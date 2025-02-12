Global AI in higher education Market Insights 2025: Key Trends, Market Size, and Growth Forecast

The Business Research Company

What does growth look like in the AI in higher education market?

By examining the artificial intelligence AI in the higher education market, we can see a notable trend of rapid growth. The market size is expected to escalate from $2.24 billion in 2024 to $3.03 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 35.1%. This impressive growth within the historical period links back to factors such as the increasing demand for personalized learning, the growth of online education which in turn spurred AI integration, rising enrollment rates, an inclination towards customized learning paths using AI, and an overall increasing demand for AI in higher education.

Forecasts indicate continued expansion. By 2029, the market size is predicted to reach $10 billion, growing at a CAGR of 34.8%. The foreseeable rise in the forecast period can be attributed to the demand for hybrid learning models, an increased focus on lifelong learning, and a growing demand for online learning. The need for AI integration is also anticipated to spur for enhanced student engagement, representing significant growth opportunities.

So, what are the major AI in higher education market drivers?

Increasing online education represents one of the leading drivers for the growth of the artificial intelligence in the higher education market. Online education, characterized by delivering instructional content and learning experiences through digital platforms, enables students to access education remotely via the internet. Thanks to its flexibility, convenience, and accessibility, students can learn from anywhere and at any time, catering to diverse needs and schedules. In enhancing online education, AI offers automation of administrative tasks, personalises the learning experiences, and provides intelligent support systems, playing a vital role in improving both student and educator engagement and effectiveness.

Who are the key players in this expanding AI in higher education global market?

The AI in higher education market space thrives on the dynamism and innovation of several major companies. These include Amazon.com Inc., Google LLC, Microsoft Corporation, Intel Corporation, International Business Machines Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Cognizant Technology Solutions India Private Limited, Adobe Inc., Pearson Plc, and Century Communities Tech Limited. And the list continues with John Wiley and Sons Inc., 2U Inc., Coursera Inc., Instructure Holdings Inc., D2L Inc., Kaltura Inc., Jenzabar Inc., Carnegie Learning Inc., Brainly Inc., Quantum Adaptive Learning LLC, Knewton Inc., BridgeU Ltd., Fishtree Inc., Querium Corporation, and Cognii Inc.

What market advancements are driving the future of AI in higher education?

Emerging from the market, is a trend among major companies developing advanced AI technology-enabled tools for the education sector. These innovations aim to enhance the overall effectiveness and efficiency of the educational process, providing personalized learning experiences, improving engagement, automating administrative tasks, and offering timely tech-guided support.

How can we break down the AI in higher education market segments?

The artificial intelligence in higher education market can be carefully segmented as follows:

By Component: Solution, Services.

By Deployment Mode: Cloud-Based, On-Premise.

By Technology: Machine Learning ML, Natural Language Processing NLP, Computer Vision, Other Technologies.

By Application: Learning Platforms And Virtual Facilitators, Intelligent Tutoring System, Smart Content, Fraud And Risk Management, Other Applications.

For subsegments, the AI in higher education market can be divided into:

By Solution: AI-Powered Learning Management Systems LMS, Personalized Learning Platforms, Predictive Analytics Tools, Intelligent Tutoring Systems, AI-Driven Assessment Tools, Chatbots for Student Support, Curriculum Development Tools.

By Services: Consulting Services, Implementation Services, Training and Support Services, Maintenance and Upgradation Services, Data Analytics and Reporting Services.

Which regions stand out in the AI in higher education market?

In the regional analysis, North America emerges as the largest region in the AI in higher education market in 2024. Asia-Pacific, conversely, is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. Other regions covered in this report include Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

