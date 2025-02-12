Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,715 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 404,817 in the last 365 days.

Ilham Aliyev held one-on-one meeting with President of Somalia Hassan Sheikh Mohamud

AZERBAIJAN, February 12 - From Bajram Begaj, President of the Republic of Albania

His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Dear Mr. President Ilham Aliyev,

It is with great sadness that I learned of the tragic air accident in Aktau, which has claimed the lives of many passengers, including some of your fellow...

05 February 2025, 19:12

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Ilham Aliyev held one-on-one meeting with President of Somalia Hassan Sheikh Mohamud

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more