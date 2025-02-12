Biobased Disinfectant Global Market Report 2025: Key Drivers, Trends, Growth Opportunities, And Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Biobased Disinfectant Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

Have you observed the biobased disinfectant market's growth in the recent years?

It is expected to escalate from $5.44 billion in 2024 to $5.98 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 9.9%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to the expansion of applications for biobased disinfectants, increasing consumer awareness and education, widening acceptability of green cleaning practices, a mounting number of individuals suffering allergies, and growing investments in research and development.

Imagine the surge in the biobased disinfectant market in the next few years. It is projected to gain a robust ascendency, reaching $8.65 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 9.7%. Several factors are triggering the surge during the forecast period like the growth of the biopharmaceutical industry, demand for transparent product ingredients and clean labelling, increasing pet owners, expanding agriculture sector and flourishing urbanization with smart city initiatives. The added momentum to the growth is driven by the rising awareness of environmental sustainability. Environmental sustainability resonates around the notion of responsible management and conservation of natural resources to ensure perpetuity of the environment's health and stability for the present and future generations.

What Drives The Biobased disinfectant Market Growth?

Considering the increasing global concerns on climate change, resource depletion, and the long-term health of ecosystems, demand for environmental sustainability is growing. Biobased disinfectants are pioneering the movement as they decrease dependence on synthetic chemicals originating from non-renewable resources, reduce harmful environmental impacts, and promote natural ingredients usage. In fact, according to the NYU Stern Center for Sustainable Business, in April 2024, the share of sustainability-marketed products increased from 17.3% in 2022 to 18.5% in 2023.

Who Are The Key Players In The Biobased disinfectant Market?

The dominance in the biobased disinfectant market is held by some of the leading conglomerates like BASF SE, The Dow Chemical Company, 3M Company, Ecolab Inc., The Clorox Company, Clariant AG, Diversey Holdings Ltd., GOJO Industries Inc., Betco Corporation, Contec Inc., Seventh Generation Inc., Earth Friendly Products LLC ECOS, Spartan Chemical Company Inc., Method Products PBC, Virox Technologies Inc., Bio Veda Action Research Pvt Ltd. Biotique, CleanWell LLC, BioSafe Systems LLC, Bioclean Technologies LLC, Thymox Technology Laboratoire M2 Inc.

How are the leading companies keeping pace with the trends in the biobased disinfectant market?

Companies are developing plant-based disinfectants to meet the consumer demand for efficient, eco-friendly cleaning solutions. To illustrate, The Clorox Company, a leading US manufacturer, launched Clorox EcoClean Disinfecting Wipes in August 2024 that kill 99.9% of germs without the use of bleach, ammonia or alcohol thus showing themselves a safer option for various surfaces. With 100% plant-based substrate and naturally-derived citric acid as the active ingredient, these wipes have been certified by the Design for the Environment DfE program.

Are you aware of the segmentation of the biobased disinfectant market?

The market is segmented as follows:

1 By Product Type: Essential Oil-Based Disinfectants, Citric Acid-Based Disinfectants, Hydrogen Peroxide-Based Disinfectants, Vinegar-Based Disinfectants, Bio-Enzymatic Disinfectants, Other Product Types

2 By Category: Liquid Disinfectants, Gel Disinfectants, Spray Disinfectants, Other Categories

3 By End-User Industry: Healthcare, Food And Beverage, Pharmaceutical, Home Care, Water Treatment, Other End-User Industries.

And, it goes deeper into subsegments for Essential Oil-Based Disinfectants, Citric Acid-Based Disinfectants, Hydrogen Peroxide-Based Disinfectants, Vinegar-Based Disinfectants, and Bio-Enzymatic Disinfectants.

Geographically notable, Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the biobased disinfectant market in 2024. The regions covered are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

