TBP Auto Expands Global Presence with Brake Drum Factory in Vietnam

TBP Auto Brake Drum Factory in Vietnam

New Facility is Already Supplying to Vietnam and the USA, Strengthening Global Supply Chains

Our new factory is a game-changer for the industry. Manufacturing in Vietnam ensures superior quality, faster delivery, and cost savings as we expand our global reach.” — Thomas Heller

HANOI, VIETNAM, February 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- TBP Auto, a leading supplier of high-quality commercial vehicle parts, has ramped up manufacturing at its brake drum factory in Vietnam. With production underway since 2024, the facility is already fulfilling orders for customers in Vietnam and the USA, offering a faster, cost-efficient, and more reliable supply chain for distributors and fleets worldwide.The modern facility in Thai Binh, Vietnam, is equipped with advanced CNC and precision engineering technology. With the capacity to produce over 200,000 brake drums annually, TBP Auto is meeting the increasing demand for durable and cost-effective braking solutions for heavy-duty trucks, trailers, and buses.TBP Auto manufactures brake drums for American, Japanese, and Chinese heavy-duty truck brands. The company works closely with major distributors, fleet operators, and repair shops and offers various brake drums designed for commercial trucks, trailers, and buses.The facility also supports private-label manufacturing and custom branding partnerships, allowing customers to develop tailored solutions under their own brands.TBP Auto’s expansion in Vietnam ensures:• Scalability – Increased production capacity to meet rising demand across the USA, Southeast Asia, and beyond.• Cost Efficiency – Strategic location and streamlined operations keep pricing competitive.• Faster Delivery – Direct factory-to-customer exports reduce lead times and inventory costs.• Proven Quality – High standards, FMVSS 121 compliance, and rigorous testing ensure reliability and durability.Next Steps: Partner with TBP AutoWith its Vietnam factory fully operational, TBP Auto is expanding export partnerships and distributor networks in the United States and Canada. The company invites fleet operators, parts distributors, and OEM suppliers to secure their supply chain advantage.For more information about TBP Auto’s brake drum product line or distribution partnerships, please visit www.tbpauto.com or contact contact@tbpauto.com.

TBP Auto Brake Drum Factory in Vietnam

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.