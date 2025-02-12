Cloud Robotics Market Set for Steady Growth, Estimated to Reach $43.73 Billion by 2031

Cloud Robotics Market

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global 𝐂𝐥𝐨𝐮𝐝 𝐑𝐨𝐛𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐢𝐳𝐞 was valued at $4.62 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $43.73 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 25.3% from 2022 to 2031. Cloud robotics is a division of modern robotics that is centered on cloud computing, cloud storage, and other Internet technologies and is focused on advantages of converged infrastructure and shared services. Cloud robotics enables robots to take advantage of advanced data centers' tremendous computing, storage, and communication resources. Furthermore, cloud robotics eliminates maintenance and upgrade costs and decreases reliance on specialized middleware. The Cloud Robotics Market report offers a detailed analysis of the top winning strategies, evolving market trends, market size and estimations, value chain, key investment pockets, drivers & opportunities, competitive landscape and regional landscape. The report is a useful source of information for new entrants, shareholders, frontrunners and shareholders in introducing necessary strategies for the future and taking essential steps to significantly strengthen and heighten their position in the market.Based on component, the software segment held the dominating market share in 2021, holding nearly three-fourths of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The service segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 27.3% during the forecast period. Based on industry vertical, the manufacturing segment held the dominating market share in 2021, holding around four-fifths of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The aerospace and defense segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 28.8% during the forecast period.𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:Region wise, the cloud robotics market was dominated by Asia-Pacific in 2021, and is expected to retain its position and maintain the highest growth during the forecast period, owing to its high demand for automation and robotics. Moreover, the Asia-Pacific region has a dominant manufacturing sector, which further aids the demand for the cloud robotics market within the region.𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐟𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞XTend Robotics, Hit Robot Group, Microsoft Corporation, Rapyuta Robotics Co. Ltd., ABB, C2RO, Kuka AG, CloudMinds, IBM Corporation, Huawei, Google, Fanuc Corporation, V3 Smart Technologies, Ortelio Ltd., Amazon Robotics, Rockwell Automation Inc., Calvary Robotics. Based on service model, the SaaS segment held the largest market share in 2021, garnering nearly half of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The IaaS segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 27.1% during the forecast period.Based on robot types, the industrial robots segment held the dominating market share in 2021, garnering nearly three-fourths of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The service robots segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 27.5% during the forecast period. On the basis of enterprise size, the large enterprises segment dominated the overall cloud robotics market in 2021 and is expected to continue this trend during the forecast period. This is attributed to increase in demand for advanced industrial automation and rise in complexities of modern manufacturing processes. However, the SMEs segment is expected to witness the highest growth owing to the rapid technological transformation of small businesses, which is expected to further fuel the growth of the global cloud robotics market.Based on region, the market across Asia-Pacific held the largest market share in 2021, holding more than two-thirds of the global cloud robotics industry , and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. In addition, the same region is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 26.0% during the forecast period. 