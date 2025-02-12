Official welcome ceremony was held for President of Somalia Hassan Sheikh Mohamud

An official welcome ceremony was held for Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, President of the Federal Republic of Somalia, who arrived in the Republic of Azerbaijan for an official visit.

A guard of honor was arranged for the Somali President in the square decorated with the national flags of both countries.

Ilham Aliyev, President of Azerbaijan, welcomed Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, President of Somalia.

The chief of the guard of honor reported to the Somali President.

The national anthems of the Federal Republic of Somalia and the Republic of Azerbaijan were played.

The guard of honor marched in front of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud to the accompaniment of a military march.

The Presidents posed for official photos.