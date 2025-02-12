Food Diagnostics Services Market Set to Reach USD 23.50 Billion by 2035 with an Impressive CAGR of 11% | Future Market Insights, Inc.

The Food Diagnostics Services Market is driven by the growing demand for food safety, quality control, and regulatory compliance across the food industry. Key services include pathogen testing, allergen detection, and chemical analysis. Rising consumer awareness and stringent government regulations are fueling market growth.

NEWARK, Del, Feb. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global demand for food diagnostics services is projected to grow significantly, with the market expected to reach a valuation of USD 15.60 billion in 2025. From 2025 to 2035, the market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 11%, ultimately achieving an estimated value of USD 23.50 billion. Between 2020 and 2025, the market recorded a notable CAGR of 8.4%, reflecting the rising demand for food safety and quality assurance services worldwide.

The food diagnostics services market plays a vital role in ensuring the safety, quality, and traceability of food products by offering a range of reliable testing solutions. These services help identify pathogens, allergens, contaminants, and chemical residues in food, thereby protecting public health and ensuring compliance with stringent regulatory standards.

The growing incidence of foodborne illnesses and the increased need for transparency in food supply chains have further emphasized the importance of these services across the globe. Key sectors such as dairy, beverages, processed foods, and meat products are major contributors to the market, with food manufacturers, retailers, and regulatory bodies being the primary end-users.

Start Your Market Research Journey – Request a Free Sample! https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/report-sample#5245502D47422D3131343330

Food Diagnostics Services Market Key Takeaways:

The global food diagnostics services market will reach USD 23.50 billion by 2035 with a projected CAGR of 11% .

with a projected . Key growth drivers include rising foodborne illnesses, increasing regulatory scrutiny, and heightened consumer demand for food safety and transparency.

Major application segments include dairy, beverages, processed foods , and meat products , with increasing adoption of rapid testing technologies.

, and , with increasing adoption of rapid testing technologies. North America, Asia-Pacific, and Europe lead the market in terms of revenue and innovation.

"The food diagnostics services market is evolving rapidly as the demand for safer, high-quality food increases across the globe. The role of diagnostic services in ensuring public health and compliance with regulatory standards cannot be overstated. Looking ahead, advancements in rapid testing technologies and data-driven diagnostics solutions will play a pivotal role in shaping the future of this market.", says Nandini Roy Choudhury, Client Partner at Future Market Insights





Food Diagnostics Services Market Dynamics

Drivers:

Rising Foodborne Illnesses: Increasing global incidents of foodborne diseases are driving the demand for food diagnostics services. Consumers and regulatory bodies are more vigilant about food safety.

Increasing global incidents of foodborne diseases are driving the demand for food diagnostics services. Consumers and regulatory bodies are more vigilant about food safety. Stringent Regulatory Standards: Governments around the world are imposing stricter regulations on food safety, making it necessary for companies to adopt reliable diagnostic solutions.

Governments around the world are imposing stricter regulations on food safety, making it necessary for companies to adopt reliable diagnostic solutions. Growing Consumer Awareness: Consumers are demanding transparency in the food supply chain, with particular attention to product origin and safety certifications.



Restraints:

High Cost of Advanced Diagnostics Solutions: The cost of sophisticated testing equipment and services may pose a challenge for smaller food manufacturers.

The cost of sophisticated testing equipment and services may pose a challenge for smaller food manufacturers. Complex Regulatory Landscape: Varying regulations across different countries can create compliance challenges for international companies.

Recent Developments in the Market

Introduction of Rapid Testing Kits: Companies are focusing on developing rapid diagnostic solutions for real-time testing, improving turnaround times in food testing. Collaboration with Regulatory Authorities: Partnerships between diagnostic service providers and food safety authorities are increasing to streamline food safety monitoring. Expansion of Testing Capabilities: Companies are expanding their testing portfolios to include advanced microbiological and chemical residue detection services.



Gain Full Market Perspective – Get the Full Report Today! https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/food-diagnostics-market

Country-Wise Analysis

United States: CAGR 5.9%

The U.S. is expected to be the second-largest region in the food diagnostics services market. The rising demand for chilled processed foods, driven by shifting lifestyles and time constraints, is a major growth factor. The growing reliance on processed foods, coupled with the need to prevent food-related diseases among children and teenagers, is accelerating demand for advanced testing services in the country.

