Radware Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results

Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Highlights

  • Revenue of $73 million, an increase of 12% year-over-year
  • Non-GAAP diluted EPS of $0.27 vs. $0.13 in Q4 2023; GAAP diluted EPS of $0.06 vs. $(0.14) in Q4 2023

Full Year 2024 Financial Results and Highlights

  • Revenue of $275 million, an increase of 5% year-over-year
  • Cloud ARR of $77.3 million, an increase of 19% year-over-year
  • Non-GAAP diluted EPS of $0.87 vs. $0.43 in 2023; GAAP diluted EPS of $0.14 vs. $(0.50) in 2023
  • Cash flow from operations of $71.6 million compared to $(3.5) million last year

TEL AVIV, Israel, Feb. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Radware® (NASDAQ: RDWR), a global leader in application security and delivery solutions for multi-cloud environments, today announced its consolidated financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2024.

“We are pleased to report a strong finish to 2024, growing revenue 12% year-over-year and more than doubling non-GAAP EPS to $0.27 in the fourth quarter. Our full year results were driven by accelerated cloud ARR growth of 19%, the success of our DefensePro X DDoS protection refresh, and strong performance from our OEM partnerships,” said Roy Zisapel, Radware’s president and CEO. “Looking ahead, we plan to increase investment in and accelerate our cloud security growth by further expanding our market leading AI enabled security capabilities, opening new cloud security service centers and expanding our cloud channels. We are confident in our strategy, excited about the opportunities ahead, and believe in our ability to deliver long-term success.”

Financial Highlights for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024

Revenue for the fourth quarter and full year of 2024 totaled $73.0 million and $274.9 million, respectively:

  • Revenue in the Americas region was $32.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, an increase of 33% from $24.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. Revenue in the Americas region for the full year of 2024 was $117.7 million, an increase of 14% from $103.4 million in the full year of 2023.
  • Revenue in the Europe, Middle East, and Africa (“EMEA”) region was $23.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, a decrease of 6% from $24.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. Revenue in the Europe, Middle East, and Africa (“EMEA”) region for the full year of 2024 was $94.1 million, a decrease of 2% from $96.5 million in the full year of 2023.
  • Revenue in the Asia-Pacific (“APAC”) region was $16.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, an increase of 8% from $15.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. Revenue in the Asia-Pacific (“APAC”) region for the full year of 2024 was $63.1 million, an increase of 3% from $61.4 million in the full year of 2023.

GAAP net income for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $2.5 million, or $0.06 per diluted share, compared to GAAP net loss of $5.9 million, or $(0.14) per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2023. GAAP net income for the full year of 2024 was $6.0 million, or $0.14 per diluted share, compared to GAAP net loss of $21.6 million, or $(0.50) per diluted share, for the full year of 2023.

Non-GAAP net income for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $11.9 million, or $0.27 per diluted share, compared to non-GAAP net income of $5.5 million, or $0.13 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2023. Non-GAAP net income for the full year of 2024 was $37.7 million, or $0.87 per diluted share, compared to non-GAAP net income of $18.9 million, or $0.43 per diluted share, for the full year of 2023.

As of December 31, 2024, the Company had cash, cash equivalents, short-term and long-term bank deposits, and marketable securities of $419.7 million. Cash flow from operations was $12.7 million and $71.6 million in the fourth quarter and full year of 2024, respectively.

Non-GAAP results are calculated excluding, as applicable, the impact of stock-based compensation expenses, amortization of intangible assets, litigation costs, acquisition costs, restructuring costs, exchange rate differences, net on balance sheet items included in financial income, net, and tax-related adjustments. A reconciliation of each of the Company’s non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure is included at the end of this press release.

Conference Call
Radware management will host a call today, February 12, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. EST to discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2024 results and first quarter 2025 outlook. To participate on the call, please use the following numbers:
U.S. participants call toll free: 1-877-704-4453
International participants call: 1-201-389-0920

A replay will be available for seven days, starting two hours after the end of the call, on telephone number 1-844-512-2921 (US toll-free) or 1-412-317-6671. Access ID 13750817.

