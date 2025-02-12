Automotive In-Vehicle Air Purifier Market Set for 10.8% CAGR Growth, Hitting $9.7 Billion by 2030

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “ Automotive In-Vehicle Air Purifier Market ," The automotive in-vehicle air purifier market was valued at $3.6 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $9.7 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 10.8% from 2021 to 2030.An automotive in-vehicle air purifier is similar to a room air purifier that serves as an extra air filter for automobiles & removes unpleasant odors from interiors. It enhances the performance of a car’s inbuilt filtering system by functioning as an additional car filtration, removing various ecological toxins, including soot particles and foul orders from the vehicle. Furthermore, innovative filtration systems equipment captures smells, germs, and tiny contaminants to assure clean air circulation. Automobile manufacturers are equipping cars with improved air purifiers to enhance air quality. For instance, In April 2021, Kronos Advanced Technologies Inc. announced the first generation of its limited-edition NUMBERED AirDOGE air purifiers. These purifiers terminate and collect more than 99.9% of infectious airborne viruses, bacteria, and mold utilizing the world's most advanced air purification combined with disinfection technology.𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1790 In addition, the automotive in-vehicle air purifier market witnessed significant growth in recent years, owing to the massive impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, which resulted in the transformation of buying behavior of consumers & emerged as an essential component in the vehicle. Companies operating in the market adopted partnerships, product launches, and R&D to increase their market share and expand their geographical presence. For instance, in 2020, Sharp, one of the major vendors in automobile air purifier market, tied up with Honda, Nissan, and Toyota. The brands such as Kia, Hyundai, and Toyota offer vehicles with in-built vehicle air purifiers. Moreover, several vendors partner with various automotive brands to provide air purification systems in their latest models due to the high demand.The automotive in-vehicle air purifier industry is segmented on the basis of product type, technology, vehicle type, and region. By product type, the market is classified into air purifiers, air ionizers, and hybrid. According to technology, it is fragmented into high-efficiency particulate arrestor (HEPA), active carbon systems, and photo catalytic purifier. Depending on vehicle type, it is categorized into passenger cars, light commercial vehicles, and heavy commercial vehicles. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.Factors such as an increase in demand for clean and toxin-free cabin air and rise in pollution level of atmospheric air are expected to drive the growth of the automotive in-vehicle air purifier market. In addition, the need for a toxic-free healthy automobile atmosphere and increase in awareness about the health issues among end-users boost the market's growth. However, the small number of global manufacturers of in-vehicle air purifiers, high cost, and non-standardization of air purification system restrain the market growth. Furthermore, the development of advanced& low-cost air purifier systems and expansion in untapped markets of Asia-Pacific &LAMEA are expected to provide lucrative growth opportunities for the market players.𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐍𝐨𝐰 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/automotive-in-vehicle-air-purifier-market/purchase-options 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐎𝐟 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲 :By product type, the air ionizer segment is expected to register a significant growth during the forecast period.Depending on vehicle type, the light commercial vehicle (LCVs) segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.On the basis of sales channel, the aftermarket segment is projected to lead the global automotive in-vehicle air purifier market owing to higher CAGR.Asia-Pacific is anticipated to register the highest CAGR.𝐂𝐎𝐕𝐈𝐃-𝟏𝟗 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬 :The COVID-19 crisis creates uncertainty in every market, including the automotive sector. The closure of assembly plants and large-scale manufacturing interruptions led to decline in global demand for automobiles, indirectly affecting the automotive in-vehicle air purifier market.Governments across different regions announced total lockdown and temporary shutdown of industries, leading to the border closures that restricted the movement of transportation & logistics services.The COVID-19 health crisis forced the automotive industry to look for alternate sources and prioritize import substitution with their production activities & supply chain.However, the overall service activities of market players registered a steady and favorable recovery in the subsequent months with the increase in sales of passenger cars, which leads to rise in demand for the automotive in-vehicle air purifier market.Presently, with the new restriction and policies, a significant recovery in product sales across the retail sector positively influence the automotive in-vehicle air purifier market, owing to latest innovations for supporting the health issues.𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/1790 The key players operating in the global automotive in-vehicle air purifier market are DENSO Corporation, Eureka Forbes, Guangzhou Ionkini Technology Co., Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., KENT RO Systems Ltd., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Livpure Smart, Power4 Industries Limited, Purafil, Inc., and Sharp Corporation.𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐮𝐬 :Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. The key players operating in the global automotive in-vehicle air purifier market are DENSO Corporation, Eureka Forbes, Guangzhou Ionkini Technology Co., Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., KENT RO Systems Ltd., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Livpure Smart, Power4 Industries Limited, Purafil, Inc., and Sharp Corporation.