Japan: CAGR 4.5%

Japan is witnessing steady growth in the food diagnostics market due to relatively less stringent food safety enforcement across many Asian nations. Foodborne illness remains a significant issue, with insufficient preventive measures in some regions. This has driven Japan’s focus on enhancing food testing capabilities to ensure consumer safety.

United Kingdom: CAGR 6.1%

The U.K. holds a dominant position in the market, primarily due to its strict food safety regulations. The country’s government and regulatory agencies emphasize food diagnostics to ensure that food products on the market meet safety standards. This heightened focus, driven by an increasing number of food-related illnesses, is expected to bolster the growth of the food diagnostics market in the U.K.





Key Benefits for Stakeholders

For Food Manufacturers: Helps ensure product safety and compliance with international standards, reducing recalls and protecting brand reputation.

Helps ensure product safety and compliance with international standards, reducing recalls and protecting brand reputation. For Regulatory Bodies: Enhances the ability to monitor and enforce food safety regulations effectively.

Enhances the ability to monitor and enforce food safety regulations effectively. For Consumers: Provides greater confidence in the safety and quality of food products available in the market.



Competitive Analysis

The food diagnostics services market is highly competitive, with key players focusing on innovation and strategic partnerships to expand their market share. Notable companies include Danaher Corporation, RBiopharm AG, Merck KGaA, QIAGEN, Lonza Group, Sysmex Corporation, Roche Diagnostics, Agilent Technologies, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Bruker Corporation, Becton, Dickinson, and Company, Neogen Corporation, Siemens Healthineers, BioRad Laboratories, Abbott Laboratories. These companies are investing heavily in research and development to introduce faster and more accurate testing solutions.

Explore Food Technology Industry Analysis: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/industry-analysis/food-technology

Key Segments of the Report

By End-Use:

By end-use industry has been categorized into Food Safety & Quality Control, Microbial Analysis, Allergen Detection, Veterinary Diagnostics and Pathogen Detection

By Sample:

By sample industry has been categorized into Food Ingredients, Food Products and Environmental Samples

By Region:

Industry analysis has been carried out in key countries of North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, ASEAN, South Asia, Asia, New Zealand and Australia.

Explore FMI’s related ongoing Coverage in Food and Beverage Domain:

The global Residue Testing Services industry is estimated to be worth USD 1,639.44 million by 2025. It is projected to reach USD 2,673.27 million by 2035, reflecting a CAGR of 5.0% over the assessment period 2025 to 2035.

The global food testing services industry is estimated to be worth USD 23.5 billion by 2024. It is projected to reach USD 53.2 billion by 2034, reflecting a CAGR of 8.5% over the assessment period 2024 to 2034.

The Global GMO Testing Services industry is estimated to be worth USD 2.6 billion by 2024. It is projected to reach USD 5.7 billion by 2034, reflecting a CAGR of 8.2% over the assessment period 2024 to 2034.

The global Mycotoxin Testing industry is expected to be reach valuation of USD 1,634.0 million by 2024. It is expected to reach at USD 3,016.4 million by 2034, with a CAGR of 6.6% over the assessment period 2024 to 2034.

The global microbiological water testing services industry is estimated to be worth USD 1,220.0 million by 2024. It is projected to reach USD 2,095.0 million by 2034, reflecting a CAGR of 6.3% over the assessment period 2024 to 2034.

The global Food Allergen Testing industry is estimated to be worth USD 900.1 million by 2024. It is projected to reach USD 1,909.3 million by 2034, reflecting a CAGR of 7.8% over the assessment period 2024 to 2034.

The global carbohydrates testing services market is estimated to be worth USD 875.8 million by 2024. It is projected to reach a value of USD 1,644.0 million by 2034, reflecting a compound annual growth rate of 6.5% over the assessment period 2024 to 2034.

The global food service equipment Sales are valued to reach USD 45,449.7 million by 2024 and USD 82,099.3 million by 2034. The sales are expected to surge at a CAGR of 5.6% over the assessment period.

Global dairy testing services revenues are expected to grow at a (CAGR) of 8.1% over the assessment period 2024-2034, from an expected USD 4,643.7 million in 2024 to a projected USD 10,132.6 million in 2034.

The global food safety testing services market is presently valued at USD 15,836.90 million in 2023. Demand for food safety testing services is expected to surge at a 7.0% CAGR between 2023 and 2033, accumulating USD 30,061.73 million by 2033.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 400 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware – 19713, USA

T: +1-347-918-3531

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.