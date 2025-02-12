Global AI In Voice Assistants Market: Key Trends, Market Share, Growth Drivers, And Forecast For 2025-2034

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Is the AI voice assistants Market Set to Witness Substantial Growth?

An analysis of the global AI in voice assistants market size reveals a surge from $3.54 billion in 2024 to an impressive $4.66 billion in 2025. This signals a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 31.5%. The monumental increase in this period is due to factors such as increased investment in AI research, the prevalent use of voice assistants for health monitoring, a spike in sales of smart speakers, the integrated use of digital assistants in enterprises, and a boom in E-learning.

The AI in voice assistants market is all set to witness a further surge. Projections for the market size by 2029 point towards a figure of $13.85 billion, with an expected CAGR of 31.3%. The drivers of this growth include an increased focus on data security and accessibility, rising E-commerce, increased remote work, and the expansion of voice search. Key trends in the forecast period encompass advancements in natural language processing, integration with wearables, voice-activated IoT platforms, integrations of voice assistants with AR and VR applications, and the incorporation of voice assistants in smart city infrastructure.

What Drives The AI voice assistants Market Growth?

The growth of the AI in voice assistants market is further propelled by the increasing adoption of smart homes. This is perceived in growing homeowners' acceptance and integration of smart home technologies and devices. Voice assistants provide a streamlined connection to smart thermostats and other devices, enabling homeowners to control their HVAC systems and other smart devices. This is evident from recent reports which suggest that the penetration of smart homes was around 14% in 2022 and is expected to reach 25% by 2026. Moreover, it is projected that 48.4% of US households will have automation by 2025.

Who Are The Key Players In The AI voice assistants Market?

The established market players in the AI voice assistants include Apple Inc., Google LLC, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Microsoft Corporation, Alibaba Group Holding Limited, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Tencent Holdings Ltd., Amazon Web Service, Sony Group Corporation, International Business Machines Corporation, Cisco Systems Inc., Orange S.A., Oracle Corporation, Baidu Inc., Yandex LLC, iFLYTEK Co. Ltd., Sonos Inc., Nuance Communications Inc., Verint Systems Inc., SoundHound Inc., Rasa Technologies Inc., Cognigy GmbH, Deepgram, Pypestream Inc., VoiceOwl Bot Private Limited, Vokaturi B.V.

These players leverage AI voice assistants to streamline customer interactions, automate routine tasks, improve customer service, productivity, and accessibility. An illustration of this includes the launch of Oracle's Clinical Digital Assistant in September 2023, integrating AI with voice commands to streamline electronic health record interactions.

The AI in voice assistants market is segmented by deployment mode, application, and industry vertical. Deployment modes include cloud-based and on-premise solutions. Applications span across virtual personal assistants and customer service and support. Industry verticals incorporate consumer electronics, banking, financial services, insurance BFSI, automotive, healthcare, retail and E-commerce, and other industry verticals.

A regional analysis reveals that North America was the frontrunner in the AI in voice assistants market in 2024. Simultaneously, the market report covers other regions like Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

