ROCK & ROLL HALL OF FAME FOUNDATION ANNOUNCES LIST OF 2025 PERFORMER NOMINEES

NOMINEES NOW GO OUT TO GENERAL BALLOT VOTERS WHO WILL CHOOSE THE FINAL LIST OF THIS YEAR’S PERFORMER INDUCTEES

NEW YORK, NY, Feb. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation today announced a list of 14 Performer Nominees to be considered for 2025 Induction.

Bad Company

The Black Crowes

Mariah Carey

Chubby Checker

Joe Cocker

Billy Idol

Joy Division/New Order

Cyndi Lauper

Maná

Oasis

Outkast

Phish

Soundgarden

The White Stripes

Artists or bands become eligible for nomination 25 years after releasing their first commercial recording. Among this year’s 14 Nominees, eight are appearing on the ballot for the first time: Bad Company, The Black Crowes, Chubby Checker, Joe Cocker, Billy Idol, Maná, Outkast, and Phish.

“These remarkable Nominees have each created their own musical style and attitude impacting generations of music lovers and contributing to the ever evolving sounds and continued growth of rock & roll”, said John Sykes, Chairman of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation.

Nominee ballots will be distributed to an international voting panel composed of over 1,200 artists, historians, and music industry professionals. The selection criteria include an artist’s impact on music culture, influence on other musicians that have followed, as well as the scope and longevity of their career and body of work.

The 2025 Performer Inductees will be revealed in late April, along with those Inductees entering the Hall under three special committee categories: Musical Influence, Musical Excellence and the Ahmet Ertegun Non Performer Award.

This year’s Induction Ceremony will take place in Los Angeles in the Fall, with exact dates and ticket sale details following soon.

Select Rock & Roll Hall of Fame members and donors receive exclusive opportunities to secure tickets to the Induction Ceremony. Visit www.rockhall.com/membership for more information.

Press can access high-resolution images and biographies for the 2025 Nominees at

www.rockhall.com/press-room. Applications for media credentials to cover the Induction Ceremony will open in July.

About The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

Born from the collision of rhythm & blues, country, and gospel, rock & roll is a spirit that is inclusive and ever-changing. The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame celebrates the sound of youth culture and honors the artists whose music connects us all. We share stories of the people, events, and songs that shape our world through digital content, innovative exhibits, live music, engaging programs, and our annual Induction Ceremony. We intentionally foster a diverse and equitable non-profit Museum that encourages and embraces creativity and innovation. As a community leader, we value, empower, and respect all people. Join the millions who love rock & roll as much as you do. Visit us in Cleveland, Ohio or at rockhall.com and follow us (@rockhall) on Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, and X, or (@rockandrollhalloffame) on Facebook.

Attachment

J.R. Johnson Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 216-515-1220 jjohnson@rockhall.org Erika Berg Henty / Laine Shear Alison Brod Marketing + Communications RRHOF@abmc-us.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.