The call will be webcast live on the Company’s website at: http://www.radware.com/IR/. The webcast will remain available for replay during the next 12 months.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information and Key Performance Indicators
In addition to reporting financial results in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), Radware uses non-GAAP measures of gross profit, research and development expense, selling and marketing expense, general and administrative expense, total operating expenses, operating income, financial income, net, income before taxes on income, taxes on income, net income and diluted earnings per share, which are adjustments from results based on GAAP to exclude, as applicable, stock-based compensation expenses, amortization of intangible assets, litigation costs, acquisition costs, restructuring costs, exchange rate differences, net on balance sheet items included in financial income, net, and tax-related adjustments. Management believes that exclusion of these charges allows for meaningful comparisons of operating results across past, present, and future periods. Radware’s management believes the non-GAAP financial measures provided in this release are useful to investors for the purpose of understanding and assessing Radware’s ongoing operations. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for results prepared in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of each non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is included with the financial information contained in this press release. Management uses both GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures in evaluating and operating the business and, as such, has determined that it is important to provide this information to investors.

Annual recurring revenue ("ARR") is a key performance indicator defined as the annualized value of booked orders for term-based cloud services, subscription licenses, and maintenance contracts that are in effect at the end of a reporting period. ARR should be viewed independently of revenue and deferred revenue and is not intended to be combined with or to replace either of those items. ARR is not a forecast of future revenue, which can be impacted by contract start and end dates and renewal rates and does not include revenue reported as perpetual license or professional services revenue in our consolidated statement of operations. We consider ARR a key performance indicator of the value of the recurring components of our business.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements made herein that are not statements of historical fact, including statements about Radware’s plans, outlook, beliefs, or opinions, are forward-looking statements. Generally, forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “estimates,” “plans,” and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “should,” “would,” “may,” and “could.” Because such statements deal with future events, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties, and actual results, expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, could differ materially from Radware’s current forecasts and estimates. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to: the impact of global economic conditions, including as a result of the state of war declared in Israel in October 2023 and instability in the Middle East, the war in Ukraine, and the tensions between China and Taiwan; our dependence on independent distributors to sell our products; our ability to manage our anticipated growth effectively; a shortage of components or manufacturing capacity could cause a delay in our ability to fulfill orders or increase our manufacturing costs; our business may be affected by sanctions, export controls, and similar measures, targeting Russia and other countries and territories, as well as other responses to Russia’s military conflict in Ukraine, including indefinite suspension of operations in Russia and dealings with Russian entities by many multi-national businesses across a variety of industries; the ability of vendors to provide our hardware platforms and components for the manufacture of our products; our ability to attract, train, and retain highly qualified personnel; intense competition in the market for cyber security and application delivery solutions and in our industry in general, and changes in the competitive landscape; our ability to develop new solutions and enhance existing solutions; the impact to our reputation and business in the event of real or perceived shortcomings, defects, or vulnerabilities in our solutions, if our end-users experience security breaches, if our information technology systems and data, or those of our service providers and other contractors, are compromised by cyber-attackers or other malicious actors, or by a critical system failure; outages, interruptions, or delays in hosting services; the risks associated with our global operations, such as difficulties and costs of staffing and managing foreign operations, compliance costs arising from host country laws or regulations, partial or total expropriation, export duties and quotas, local tax exposure, economic or political instability, including as a result of insurrection, war, natural disasters, and major environmental, climate, or public health concerns, such as the COVID-19 pandemic; our net losses in the past two years and possibility we may incur losses in the future; a slowdown in the growth of the cyber security and application delivery solutions market or in the development of the market for our cloud-based solutions; long sales cycles for our solutions; risks and uncertainties relating to acquisitions or other investments; risks associated with doing business in countries with a history of corruption or with foreign governments; changes in foreign currency exchange rates; risks associated with undetected defects or errors in our products; our ability to protect our proprietary technology; intellectual property infringement claims made by fourth parties; laws, regulations, and industry standards affecting our business; compliance with open source and fourth-party licenses; and other factors and risks over which we may have little or no control. This list is intended to identify only certain of the principal factors that could cause actual results to differ. For a more detailed description of the risks and uncertainties affecting Radware, refer to Radware’s Annual Report on Form 20-F, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), and the other risk factors discussed from time to time by Radware in reports filed with, or furnished to, the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and, except as required by applicable law, Radware undertakes no commitment to revise or update any forward-looking statement in order to reflect events or circumstances after the date any such statement is made. Radware’s public filings are available from the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov or may be obtained on Radware’s website at www.radware.com.

