Machine Vision Market to Exceed USD 23.78 Billion By 2032 | SNS Insider

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Market Size & Industry InsightsAccording to the SNS Insider Report,“The Machine Vision Market Size was valued at USD 11.79 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 23.78 billion by 2032 and grow at a CAGR of 8.11% over the forecast period 2024-2032.”The market is accelerating due to technological progress, growing adoption rates across geographies, and a bump in the patent filings. Machine vision is gaining traction in diverse domains, powered by AI and automation, where it notably enhances accuracy and efficiency in manufacturing, healthcare, and automotive sectors. Growth of the most important machine vision systems indicates the increasing significance of machine vision in industrial automation and quality control.

SWOT Analysis of Key Players as follows:- Cognex Corporation- Basler AG- Omron Corporation- Keyence Corporation- National Instruments- Sony Corporation- Teledyne Technologies- Texas Instruments- ViDi Systems SA- Sick AG- KUKA Robotics- LMI Technologies- MVTec Software GmbH- FLIR Systems- Microchip Technology Inc.- Advanced Illumination- SensoPart Industriesensorik- Allied Vision Technologies- Universal Robots- Intel Corporation

Machine Vision Market Segmentation

By Type, 3D Vision System dominating and 2D Vision Fastest Growing

In 2023, the 3D Vision System segment dominated the machine vision market, holding approximately 63% of the market share, due to its adoption for manufacturing, automotive, and healthcare applications. Its accuracy and depth perception make it essential for quality inspection, robotic guidance, and object recognition.The 2D Vision System segment is expected to be the fastest growing from 2024 to 2032, fueled by cost-effectiveness, ease of integration, and advancements in AI-powered image processing. The demand for 2D vision systems will also increase due to the growing requirement for high-speed inspection in industries such as electronics and pharmaceuticals.

By Scan Type, Area Scan Dominating and Line Scan Fastest Growing

In 2023, the Area Scan segment led the machine vision market with a 69% share, driven by ability to capture high-resolution images for surface inspection, pattern recognition, and object measurement. Area scan systems incorporate advanced imaging technology into a variety of fields, from food processing to consumer packaging to electronics, giving the ability to analyze images effectively and accurately.The Line Scan segment is expected to be the fastest growing from 2024 to 2032, fueled by its owing to its leverage over continuous inspection for moving objects. Line scan systems are perfect for high-speed, seamless imaging with acute accuracy which has made them a popular choice in industries like semiconductor manufacturing, printing and textiles.By Industry, Semiconductor Dominating and Automotive fastest GrowingIn 2023, the Semiconductor segment dominated the machine vision market, driven by the increasing demand for high-precision inspection and defect detection in chip manufacturing. The rise of AI, IoT, and miniaturized electronics has further accelerated the adoption of machine vision in semiconductor fabrication.The Automotive segment is expected to be the fastest growing from 2024 to 2032, fueled by advancements in autonomous vehicles, ADAS (Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems), and smart manufacturing. The increase in demand for quality check, automated assembly, and real-time defect detection in electric and connected vehicles will fuel the automotive machine vision market growth at a significant rate over the forecast period.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS:

By Type
1-D Vision System
2-D Vision System
3-D Vision System

By Scan System
Area Scan
Line Scan

By Industry
Semiconductor
Healthcare
Automotive
Manufacturing
Other (Retail, etc.)

North America Leads, Asia-Pacific Surges in Machine Vision Market

North America dominated the machine vision market in 2023 with a 40% share, driven by automation, deep learning, and healthy manufacturing industries. The U.S. leads in automotive, electronics, and pharmaceuticals, while Canada excels in logistics and industrial automation. Government initiatives and R&D investments further strengthen regional leadership.Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing region, fueled by industrial automation and technological advancements in China, Japan, South Korea, and India. Rapid expansion supported by government policies and rising quality inspection demand, powered by semiconductor production, AI integration, and smart manufacturing initiatives.TABLE OF CONTENT - Key PointsChapter 1. IntroductionChapter 2. Executive SummaryChapter 3. Research MethodologyChapter 4. Market Dynamics Impact AnalysisChapter 5. Statistical Insights and Trends ReportingChapter 6. Competitive LandscapeChapter 7. Machine Vision Market Segmentation, by TypeChapter 8. Machine Vision Market Segmentation, by Scan SystemChapter 8. Machine Vision Market Segmentation, by IndustryChapter 9. Regional AnalysisChapter 10. Company ProfilesChapter 11. Use Cases and Best PracticesChapter 12. Conclusion

