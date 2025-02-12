Market Driver in AI in Hospital Management Industry 2025: Adoption of Remote Patient Monitoring Systems Driving Growth

The Business Research Company

The AI in hospital management market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $7.77 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.5%. ” — The Business Research Company

How Has the AI in Hospital Management Market Performed, and What's to Come?

The precipitous growth of the AI in Hospital Management market during the historic period can be traced back to declining hardware costs, the rise in the number of AI start-ups, improvements in healthcare IT infrastructure, and increased governmental initiatives coupled with the expansion of telemedicine services.

Looking ahead, the AI in Hospital Management market's rapid expansion is projected to continue in the succeeding years, reaching $7.77 billion in 2029 at a CAGR of 18.5%. This anticipated growth could be fueled by a mounting desire to lower healthcare expenses, enhance patient outcomes, reduce medical errors, and through the use of AI to detect fraudulent activities and billing errors. The extraordinary drive for efficiency has also seen AI being incorporated into imaging devices, predictive analytics and used to streamline clinical trial processes.

What's Driving Growth and Technology in AI in Hospital Management?

One of the significant catalysts propelling the growth of AI in hospital management is the rapid adoption of remote patient monitoring RPM systems. RPM is a technology-driven approach permitting healthcare providers to continuously track and manage a patient's health data from a distance. With the provision of real-time data, timely interventions, and increased engagement, these systems have revolutionized patient care. Furthermore, health tech companies like Vivalink have noted an increase in the use of RPM, with a reported 305% rise in usage by clinicians from 20% in 2021 to 81% in 2023.

And Who are the Key Industry Players in AI in Hospital Management?

Notable companies currently operating in the AI in hospital management market include Google LLC, McKesson Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Amazon Web Service, and Johnson & Johnson Services Inc. Other significant players are Intel Corporation, Accenture plc, International Business Machines Corporation, and Oracle Corporation, followed by Medtronic plc, SAP SE, Micron Technology Inc., and Nvidia Corporation.

Where is the AI in Hospital Management Market Headed?

Several companies are developing AI-enabled platforms to enhance the accuracy and efficiency of hospital operations, patient care, and administrative tasks. Companies like ZS Associates have transformed patient engagement and overall health outturns with their AI-powered platforms such as ZAIDYN Connected Health, which caters to unmet needs and optimizes care with personalized interventions and data-driven insights.

Dive into the Market Data Across Various Segments

The AI in hospital management market report is comprehensively segmented:

- By Component: Software, Hardware, Services

- By Technology: Computer Vision, Context-Aware Computing, Machine Learning, Natural Language Processing

- By Deployment: Cloud-Based, On-Premises

- By Application: Patient Care Management, Administrative Processes, Diagnostic Imaging And Radiology, Drug Discovery, Other Applications

- By End-User: Healthcare Payers, Hospital And Healthcare Providers, Patients, Pharmaceuticals And Biotechnology Companies, Other End-Users.

Where is the demand for AI in Hospital Management the Highest?

In 2024, North America led the market as the largest region in the AI in hospital management sector. Other significant regions featured in the report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

