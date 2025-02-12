AI in podcasting Market Forecast 2025-2034: Comprehensive Insights on Market Size, Growth Factors, Trends

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Is the AI in podcasting Market Set to Witness Substantial Growth?

The global AI in podcasting market size has grown exponentially in recent years and is projected to leap from $3.07 billion in 2024 to $4.06 billion in 2025, marking a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 32.2%. The historical growth can be ascribed to factors such as rising demand for automation and efficiency in podcast production, increasing preference for personalized content, heightened listener engagement, growing application of podcasts in educational teaching and learning, and the demand for on-demand entertainment content.

Over the next few years, a continued surge is expected in the AI in podcasting market growth. It is on track to expand to a whopping $12.25 billion in 2029, mirroring a CAGR of 31.8%. This forecasted growth can be tied to the increasing integration of AI in the podcasting sector, escalating commercialization of podcasting as a media platform, growing adoption of podcasts, rising demand for meditation and personal wellness projects, and a growing focus on diversity and the expansion of the podcast audience.

Key drivers forecasted to propel the growth of the AI in podcasting market are primarily centred around the rising demand for cloud-based solutions. Cloud-based solutions refer to software applications, services, or resources hosted and delivered over the Internet, most commonly from remote servers managed by a third-party provider. Factors such as security and compliance, remote access to applications, robust redundancy and resilience, and prioritized security and compliance are contributing to the demand for such solutions. In podcasting, cloud-based solutions are integral to using AI, offering scalable, flexible, and efficient platforms that enhance podcast production, distribution, and consumption. These solutions leverage the power of cloud computing to provide AI-driven features and services that can be accessed remotely. A notable example is the increase in the percentage of European Union businesses that acquired cloud computing services by 4.2 percentage points in 2023 compared to 2021.

Entrusted with the responsibility of driving these trends are major companies operating in the AI in podcasting market. Some prominent names include Lumen Technologies Inc., Spotify Technology SA, Adobe Inc., Acast AB, Descript Inc., Podbean Tech Inc., Riverside.fm Inc., Murf Inc., Audioburst Ltd., Sonix Inc., Headliner, Podcastle Inc., Auphonic GmbH, Alitu Podcasting Ltd., Listen Notes Inc., Castos LLC, Pipio Inc., Zencastr Inc., Podchaser, Simplecast, and Cohost. These companies are primarily focusing on the development of novel solutions such as AI-powered suites for podcast creators. Such integrated tools leverage AI to simulate and enhance various stages of the podcast production process, from content creation to distribution.

The report further explores the market segmentation of AI in podcasting:

- By Component: Software, Services

- By Podcast Type: Interview-Based, Solo, Panel Discussion, Other Podcast Types

- By Technology: Natural Language Processing NLP, Machine Learning ML, Deep Learning, Sentiment Analysis, Speech Recognition, Other Technologies

- By Deployment Mode: On-Premises, Cloud-Based

- By Application: Content Creation, Content Curation, Content Recommendation, Content Monetization, Other Applications

In 2024, North America emerged as the largest region in the AI in podcasting market. The regions considered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

