Artificial Intelligence AI In Industrial Design Market Report 2025: Size, Trends, Growth Insights for Global Expansion

The AI in industrial design market size is expected to see exponential growth in the next few years. It will grow to $17.99 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 29.2%. ” — The Business Research Company

Can you guess the phenomenal growth rate of AI in the industrial design market?

The AI in industrial design market has experienced extraordinary growth, escalating from $4.98 billion in 2024 to an anticipated $6.45 billion in 2025, predicting an impressive compound annual growth rate CAGR of 29.5%. Remarkable developments including automation of design processes, integration with CAD tools, data-driven decision making, augmented computational power, combined with the push for customization and personalization, cost reduction, and robust investments in research and development have substantially contributed to the market's expansion in the historic phase.

Impressive, right? But what should we expect for the future?

The inclination towards exponential growth continues in this market, which is expected to surge to $17.99 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 29.2%. This forecasted growth stems from various factors including the integration of industry 4.0, the adoption of smart manufacturing, advancements in material development, sustainability, and eco-friendly designs. Other emerging trends encompass AI-powered generative design, integration with IoT, machine learning for predictive maintenance, AI-enhanced AR and VR, cloud-based design solutions, enhanced simulation and testing, AI-driven quality control, collaborative design platforms, AI-driven prototyping, and human-AI collaboration.

How AI and Industry 4.0 are redefining the dynamics of the industrial design market?

The emergence of smart manufacturing and Industry 4.0 is significantly propelling the growth of the AI in the industrial design market. This integration of advanced technologies and automation within manufacturing processes aims to improve efficiency, flexibility, and productivity. The rising demand for operational efficiency, reduced production costs, and improved product quality has thrust smart manufacturing and Industry 4.0 into the limelight.

So, who are the key players spearheading market growth?

The market is in good hands with industry heavyweights such as Google LLC, Microsoft Corporation, Amazon Web Services Inc. AWS, Siemens AG, General Electric Company GE, Intel Corporation and many others championing its growth. These major companies are constantly innovating to enhance efficiency and produce groundbreaking solutions within the AI in the industrial design market.

Notice the latest AI in industrial design market trends?

Some revolutionary developments are taking place, with key market players focusing on the creation of advanced tools, like search tools, to increase design efficiency and precision while reducing time-to-market.

How does the market stack up on segmentation?

The AI in industrial design market is segmented by component, deployment mode, and industry vertical. This includes:

1 By Component: Software, Services

2 By Deployment Mode: Cloud-Based, On-Premise

3 By Industry Vertical: Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Aerospace And Defense, Healthcare, Other Industry Verticals

With further subsegments provided for software and services, catering to dedicated areas such as AI-Driven CAD Tools, Simulation and Modeling software, Managed AI Design Services among others.

So, what is the geographic scope of the AI in the industrial design global market?

In terms of regional insights, Asia-Pacific dominated the AI in industrial design market in 2024, with Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa contributing towards the global market.