About Radware
Radware® (NASDAQ: RDWR) is a global leader in application security and delivery solutions for multi-cloud environments. The company’s cloud application, infrastructure, and API security solutions use AI-driven algorithms for precise, hands-free, real-time protection from the most sophisticated web, application, and DDoS attacks, API abuse, and bad bots. Enterprises and carriers worldwide rely on Radware’s solutions to address evolving cybersecurity challenges and protect their brands and business operations while reducing costs. For more information, please visit the Radware website.

CONTACTS
Investor Relations:
Yisca Erez, +972-72-3917211, ir@radware.com

Media Contact:
Gerri Dyrek, gerri.dyrek@radware.com

Radware Ltd.  
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets  
(U.S. Dollars in thousands)  
         
  December 31,   December 31,  
  2024    2023   
  (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)  
Assets        
         
Current assets        
Cash and cash equivalents 98,714   70,538  
Marketable securities 72,994   86,372  
Short-term bank deposits 104,073   173,678  
Trade receivables, net 16,823   20,267  
Other receivables and prepaid expenses 14,242   9,529  
Inventories 14,030   15,544  
  320,876   375,928  
         
Long-term investments        
Marketable securities 29,523   33,131  
Long-term bank deposits 114,354   -  
Other assets 2,171   2,166  
  146,048   35,297  
         
         
Property and equipment, net 15,632   18,221  
Intangible assets, net 11,750   15,718  
Other long-term assets 37,906   37,967  
Operating lease right-of-use assets 18,456   20,777  
Goodwill 68,008   68,008  
Total assets 618,676   571,916  
         
Liabilities and equity        
         
Current liabilities        
Trade payables 5,581   4,298  
Deferred revenues 106,303   105,012  
Operating lease liabilities 4,750   4,684  
Other payables and accrued expenses 51,836   41,021  
  168,470   155,015  
         
Long-term liabilities        
Deferred revenues 64,708   60,499  
Operating lease liabilities 13,519   16,020  
Other long-term liabilities 14,904   17,108  
  93,131   93,627  
         
Equity        
Radware Ltd. equity        
Share capital 754   742  
Additional paid-in capital 555,154   529,209  
Accumulated other comprehensive income 1,103   77  
Treasury stock, at cost (366,588)   (365,749)  
Retained earnings 125,850   119,812  
Total Radware Ltd. shareholder's equity 316,273   284,091  
         
Non–controlling interest 40,802   39,183  
         
Total equity 357,075   323,274  
         
Total liabilities and equity 618,676   571,916  
         



Radware Ltd.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss)
(U.S Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)
                 
    For the three months ended   For the twelve months ended
    December 31,   December 31,
    2024   2023   2024   2023
    (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)
                 
Revenues   73,031   65,032     274,880     261,292  
Cost of revenues   13,992   12,824     53,252     51,710  
Gross profit   59,039   52,208     221,628     209,582  
                 
Operating expenses, net:                
Research and development, net   18,472   19,712     74,723     82,617  
Selling and marketing   32,505   31,869     122,450     126,237  
General and administrative   7,071   8,030     28,342     32,408  
Total operating expenses, net   58,048   59,611     225,515     241,262  
                 
Operating income (loss)   991   (7,403)     (3,887)     (31,680)  
Financial income, net   3,570   3,239     16,552     13,927  
Income (loss) before taxes on income   4,561   (4,164)     12,665     (17,753)  
Taxes on income   2,109   1,686     6,627     3,837  
Net income (loss)   2,452   (5,850)     6,038     (21,590)  
                 
   Basic net income (loss) per share attributed to Radware Ltd.'s shareholders   0.06   (0.14)     0.14     (0.50)  
                 
