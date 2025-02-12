MEXC Unveils February Futures Trading Competition with 8,000,000 USDT Prize Pool





VICTORIA, Seychelles, Feb. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEXC, a leading global cryptocurrency exchange, is thrilled to announce the launch of its highly anticipated Futures Trading Competition , set to take place from February 12 to February 26, 2025. This event offers participants the opportunity to sharpen their trading skills and compete for a substantial prize pool that can reach an impressive 8,000,000 USDT based on the number of participants.

Event Timeline

Registration Period: February 11, 2025, 08:00 – February 26, 2025, 14:55 (UTC)

February 11, 2025, 08:00 – February 26, 2025, 14:55 (UTC) Event Period: February 12, 2025, 15:00 – February 26, 2025, 14:59 (UTC)

Who Can Participate?

The competition is open to all participants who maintain a minimum Futures wallet balance of 200 USDT. MEXC will verify the eligibility of registered participants prior to the competition. Participants who do not meet this requirement can easily adjust their wallet balance and re-register for a chance to compete.

Prize Pool Unlocks Up to 8,000,000 USDT

The Futures Trading Competition opens with a 1,000,000 USDT prize pool. As the competition unfolds and participant numbers hit the 150,000 mark, the prize pool grows to 8,000,000 USDT. This progressive prize structure is designed to increase participation and trading volume, thereby enhancing the stakes and rewards for all involved.

Ways to Win: Futures Bonuses and Prize Pool Breakdown

Traders can claim their share of the prize pool and win Futures Bonuses through several ways, including:

Lucky Spin: Share 35% of the Total Prize Pool

Every participant has the chance to spin the Lucky Wheel. For every 150,000 USDT in daily trading volume, participants earn one spin, with the opportunity to spin up to 3 times daily. Each spin offers random Futures bonuses from the prize pool until all bonuses are claimed. Spins reset daily at 14:59 (UTC), providing participants with fresh opportunities to earn rewards each day.

Top Ranking Traders: Share 35% of the Total Prize Pool

Participants with a cumulative USDT-M Futures trading volume of at least 20,000 USDT will qualify for the PNL and Daily Trading Volume rankings.

The top 200 traders by Daily Trading Volume will share 25% of the prize pool.

will share of the prize pool. The top 100 traders by PNL will share 10% of the prize pool.

Special Rewards for Exceeding Daily Trading Volume Threshold

If the overall daily trading volume exceeds a specific threshold, participants will be eligible to claim additional rewards and Futures bonuses.

MEXC aims to become the go-to platform offering the widest range of valuable crypto assets . The platform has grown its user base to 32 million by providing a diverse selection of tokens, high-frequency airdrops, and simple participation processes. In 2024, MEXC launched a total of 2,376 new tokens, including 1,716 initial listings and 605 memecoins, with total airdrop rewards exceeding $136 million.

Founded in 2018, MEXC is committed to being "Your Easiest Way to Crypto". Serving over 32 million users across 170+ countries, MEXC is known for its broad selection of trending tokens, frequent airdrop opportunities, and low trading fees. Our user-friendly platform is designed to support both new traders and experienced investors, offering secure and efficient access to digital assets. MEXC prioritizes simplicity and innovation, making crypto trading more accessible and rewarding.

