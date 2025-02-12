ADB's North American Representative Office Celebrates 30 Years of Partnership

Transcript

SUPERS

ADB logo

Asian Development Bank

North American Representative Office

30 Years of Partnership

Samuel Tumiwa, NARO Representative:

[Music] The North American Representative Office was established 30 years ago, in 1995. Our main job is to maintain a strong relationship with the US government and the Canadian government. One of the things that's become more and more important is that we also share with the people here in the US and Canada what we do in the developing countries in Asia and the Pacific.

Alain Borghijs, NARO Deputy Representative:

It's crucial that we work closely with our government partners because they guide us on their development policy priorities. I should also mention our close collaboration with other financial institutions based here in DC: the World Bank, Inter-American Development Bank, and International Monetary Fund. Our corporate-level work here complements the on-the-ground collaboration that we have in the developing countries.

Scott Morris, Vice-President (East and Southeast Asia, and the Pacific):

If I look at the US in particular, they have been a key architect of the broader MDB Evolution agenda, which is enabling us as an institution to up our game and provide more resources to these countries. When I look to Canada, I see critical intellectual leadership, particularly in providing us a course to follow on a gender-based strategy.

Roberta Casali, Vice-President (Finance and Risk Management):

Thought leadership and important policy dialogues in the US and Canada have strengthened our innovative finance and balance sheet optimization solutions.

Yingming Yang, Vice-President (South, Central and West Asia):

Both the US and Canada have worked to support telecommunication activities and small businesses. US and Canadian technology and innovation have been essential to our work in Asia and the Pacific.

Xinning Jia, Director General of Strategy, Policy, and Partnerships:

The United States is a founding member of ADB and the co-largest shareholder, promoting excellence in ADB's strategy and policy direction. Canada is a founding member of ADB, always promoting gender equality. Canada is supporting ADB's climate finance through the Canadian Climate Fund for the private sector in Asia.

Suzanne Gaboury, Director General of Private Sector Operations:

Both the US and Canada are great supporters of the private sector, which is really important for us. As a consequence, we have many Canadian clients and many US clients that come to visit us in the Philippines. It's also really important that we come here to North America to visit them in their home countries. Last year, for every dollar that we invested, we mobilized another $2.7. I think that's remarkable because we need to mobilize capital into the private markets and help capital market development. Part of our job is to be a financial intermediary in these markets.

Steve Goldfinch, Senior Disaster Risk Management Specialist:

NARO provides an important link across ADB's developing member countries in Asia and the Pacific and the governments of the US and Canada. Partners and organizations such as the World Bank and think tanks based here in DC make DC not only a center of development finance but also of development thinking. From the MDBs headquartered here to the think tanks and policy centers, NARO's role is really that of a convener, broker, and connector. This is critical in serving ADB's member countries.

Natasha Mooney, NARO Senior External Relations Officer:

When I think about the theme of partnerships in line with the 30th anniversary, I see that as not just financial partnerships but also knowledge collaboration. We can do more in terms of coming together and convening power, bringing networks together, whether it be academia, civil society, government, private sector, or diaspora communities. I think there's a lot that we can do in terms of the theme of partnerships, but again, really trying to drive progress on our shared goals within the region. The last 30 years have seen incredible innovation with partnerships between Canada, the US, and the ADB, and we're really looking forward to seeing what the future holds.