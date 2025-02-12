Meat & Poultry Market to Hit USD 2.17B by 2032 at 3.6% CAGR, Driven by Rising Demand for Convenience Foods

Meat And Poultry Market

Meat and Poultry market is expected to develop significantly in the years to come due to an increase in the protein-consuming populace and rapid urbanization

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Meat and Poultry Market was valued at approximately USD 1.52 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow to USD 1.58 billion in 2025. By 2034, the market is expected to reach USD 2.17 billion, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of around 3.6% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2034. This growth is fueled by rising consumer demand, advancements in processing technologies, and increasing global trade of meat and poultry products. The market is segmented by type, animal type, freshness, distribution channel, packaging, and region, offering diverse opportunities for stakeholders across the industry.Key Players:BRF S.A., Pilgrim's Pride, Maple Leaf Foods, Bell Evans, Perdue Farms, Sanderson Farms, OSI Group, Tyson Foods, WH Group, Smithfield Foods, Hormel Foods, Cargill, Seaboard Foods, Marfrig, JBS S.A."Request Free Sample" - Obtain a complimentary sample of our report to assess its quality and relevance to your requirements: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/26712 Industry Development and Market TrendsThe meat and poultry industry has witnessed remarkable developments in recent years, driven by technological innovations, evolving consumer preferences, and sustainability efforts. The sector has seen an increasing shift toward organic and antibiotic-free meat products, with consumers showing a strong preference for ethically sourced and high-quality proteins. Additionally, advancements in packaging solutions, including vacuum-packed and modified atmosphere packaging (MAP), are extending product shelf life and ensuring better food safety.Another notable trend in the industry is the rise of plant-based and lab-grown meat alternatives, which, while not directly competing with traditional meat and poultry, are influencing consumer choices and pushing the industry toward innovation. Governments and regulatory bodies are also tightening food safety regulations, prompting market players to adopt stringent quality control measures and improved traceability solutions.Market SegmentationThe Meat and Poultry Market is categorized based on several key factors, including type, animal type, freshness, distribution channel, packaging, and regional outlook.By Type: Meat and PoultryThe market is broadly divided into meat (beef, pork, lamb) and poultry (chicken, turkey, duck). Poultry remains the dominant segment, primarily driven by its affordability, nutritional benefits, and high consumer preference. Rising health consciousness has also contributed to the increasing demand for lean protein sources, with chicken being the most widely consumed meat worldwide.By Animal Type: Chicken, Beef, Pork, Duck, Lamb, TurkeyAmong the various animal types, chicken continues to lead the market due to its versatility, lower production costs, and widespread availability. Beef and pork are also major contributors to the global meat industry, particularly in regions where red meat consumption is high. Lamb and duck, though niche segments, are gaining popularity in gourmet and specialty markets.By Freshness: Fresh, Frozen, ProcessedConsumers’ preference for fresh meat remains strong, with supermarkets and hypermarkets being the primary points of sale. However, frozen and processed meat products are witnessing rising demand due to their extended shelf life, convenience, and increasing adoption in the food service sector. Processed meat, including sausages, deli meats, and canned products, continues to gain traction, especially in urban areas where time-saving food options are highly valued."Proceed to Buy" - Move forward with your purchase and gain instant access to the complete report: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=26712 By Distribution Channel: Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Specialty Stores, Online Retailers, Food ServiceSupermarkets and hypermarkets hold the largest share in the distribution of meat and poultry products, owing to their wide selection, fresh meat counters, and attractive discounts. However, online retail is emerging as a key growth segment, with e-commerce platforms providing convenience, competitive pricing, and direct-to-consumer delivery options. The food service industry, including restaurants and fast-food chains, remains a significant consumer of meat and poultry products, further driving market expansion.By Packaging: Tray, Vacuum-packed, Modified Atmosphere Packaging (MAP), BulkPackaging plays a crucial role in maintaining meat quality, extending shelf life, and ensuring food safety. Vacuum-packed and MAP solutions are gaining traction due to their ability to preserve freshness, reduce spoilage, and meet stringent regulatory standards. Traditional tray packaging continues to be widely used, particularly for fresh meat sold in retail stores, while bulk packaging remains the preferred choice for food service providers and wholesalers.By Region: North America, Europe, South America, Asia Pacific, Middle East and AfricaThe North American market remains a key player in the global meat and poultry industry, driven by high consumption rates, technological advancements, and strong infrastructure for meat processing and distribution. Europe follows closely, with increasing demand for organic and sustainably sourced meat products. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest growth, fueled by rising disposable incomes, expanding urbanization, and a growing appetite for high-protein diets. By Region: North America, Europe, South America, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa
The North American market remains a key player in the global meat and poultry industry, driven by high consumption rates, technological advancements, and strong infrastructure for meat processing and distribution. Europe follows closely, with increasing demand for organic and sustainably sourced meat products. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest growth, fueled by rising disposable incomes, expanding urbanization, and a growing appetite for high-protein diets. South America is a major exporter of beef and poultry, while the Middle East and Africa are experiencing rising demand due to population growth and increasing consumer purchasing power.Market Drivers and ChallengesKey Market DriversRising Consumer Demand for Protein-Rich Diets – Growing awareness about the importance of protein in daily nutrition is boosting meat and poultry consumption worldwide.Advancements in Meat Processing and Packaging – Technological innovations are improving meat preservation, safety, and distribution efficiency.Expansion of E-Commerce and Online Retail – The rise of digital shopping platforms is making meat and poultry more accessible to a broader consumer base.Increasing Global Trade and Export Opportunities – Emerging economies are driving demand for imported meat products, benefiting major exporting countries.Growth of the Food Service Industry – The increasing number of restaurants, fast-food chains, and meal delivery services is creating sustained demand for meat and poultry products."Browse Report" - Explore the report's contents, sections, and key insights by browsing through its detailed information: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/meat-and-poultry-market-26712 Market ChallengesStringent Regulatory and Safety Standards – Compliance with food safety regulations and quality control measures remains a significant challenge for meat producers.Environmental Concerns and Sustainability Issues – The meat industry faces criticism over greenhouse gas emissions, deforestation, and resource-intensive production methods.Rising Costs of Feed and Production – Fluctuations in animal feed prices impact overall production costs, affecting profit margins.Growing Competition from Plant-Based Alternatives – While still a niche segment, plant-based and lab-grown meats are gaining popularity, influencing consumer preferences and market dynamics.Supply Chain Disruptions – Global supply chain challenges, including transportation issues and disease outbreaks affecting livestock, pose risks to market stability.1 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY2 MARKET INTRODUCTION3 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY4 MARKET DYNAMICS5 MARKET FACTOR ANALYSIS6 Meat And Poultry MARKET, BY FORM7 Meat And Poultry MARKET, BY CATEGORY8 Meat And Poultry MARKET, BY APPLICATION9 Meat And Poultry, BY REGION10 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE 