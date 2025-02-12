Leap in Artificial Intelligence AI in Omics Studies Global Market Anticipated: Trend Forecasts Indicate Promising Future

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Is The Artificial Intelligence AI In Omics Studies Market Set To Witness Substantial Growth?

Artificial Intelligence AI in omics studies has demonstrated exponential market size growth in recent years. Projected growth from $0.91 billion in 2024 to $1.23 billion in 2025, at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 35.4% ascribes credence to this observation. Factors contributing to this historic period growth can be attributed to the increasing adoption of artificial intelligence, surge in research activities, escalating prevalence of chronic diseases, rising healthcare costs, and the expanding use of artificial intelligence in cancer studies.

Peering into the future, the artificial intelligence AI in omics studies market size promises equally, if not more exciting potential growth. With projections rising to a staggering $4.11 billion by 2029 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 35.2%, the period ahead will bear witness to the vibrant dynamics of this market. This forecasted growth owes its momentum to an increasingly high demand for personalized medicine, the mounting need for assay support, burgeoning genetic and genomic data, an upswing in genomic research investments and the rise in disposable income.

Will the drivers of the past continue to rule the future?

In the driver's seat propelling the growth of the global artificial intelligence in omics studies market forward, we find personalized medicine playing a pivotal role. Personalized medicine, referring to the tailoring of medical treatment to the individual characteristics of each patient, stands to optimize therapeutic efficacy and minimize adverse effects by considering genetic, environmental, and lifestyle factors. Ascensions in genomic medicine, improved diagnostic tools, and data-driven healthcare approaches contribute significantly to the growing use of personalized medicine.

AI, in collaboration with omics studies, acts as a catalyst to enhance personalized medicine. How?

By providing profound insights into the molecular basis of diseases, refining treatment precision, and ultimately leading to improved patient outcomes. For instance, The Personalized Medicine Coalition, a US-based professional membership organization, reported that in 2022, 12 new personalized medicines were approved, accounting for about 34% of all newly-approved therapies. This marks a significant increase from recent years, substantiating that the rise in personalized medicine uptake fuels the growth of artificial intelligence in omics studies.

Who are the key role players in this vibrant market?

Highly esteemed companies in the artificial intelligence in omics studies market include Amazon.com Inc., Hitachi Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Danaher Corporation, Siemens Healthineers AG, General Electric Company, Agilent Technologies Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Dassault Systemes SA, Illumina Inc., Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, Shimadzu Corporation, Waters Corporation, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Canon Medical Systems Corporation, Bruker Corporation, Qiagen N.V., BGI Genomics Co Ltd., Takara Bio Inc., and Elekta AB.

These market leaders are trailblazers, relentlessly zeroing in on developing advanced solutions such as cloud-based platforms. These grounded yet innovative technologies can radically enhance data sharing and collaboration across various research institutions. By allowing for seamless integration and analysis of large-scale omics data from multiple sources, these technologies uphold data privacy and security.

For instance, DNAstack, a biotechnology firm based in Canada, launched Omics AI in September 2023. Paving the way for omics research, Omics AI can handle large datasets, provide real-time analytics, and enable collaboration among researchers on a global scale. This breakthrough in omics studies efficiency necessitates robust cybersecurity measures to protect sensitive genetic information, prompting concerns about data privacy.

Shedding light on the market segments, the artificial intelligence AI in omics studies market delves into four major segmentations:

1 By Offering: Software, Services

2 By Technology Platform: Sequencing, Epigenomics, Proteomics, Metabolomics, Other Technologies

3 By Application: Oncology, Infectious Diseases, Neurology, Cardiovascular Diseases, Immunology, Other Applications

4 By End-User: Academic And Research Institutes, Biopharmaceutical Company, Other End-Users

Venturing into the global landscape of the artificial intelligence in omics studies market, North America was the most significant contributor in 2024. Europe is expected to spearhead the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. Other regions covered in this dynamic market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

