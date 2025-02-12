Primary Driver In The Artificial Intelligence AI In Trading Market 2025: Increased Cloud Integration To Propel Growth

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Is the artificial intelligence AI in trading Market Set to Witness Substantial Growth?

In recent years, the artificial intelligence AI in trading market size has grown exponentially from $21.59 billion in 2024 to an estimated $24.53 billion in 2025, at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 13.6%. Owing to the increasing demand for personalized trading solutions, rapid expansion of AI into various business functions, enhanced cloud integration, need for real-time processing, and the growing volume of financial data, this trend is not slowing down anytime soon.

The horizon is even brighter as the market size is projected to skyrocket to an unbelievable $40.47 billion in 2029, growing at a CAGR of 13.3%. Factors like increasing adoption of algorithmic trading, growing demand for sophisticated trading strategies, expanding AI into cybersecurity, and increasing demand for automated and data-driven trading solutions are driving this phenomenal growth.

During the forecast period, potent technological advancements are stirring the market. From the integration of machine learning and AI into algorithmic trading systems, innovations in neural networks, advancements in natural language processingNLP, to other technological innovations, the market is ripe with opportunities.

A key factor propelling this growth is the increasing cloud integration. This entails configuring multiple cloud-based systems and services to function harmoniously, enabling seamless data exchange and management across platforms. This integration brings with it a host of benefits, including increased efficiency, enhanced data accessibility, cost optimization, and real-time insights. AI in trading elevates this integration by providing real-time data analysis and predictive analytics, leading to improved decision-making and efficiency.

Key industry players thriving in this market include Citigroup Inc., IBM Corporation, Fidelity Investments, NVIDIA Corporation, Sentient Technologies, Addepar Inc., DataRobot Inc., AlphaSense Inc., VoxSmart Limited, Kensho Technologies, Sentieo Inc., Trade Ideas LLC, Numerai, Imperative Execution Inc., Kavout Corporation, Rebellion Research, EidoSearch Inc., Hudson Labs, EquBot Inc., Tickeron Inc., TrendSpider Inc.

These companies are not resting on their laurels. They're innovating and offering technological solutions such as AI-driven analytical platforms to optimize investment decisions, enhance trading strategies, and provide real-time market insights. For instance, TradeWire, a UAE-based fintech startup, launched TradeAI, an AI-driven analytical platform for traders, in December 2023.

The AI in trading market has diverse segments:

1 By Type: Software, Services

2 By Deployment Mode: Cloud-Based, On-Premise

3 By Application: Automotive, Information Technology IT And Telecommunication, Transportation And Logistics, Energy And Utilities, Healthcare, Retail, Manufacturing, Other Applications

The myriad of subsegments includes:

1 By Software: AI-Driven Trading Platforms, Algorithmic Trading Software, Predictive Analytics Tools For Market Forecasting, Sentiment Analysis Tools, Risk Management And Assessment Software, Portfolio Management Software With AI Capabilities, Market Surveillance And Compliance Tools

2 By Services: AI Consulting And Strategy Development For Trading, AI System Integration And Implementation Services, Custom Algorithm Development Services, Training And Education Services For AI In Trading, Performance Monitoring And Optimization Services, Managed AI Services For Trading Operations, Data Analytics Services For Trading Insights

A regional analysis reveals that North America was the largest contributor to the AI in trading market in 2024. However, this global platform includes markets from Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

