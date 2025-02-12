OneDay Unveils AVA: The First AI Enhanced Assistant Transforming Sales & Leasing in Senior Living and Multifamily

OneDay launches AVA, an AI-enhanced assistant that automates video script creation, streamlines prospect follow-ups, and delivers data-driven insights.

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- OneDay, a leader in video engagement technology, has announced the launch of AVA, the first AI-enhanced assistant designed to revolutionize sales and leasing through AI-powered script creation, seamless prospect follow-up, video automation, dynamic community highlight pages, and data-driven insights. This innovative platform is tailored to meet the needs of Senior Living, market-rate multifamily, Student Housing, Affordable Housing, and Single-Family Rental (SFR)/Build-to-Rent (BTR) communities.Revolutionizing Video Engagement in Leasing and SalesToday’s sales teams and property managers face challenges in creating, distributing, and optimizing personalized video content. AVA transforms this process by leveraging AI and automation to make each stage of the video production process easier, all while enhancing the prospect experience. More than just a video tool, AVA enables the creation of immersive Community Highlight Pages, serving as a dynamic digital storefront offering prospects an engaging, video-first experience to explore amenities, request tours, and read testimonials—all in one place.AVA’s Four Pillars of Video Success:Ideation – AI-powered scriptwriting & content recommendations eliminate creative roadblocks.Curation – Smart video organization and Community Highlight Pages organize video messages to showcase amenities, testimonials, and floor plans in an interactive format.Distribution – Automated video messaging through CRM integrations, email, and SMS, ensuring seamless prospect follow-ups.Optimization – AVA-powered insights help track engagement, prioritize leads, and enhance video strategy for better conversions.Why OneDay and AVA Stands Out in the MarketOneDay developed AVA to empower sales professionals in industries where human connection is essential to the buying journey. While competitors focus on generic video messaging, AVA seamlessly integrates AI-driven automation with personalized engagement, ensuring sales teams can create compelling video content effortlessly. By reducing friction in content creation, automating follow-ups, and providing deep engagement insights, AVA helps teams build trust, accelerate conversions, and stay ahead in an increasingly competitive market.“By launching AVA, OneDay is completely changing the way sales and leasing professionals use video,” said Clint Lee, CEO and Co-Founder of OneDay. “For too long, video has been viewed as a chore—AVA changes that by making it effortless. With AI-powered scriptwriting, automated distribution, and real-time engagement insights, AVA turns video into a strategic advantage, allowing sales teams to focus on building relationships and closing deals.”Industry ImpactOneDay customers have shown a 79% increase in close rates when video is incorporated into their sales process. The tool’s AI-powered insights help teams prioritize the right leads, leading to more efficient follow-ups and increased leasing success.AVA is now available for Senior Living and Multifamily operators looking to enhance their sales and leasing strategies with AI-enhanced videos.For more information or to schedule a demo, visit www.oneday.com/ava About OneDayOneDay is a leading provider of AI-enhanced video engagement solutions, helping sales and leasing teams enhance prospect interactions, improve conversion rates, and simplify video marketing. With a focus on Senior Living, Multifamily, Student Housing, and SFR/BTR communities, OneDay is committed to innovating the future of video engagement.

