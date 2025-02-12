In-Depth Analysis Of The Global Artificial Intelligence AI in Ultrasound Imaging Market: Key Drivers, Trends 2025-2034

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The market of Artificial Intelligence AI in Ultrasound Imaging has grown at a substantial pace in recent years. Market size, valued at $1.14 billion in 2024, rapidly increased to $1.28 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 12.2%. Factors contributing to this surge are the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, a growing demand for minimally invasive procedures and improvements in ultrasound imaging resolution. Moreover, growing awareness of early disease detection and increasing healthcare spending have propelled the AI in ultrasound imaging market's growth during this historic period.

So, are we all set for a bright future for AI in Ultrasound Imaging?

Absolutely! Expecting a substantial future growth, experts predict that by 2029, the market size for AI in Ultrasound Imaging will further ascend to $2 billion with a CAGR of 11.9%. Key factors driving this forecast include escalating usage of AI for personalized medicine, rising demand for point-of-care diagnostics, and swelling investment in healthcare AI. Furthermore, the increasing prevalence of lifestyle-related diseases and enhanced capabilities of deep learning algorithms give serious thrust to this growth. Major market trends for the upcoming period include adoption of cloud-based imaging solutions, advancements in real-time AI imaging analysis, rising demand for AI-based automated workflow, integration of AI with wearable ultrasound devices, and a growing focus on AI-based image enhancement and interpretation.

What's driving the AI in Ultrasound Imaging market?

By identifying cancer at an earlier, more treatable stage, AI in ultrasound imaging promotes early diagnosis and improved image accuracy, aiding cancer detection. This is crucial as the rising prevalence of cancer is a key propellant for the growth of the AI in ultrasound imaging market. Cancer, the uncontrolled growth and spread of abnormal cells, has been on the rise due to an aging population, improved detection, lifestyle factors, infectious agents, and healthcare access. For instance, the World Health Organization WHO projected a 77% surge in new cancer cases in February 2024 estimating it to exceed 35 million by 2050 from the 20 million cases in 2022.

What major companies are making headway in the AI in Ultrasound Imaging market?

Key industry players molding the trajectory of the AI in ultrasound imaging market include Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Intel Corporation, International Business Machines Corporation IBM, NVIDIA Corporation, Siemens Healthcare GmbH, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., GE HealthCare Technologies Inc., Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co. Ltd., Agfa-Gevaert Group, Canon Medical Systems Corporation, Carestream Health Inc., Esaote S.p.A., SonoScape Medical Corp., Trivitron Healthcare Pvt. Ltd., Verathon Inc., EchoNous Inc., Qure.ai Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Bracco Diagnostics Inc., DiA Imaging Analysis Ltd., Enlitic Inc., and Ultrasound AI Inc.

What are the recent trends in the market?

Currently, the AI in Ultrasound Imaging market is witnessing industry leaders focusing on the development of innovative solutions such as AI-powered ultrasound systems to optimize clinical performance. They are making these next-gen tools more user-friendly to make medicine more accessible and efficient. For instance, with the launch of the Acuson Maple Ultrasound system in November 2023, Siemens Healthineers ushered in an era of AI-integrated ultrasound systems that feature advanced artificial intelligence to refine imaging accuracy, automate diagnosis, and boost overall efficiency during medical ultrasound examinations.

How has the market been segmented?

The AI in ultrasound imaging market has been segmented based on:

• Solution: Software Tools, Services, Devices

• Technology: Machine Learning, Natural Language Processing, Context- Aware Computing, Computer Vision

• Ultrasound Technology: Diagnostic Imaging, Therapeutic, 2D, 3D Or 4D Ultrasound Imaging, High Intensity Focused Ultrasound, Extracorporeal Shockwave Lithotripsy, Doppler Ultrasound

• Application: Radiology, Cardiovascular, Gastroenterology, Obstetrics And Gynecology

• End User: Hospitals, Clinics, Research Labs And Diagnostic Centers, Other End Users

Subsegments offer even deep understanding and potential areas for investment.

Which regions are leading the market?

North America was the largest region in the artificial intelligence AI in ultrasound imaging market in 2024. However, during the forecast period, Asia-Pacific is pegged to be the fastest-growing region.