   Weighted average number of shares used to compute basic net income (loss) per share   42,238,469   41,806,042     41,982,851     42,871,770  
                 
   Diluted net income (loss) per share attributed to Radware Ltd.'s shareholders   0.06   (0.14)     0.14     (0.50)  
                 
   Weighted average number of shares used to compute diluted net income (loss) per share   43,725,803   41,806,042     43,362,906     42,871,770  
                       



  Radware Ltd.
  Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Information
  (U.S Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)
                   
    For the three months ended   For the twelve months ended  
    December 31,   December 31,  
    2024   2023   2024   2023  
    (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)  
GAAP gross profit 59,039   52,208   221,628   209,582  
  Share-based compensation 126   112   366   515  
  Amortization of intangible assets 992   992   3,968   3,968  
Non-GAAP gross profit 60,157   53,312   225,962   214,065  
                   
GAAP research and development, net 18,472   19,712   74,723   82,617  
  Share-based compensation 1,434   2,305   6,113   8,505  
Non-GAAP Research and development, net 17,038   17,407   68,610   74,112  
                   
GAAP selling and marketing 32,505   31,869   122,450   126,237  
  Share-based compensation 3,173   3,489   10,881   12,554  
  Restructuring costs -   578   -   1,851  
Non-GAAP selling and marketing 29,332   27,802   111,569   111,832  
                   
GAAP general and administrative 7,071   8,030   28,342   32,408  
  Share-based compensation 2,187   2,965   8,667   12,448  
  Acquisition costs 130   359   701   1,128  
Non-GAAP general and administrative 4,754   4,706   18,974   18,832  
                   
GAAP total operating expenses, net 58,048   59,611   225,515   241,262  
  Share-based compensation 6,794   8,759   25,661   33,507  
  Acquisition costs 130   359   701   1,128  
  Restructuring costs -   578   -   1,851  
Non-GAAP total operating expenses, net 51,124   49,915   199,153   204,776  
                   
GAAP operating income (loss) 991   (7,403)   (3,887)   (31,680)  
  Share-based compensation 6,920   8,871   26,027   34,022  
  Amortization of intangible assets 992   992   3,968   3,968  
  Acquisition costs 130   359   701   1,128  
  Restructuring costs -   578   -   1,851  
Non-GAAP operating income 9,033   3,397   26,809   9,289  
                   
GAAP financial income, net 3,570   3,239   16,552   13,927  
  Exchange rate differences, net on balance sheet items included in financial income, net 1,463   563   1,232   (207)  
Non-GAAP financial income, net 5,033   3,802   17,784   13,720  
                   
GAAP income (loss) before taxes on income 4,561   (4,164)   12,665   (17,753)  
  Share-based compensation 6,920   8,871   26,027   34,022  
  Amortization of intangible assets 992   992   3,968   3,968  
  Acquisition costs 130   359   701   1,128  
  Restructuring costs -   578   -   1,851  
  Exchange rate differences, net on balance sheet items included in financial income, net 1,463   563   1,232   (207)  
Non-GAAP income before taxes on income 14,066   7,199   44,593   23,009  
                   
GAAP taxes on income 2,109   1,686   6,627   3,837  
  Tax related adjustments 61   61   246   246  
Non-GAAP taxes on income 2,170   1,747   6,873   4,083  
                   
GAAP net income (loss) 2,452   (5,850)   6,038   (21,590)  
  Share-based compensation 6,920   8,871   26,027   34,022  
  Amortization of intangible assets 992   992   3,968   3,968  
  Acquisition costs 130   359   701   1,128  
  Restructuring costs -   578   -   1,851  
  Exchange rate differences, net on balance sheet items included in financial income, net 1,463   563   1,232   (207)  
  Tax related adjustments (61)   (61)   (246)   (246)  
Non-GAAP net income 11,896   5,452   37,720   18,926  
                   
GAAP diluted net income (loss) per share 0.06   (0.14)   0.14   (0.50)  
  Share-based compensation 0.16   0.21   0.60   0.78  
  Amortization of intangible assets 0.02   0.02   0.09   0.09  
  Acquisition costs 0.00   0.01   0.02   0.03  
  Restructuring costs 0.00   0.02   0.00   0.04  
  Exchange rate differences, net on balance sheet items included in financial income, net 0.03   0.01   0.03   0.00  
  Tax related adjustments (0.00)   (0.00)   (0.01)   (0.01)  
Non-GAAP diluted net earnings per share 0.27   0.13   0.87   0.43  
                   
