FoxTech Launches £150,000 Initiative to Strengthen Cybersecurity Across Industries

A Unique Opportunity to Identify Hidden Vulnerabilities and Benchmark Defences This February

MIDHURST, United Kingdom, Feb. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In response to the growing wave of cyberattacks targeting businesses across industries, FoxTech is launching a £150,000 initiative to offer free cybersecurity services to mid-sized businesses this February. The initiative allows organisations to allocate the funds across a range of critical cybersecurity needs, including internal and external penetration tests, application penetration tests, cloud security reviews, and more.

Anthony Green, CTO of cybersecurity consultants FoxTech , works to prevent cyber-attacks, and helps companies who have experienced a security breach:

“With cyber threats becoming more sophisticated and persistent, it’s important to continuously review and strengthen cybersecurity defences. By offering this initiative, we aim to provide businesses with a fresh perspective, helping them identify and address vulnerabilities before they can be exploited. The flexibility to target specific areas - whether it's cloud security, applications, or infrastructure - ensures the support is as impactful as possible.”

Participants in the initiative will receive:

Tailored Cybersecurity Support: Businesses can allocate the complimentary funds to areas most relevant to their operations, whether internal/external penetration testing, application testing, or cloud security reviews.

Expert Guidance: FoxTech’s experienced cybersecurity team specialises in uncovering vulnerabilities others may miss.

Actionable Insights: Comprehensive reports in plain English, offering practical solutions for real-world risks—not just technical findings.

No Cost, No Commitment: A truly free initiative, with no hidden fees or obligations attached.

Cyberattacks are one of the most significant risks faced by businesses of all sizes and sectors. Industries such as financial services, healthcare, and legal are under constant pressure to protect sensitive data and meet regulatory standards.

According to recent studies, mid-sized organisations are particularly vulnerable, often being targeted due to limited resources or reliance on outdated defences.

“In today’s world, no business can afford to leave its cybersecurity to chance,” added Green. “Even if you’re confident in your current setup, a fresh set of eyes can uncover what others miss. Whether it’s securing your cloud, testing applications, or reviewing defences, this initiative offers peace of mind and a chance to stay one step ahead of cybercriminals.”

The £150,000 allocation will be offered on a first-come, first-served basis. Businesses across all sectors are encouraged to secure their complimentary cybersecurity service before the allocation is reached or by the 29th February deadline. Details on how can be found here www.foxtrot-technologies.com/free-pentesting

Media Contact: Georgia Stephen georgia.stephen@foxtrot-technologies.com 0330 2235622

Legal Disclaimer:

