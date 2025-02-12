Software Consulting Market to USD 651.04 Billion by 2032| SNS Insider

The Software Consulting Market, valued at USD 274.34 Bn in 2023, is projected to reach USD 651.04 Bn by 2032, growing at a 10.14% CAGR from 2024-2032.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The SNS Insider report indicates that the Software Consulting Market was valued at USD 274.34 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 651.04 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 10.14% during the forecast period of 2024-2032. The increasing adoption of cloud computing, AI-driven solutions, and enterprise software modernization is driving market growth.Get Sample Copy of Report: https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/3157 Some of Major Keyplayers:- Atos SE (Atos Digital Transformation, Atos Codex)- Oracle Corp. (Oracle Cloud Applications, Oracle E-Business Suite)- SAP SE (SAP S/4HANA, SAP Business Technology Platform)- Capgemini (Capgemini Cloud Services, Capgemini Digital Customer Experience)- CGI Group, Inc. (CGI Advantage, CGI Digital Services)- International Business Machines Corp. (IBM) (IBM Cloud, IBM Watson)- Clearfind (Clearfind Software Management Platform)- Accenture PLC (Accenture Cloud, Accenture AI)- Cognizant (Cognizant Digital Business, Cognizant Intelligent Process Automation)- Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd. (Deloitte Cloud, Deloitte Analytics)- Rapport IT (Rapport IT Digital Solutions)- Ernst & Young LLP (EY) (EY Digital Transformation, EY Data Analytics)- PricewaterhouseCoopers B.V. (PwC) (PwC Cloud Services, PwC Cybersecurity Solutions)- Infosys Limited (Infosys Consulting Services, Infosys Cobalt)- Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) (TCS BaNCS, TCS iON)- Wipro Limited (Wipro Holmes, Wipro FullStride Cloud Services)- HCL Technologies (HCL Digital Transformation Services, HCL Cloud Native Services)- Fujitsu Ltd. (Fujitsu Digital Transformation Services, Fujitsu Cloud Services)- LTI (Larsen & Toubro Infotech) (LTI Mosaic, LTI Cloud Services)- NTT Data Corporation (NTT Data Digital Transformation, NTT Data Cloud Solutions)By Application: Enterprise Solutions Dominate, While Software Security Services Register Fastest GrowthThe Enterprise Solutions segment dominated the market and accounted for 22.06% revenue share, as businesses look to ERPs, CRM, and focused cloud integration services to automate processes. As different businesses rely on customized enterprise software for workflow automation, customer engagement, and data management, the demand for it has increased as well. Additionally, demand in this segment is being further bolstered by the increasing adoption of business analytics powered by artificial intelligence.Software Security Services is anticipated to register the fastest CAGR as cybersecurity threats and regulatory compliance requirements increase. Many organizations are turning to consulting services regarding risk assessment, data protection, and cybersecurity framework implementation to enable them to bolster security against cyberattacks and data breach.By Enterprise Size: Large Enterprises Lead, While SMEs Grow RapidlyThe Large Enterprise segment dominated the market and accounted for the largest share since large corporations need massive IT modernization, cloud transformation, and integration roadmap, respectively. From BFSI to healthcare and manufacturing, enterprises are focusing on consulting expertise and investing heavily to scale IT agility and business.Rapidest growing segment of the market is SME segment as increasing number of Small and Medium Enterprises would prefer effective digital solutions at a cost-effective price. This segment is growing fast as SMEs look for consulting services to move operations to the cloud, as well as stage cybersecurity measures and business automation.By End-Use: BFSI Dominates, While IT & Telecom Experiences Fastest GrowthThe BFSI segment dominated the market and accounted for 22.08% of revenue share in 2023, owing to an increase in the adoption of solutions for digital banking, fraud detection, and compliance management solutions. Financial Institutions are using consulting services for improved transaction security, automating risk assessment and optimizing customer relationship management systems.The IT & Telecom is expected to register the fastest CAGR during the forecast period when the telecom companies and software companies are rapidly transforming to adopt thousands of AI-powered solutions, cloud computing, and IoT-based applications. IT consulting firms are aiding IT enterprises in building scalable software architecture and automation integration tools which results in a considerable leap in the market.Software Consulting Market Segmentation:By Application- Enterprise Solutions- Application Development- Migration & Maintenance Services- Design Services- Application Testing Services- Software Security Services- OthersBy Enterprise- Large Enterprise- Small & Medium EnterprisesBy End-use- Automotive- BFSI- Education- Government- Healthcare- IT & Telecom- Manufacturing- Retail- OthersEnquiry Before Buy this Report: https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/3157 North America Leads the Market, While Asia-Pacific Registers the Fastest GrowthNorth America dominated the software consulting market and accounted for 32.18% revenue share in 2023, Due to the presence of many leading IT companies, the high level of adoption of cloud, high demand for cybersecurity consulting. The U.S. and Canada are major contributors, with sectors such as BFSI, healthcare, and retail investing substantially in Software Modernization.Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing region as the digital transformation of emerging economies such as China, India, and Asia, is accelerating. The increasing adoption of IT across sectors owing to government initiatives, rising industrialization, and increasing cloud investments in this region are some of the crucial factors responsible for the growth of software consulting services in this region.Recent Market Developments- January 2024: Accenture invested in QuantHealth, an AI-powered clinical trial design company, to accelerate the use of AI in clinical trial simulations, aiming to drive cost-effective drug development.- February 2024: Deloitte highlighted key cloud trends, including AI-driven edge and automation, industry clouds, and Developer Experience (DevEx), shaping the future of business and technology.Access Complete Report: https://www.snsinsider.com/reports/software-consulting-market-3157 Table of Content:1. Introduction2. Executive Summary3. Research Methodology4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting6. Competitive Landscape7. Software Consulting Market Segmentation, By Application8. Software Consulting Market Segmentation, By Enterprise9. Software Consulting Market Segmentation, By End-use10. Regional Analysis11. Company Profiles12. Use Cases and Best Practices13. ConclusionAbout Us:SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.