover how the PARP Inhibitors treatment paradigm is evolving. Access DelveInsight’s in-depth PARP Inhibitors Pipeline Analysis for a closer look at promising breakthroughs @ PARP Inhibitors Clinical Trials and Studies

PARP Inhibitors Emerging Drugs Profile

• Pamiparib: BeiGene

Pamiparib (BGB-290) is an investigational small molecule inhibitor of PARP1 and PARP2. Pamiparib is being evaluated as a monotherapy in pivotal clinical trials in China in recurrent platinum-sensitive and BRCA1/2 mutated ovarian cancers. It is currently in global clinical development as a monotherapy, and in combination with other agents, including BeiGene’s investigational anti-PD1 antibody, tislelizumab (BGB-A317), for a variety of solid tumor malignancies.

The PARP Inhibitors pipeline report provides insights into

• The report provides detailed insights about companies that are developing therapies for the treatment of PARP Inhibitors with aggregate therapies developed by each company for the same.

• It accesses the Different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of development for PARP Inhibitors Treatment.

• PARP Inhibitors Companies are involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.

• PARP Inhibitors Drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type.

• Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement and financing details for future advancement of the PARP Inhibitors market.

Get a detailed analysis of the latest innovations in the PARP Inhibitors pipeline. Explore DelveInsight’s expert-driven report today! @ PARP Inhibitors Unmet Needs

PARP Inhibitors Companies

TESARO, AstraZeneca, Sun BioPharma, Eisai Co., BeiGene, IMPACT Therapeutics, Ribon Therapeutics and others.

PARP Inhibitors pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs such as

• Infusion

• Intradermal

• Intramuscular

• Intranasal

• Intravaginal

• Oral

• Parenteral

• Subcutaneous

• Topical.

• Molecule Type

PARP Inhibitors Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as

• Vaccines

• Monoclonal Antibody

• Peptides

• Polymer

• Small molecule

• Product Type

Download DelveInsight’s latest report to gain strategic insights into upcoming PARP Inhibitors Therapies and key PARP Inhibitors Developments @ PARP Inhibitors Market Drivers and Barriers, and Future Perspectives- https://www.delveinsight.com/sample-request/parp-inhibitors-pipeline-insight?utm_source=einpresswire&utm_medium=pressrelease&utm_campaign=ypr

Scope of the PARP Inhibitors Pipeline Report

• Coverage- Global

• PARP Inhibitors Companies- TESARO, AstraZeneca, Sun BioPharma, Eisai Co., BeiGene, IMPACT Therapeutics, Ribon Therapeutics and others.

• Promising PARP Inhibitors Therapies such as Orevogomab+PLD, Olaparib Pill, AZD6738, Talazoparib, Niraparib, Trastuzumab, Durvalumab, Olaparib and others.

• PARP Inhibitors Therapeutic Assessment by Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination

• PARP Inhibitors Therapeutic Assessment by Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

Which companies are leading the race in PARP Inhibitors drug development? Find out in DelveInsight’s exclusive PARP Inhibitors Pipeline Report—access it now! @ PARP Inhibitors Emerging Drugs and Major Companies- https://www.delveinsight.com/sample-request/parp-inhibitors-pipeline-insight?utm_source=einpresswire&utm_medium=pressrelease&utm_campaign=ypr

Table of Content

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. PARP Inhibitors: Overview

4. Pipeline Therapeutics

5. Therapeutic Assessment

6. PARP Inhibitors – DelveInsight’s Analytical Perspective

7. In-depth Commercial Assessment

8. Late Stage Products (Phase III)

9. Pamiparib: BeiGene

10. Mid Stage Products (Phase II)

11. Drug Name: Company Name

12. Pre-clinical and Discovery Stage Products

13. Drug Name: Company Name

14. Inactive Products

15. PARP Inhibitors Key Companies

16. PARP Inhibitors Key Products

17. PARP Inhibitors- Unmet Needs

18. PARP Inhibitors- Market Drivers and Barriers

19. PARP Inhibitors- Future Perspectives and Conclusion

20. PARP Inhibitors Analyst Views

21. PARP Inhibitors Key Companies

22. Appendix

List of Top Selling Market Research Reports in 2025

Athlete's Foot Market- https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/athletes-foot-market

Tuberculosis Market- https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/tuberculosis-market

Wound Healing Devices Market- https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/wound-healing-devices-market

Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder Market- https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/attention-deficit-hyperactivity-disorder-adhd-market

Complex Regional Pain Syndrome Market- https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/complex-regional-pain-syndrome-crps-market

Coronary Microvascular Dysfunction Market- https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/coronary-microvascular-dysfunction-market

Diabetes Insipidus Market- https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/diabetes-insipidus-market

HDAC Inhibitors Market- https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/hdac-inhibitor-pipeline-insight

Healthcare Competitive Benchmarking- https://www.delveinsight.com/consulting/competitive-benchmarking-services

Heart Failure Market- https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/congestive-heart-failure-market

Hyperphosphatemia Market- https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/hyperphosphatemia-market

Immune Checkpoints Activators Market- https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/immune-checkpoints-activators

Japan Healthcare Outlook Market- https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/japan-healthcare-outlook-report

Joint Reconstruction Devices Market- https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/joint-reconstruction-devices-market

Mantle Cell Lymphoma Market- https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/mantle-cell-lymphoma-market

Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus Aureus Infection Market- https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/methicillin-resistant-staphylococcus-aureus-mrsa-market

Mouth Neoplasms Market- https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/mouth-neoplasms-market

Myocardial Infarction Market- https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/myocardial-infarction-market

Neuroendocrine Tumor Market- https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/neuroendocrine-tumors-market

Nocturia Market- https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/nocturia-market

Obstructive Sleep Apnea Market- https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/obstructive-sleep-apnea-osa-market

Phototherapies For Psoriasis Market- https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/phototherapy-devices-market

Plaque Modification Devices Market- https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/plaque-modification-devices-market

Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Market- https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/polycystic-ovarian-syndrome-market

Primary Mediastinal Large B-cell Lymphoma Market- https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/diffuse-large-b-cell-lymphoma-market

Rosacea Market - https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/rosacea-market

Sarcopenia Market- https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/sarcopenia-market

Testicular Neoplasm Market- https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/testicular-neoplasm-market

Type 1 Diabetes Market- https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/type-1-diabetes-market

Vascular Access Devices Market- https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/vascular-access-device-market

About Us

DelveInsight is a leading healthcare-focused market research and consulting firm that provides clients with high-quality market intelligence and analysis to support informed business decisions. With a team of experienced industry experts and a deep understanding of the life sciences and healthcare sectors, we offer customized research solutions and insights to clients across the globe. Connect with us to get high-quality, accurate, and real-time intelligence to stay ahead of the growth curve.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.