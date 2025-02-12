PARP Inhibitors Clinical Trials and Studies: EMA, PDMA, FDA Approvals, Mechanism of Action, ROA, NDA, IND, and Companies
PARP Inhibitors Pipeline
LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DelveInsight’s, “PARP Inhibitors Pipeline Insight” report provides comprehensive insights about 30+ companies and 30+ pipeline drugs in PARP Inhibitors pipeline landscape. It covers the PARP Inhibitors pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the PARP Inhibitors therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive PARP Inhibitors pipeline products in this space.
Key Takeaways from the PARP Inhibitors Pipeline Report
• In February 2025:- EMD Serono Research & Development Inc.:- The purpose of this study is to measure the effect and safety of treatment with tuvusertib combined with either niraparib or lartesertib in participants with epithelial ovarian cancer. The participants will previously have progressed while treated with a poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) inhibitor. The primary objective of the study is to assess the effect of the treatment in terms of overall response, i.e. whether the tumor disappears, shrinks, remains unchanged, or gets worse.
• In January 2025:- Allarity Therapeutics:- 2X-121 is a small molecule targeted inhibitor of Poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP), a key enzyme involved in DNA damage repair in cancer cells. The PARP inhibitor demonstrated clinical activity in a prior Phase 1 study in a number of solid tumors. 2X-121 has a novel dual-inhibitory action against both PARP 1/2 and Tankyrase 1/2. The molecule is also active in P-glycoprotein expressing cells, suggesting it may overcome some of the PARP inhibitor resistance.
• In January 2025:- Nerviano Medical Sciences- Multicenter, open-label, single-arm Phase 1/2 study on the safety and efficacy of the combination of NMS-03305293 and temozolomide (TMZ) in adult patients with diffuse gliomas (Phase 1) and isocitrate dehydrogenase (IDH) wild type glioblastoma (Phase 2) at first relapse.
• DelveInsight’s PARP Inhibitors pipeline report depicts a robust space with 30+ active players working to develop 30+ pipeline therapies for PARP Inhibitors treatment.
• The leading PARP Inhibitors Companies such as TESARO, AstraZeneca, Sun BioPharma, Eisai Co., BeiGene, IMPACT Therapeutics, Ribon Therapeutics and others.
• Promising PARP Inhibitors Therapies such as Orevogomab+PLD, Olaparib Pill, AZD6738, Talazoparib, Niraparib, Trastuzumab, Durvalumab, Olaparib and others.
PARP Inhibitors Emerging Drugs Profile
• Pamiparib: BeiGene
Pamiparib (BGB-290) is an investigational small molecule inhibitor of PARP1 and PARP2. Pamiparib is being evaluated as a monotherapy in pivotal clinical trials in China in recurrent platinum-sensitive and BRCA1/2 mutated ovarian cancers. It is currently in global clinical development as a monotherapy, and in combination with other agents, including BeiGene’s investigational anti-PD1 antibody, tislelizumab (BGB-A317), for a variety of solid tumor malignancies.
The PARP Inhibitors pipeline report provides insights into
• The report provides detailed insights about companies that are developing therapies for the treatment of PARP Inhibitors with aggregate therapies developed by each company for the same.
• It accesses the Different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of development for PARP Inhibitors Treatment.
• PARP Inhibitors Companies are involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.
• PARP Inhibitors Drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type.
• Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement and financing details for future advancement of the PARP Inhibitors market.
Get a detailed analysis of the latest innovations in the PARP Inhibitors pipeline. Explore DelveInsight’s expert-driven report today! @ PARP Inhibitors Unmet Needs
PARP Inhibitors Companies
TESARO, AstraZeneca, Sun BioPharma, Eisai Co., BeiGene, IMPACT Therapeutics, Ribon Therapeutics and others.
PARP Inhibitors pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs such as
• Infusion
• Intradermal
• Intramuscular
• Intranasal
• Intravaginal
• Oral
• Parenteral
• Subcutaneous
• Topical.
• Molecule Type
PARP Inhibitors Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as
• Vaccines
• Monoclonal Antibody
• Peptides
• Polymer
• Small molecule
• Product Type
Scope of the PARP Inhibitors Pipeline Report
• Coverage- Global
• PARP Inhibitors Companies- TESARO, AstraZeneca, Sun BioPharma, Eisai Co., BeiGene, IMPACT Therapeutics, Ribon Therapeutics and others.
• Promising PARP Inhibitors Therapies such as Orevogomab+PLD, Olaparib Pill, AZD6738, Talazoparib, Niraparib, Trastuzumab, Durvalumab, Olaparib and others.
• PARP Inhibitors Therapeutic Assessment by Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination
• PARP Inhibitors Therapeutic Assessment by Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III
Table of Content
1. Introduction
2. Executive Summary
3. PARP Inhibitors: Overview
4. Pipeline Therapeutics
5. Therapeutic Assessment
6. PARP Inhibitors – DelveInsight’s Analytical Perspective
7. In-depth Commercial Assessment
8. Late Stage Products (Phase III)
9. Pamiparib: BeiGene
10. Mid Stage Products (Phase II)
11. Drug Name: Company Name
12. Pre-clinical and Discovery Stage Products
13. Drug Name: Company Name
14. Inactive Products
15. PARP Inhibitors Key Companies
16. PARP Inhibitors Key Products
17. PARP Inhibitors- Unmet Needs
18. PARP Inhibitors- Market Drivers and Barriers
19. PARP Inhibitors- Future Perspectives and Conclusion
20. PARP Inhibitors Analyst Views
21. PARP Inhibitors Key Companies
22. Appendix