                   
Weighted average number of shares used to compute non-GAAP diluted net earnings per share 43,725,803   42,462,751   43,362,906   43,655,555  



Radware Ltd.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flow
(U.S. Dollars in thousands)
                 
    For the three months ended   For the twelve months ended
    December 31,   December 31,
    2024   2023   2024   2023
    (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)
Cash flow from operating activities:                
                 
Net income (loss)   2,452   (5,850)   6,038   (21,590)
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:                
Depreciation and amortization   2,918   3,028   11,836   12,244
Share-based compensation   6,920   8,871   26,027   34,022
Amortization of premium, accretion of discounts and accrued interest on marketable securities, net   (190)   638   (417)   1,754
Loss (income) related to securities, net   -   (1)   -   243
Increase (decrease) in accrued interest on bank deposits   (1,279)   549   3,366   (3,265)
Increase (decrease) in accrued severance pay, net   (151)   207   (45)   (299)
Decrease (increase) in trade receivables, net   3,140   (7,895)   3,444   (2,515)
Decrease (increase) in other receivables and prepaid expenses and other long-term assets   (1,252)   2,236   (97)   (305)
Decrease (increase) in inventories   (487)   (2,550)   1,514   (4,116)
Increase (decrease) in trade payables   (970)   (1,771)   1,283   (2,166)
Increase (decrease) in deferred revenues   (4,829)   (3,856)   5,500   (14,951)
Increase (decrease) in other payables and accrued expenses   6,222   9,383   13,274   (1,415)
Operating lease liabilities, net   255   (336)   (114)   (1,141)
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities   12,749   2,653   71,609   (3,500)
                 
Cash flows from investing activities:                
                 
Purchase of property and equipment   (1,059)   (936)   (5,279)   (5,429)
Proceeds from other long-term assets, net   41   (11)   81   66
Proceeds from (investment in) bank deposits, net   (46,682)   29,686   (48,115)   81,031
Investment in, redemption of and purchase of marketable securities ,net   23,249   16,764   18,793   17,111
Investment in other deposits   (5,000)   -   (5,000)   -
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities   (29,451)   45,503   (39,520)   92,779
                 
Cash flows from financing activities:                
                 
Proceeds from exercise of share options   -   63   3   371
Repurchase of shares   -   (10,103)   (839)   (63,234)
Payment of contingent consideration related to acquisition   -   -   (3,077)   (2,063)
Net cash used in financing activities   -   (10,040)   (3,913)   (64,926)
                 
Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents   (16,702)   38,116   28,176   24,353
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period   115,416   32,422   70,538   46,185
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period   98,714   70,538   98,714   70,538
                 



  Radware Ltd.
  RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME (LOSS) TO EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA (NON-GAAP)
  (U.S Dollars in thousands)
                 
    For the three months ended   For the twelve months ended
    December 31,   December 31,
    2024   2023   2024   2023
    (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)
GAAP net income (loss) 2,452   (5,850)   6,038   (21,590)
  Exclude: Financial income, net (3,570)   (3,239)   (16,552)   (13,927)
  Exclude: Depreciation and amortization expense 2,918   3,028   11,836   12,244
  Exclude: Taxes on income 2,109   1,686   6,627   3,837
EBITDA 3,909   (4,375)   7,949   (19,436)
                 
  Share-based compensation 6,920   8,871   26,027   34,022
  Restructuring costs -   578   -   1,851
  Acquisition costs 130   359   701   1,128
Adjusted EBITDA 10,959   5,433   34,677   17,565
                 
                 
    For the three months ended   For the twelve months ended
    December 31,   December 31,
    2024   2023   2024   2023
  Amortization of intangible assets 992   992   3,968   3,968
  Depreciation 1,926   2,036   7,868   8,276
    2,918   3,028   11,836   12,244
                 

