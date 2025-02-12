Submit Release
Social Development briefs Portfolio Committee on Social Development, 12 Feb

The Department of Social Development will, on 12 February 2025, brief the Portfolio Committee on Social Development on the Integrated systems that it uses to track social grant beneficiaries and children in receipt of the department’s services who wrote and passed the National Senior Certificate (NSC) in 2024. 
 
On the 13 January 2025, the Department of Basic Education announced the results for the 2024 Matric class and recorded that children who were social grant beneficiaries passed well last year. 

 Furthermore, the Central Drug Authority, established in terms of The Prevention for and Treatment of Substance Abuse Act 2008 (Act No.70 of 2008), and which serves as an advisory body, will also present its annual report for the 2023/2024 financial year.

Members of the media are invited to cover the briefing of the Portfolio Committee organised as follows:
 
Venue: M514, 5th Floor, Marks Building, Parliament of the Republic of South Africa 
Virtual: www.dsdtv.org.za&nbsp;
www.parliament.gov.za/parliament-tv
Time: 09:30-13:00 am

