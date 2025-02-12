[Latest] Global Halal Food Market Size/Share Worth USD 3.97 Billion by 2034 at a 7.45% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth, Growth Rate, Value)

[220+ Pages Latest Report] According to a market research study published by Custom Market Insights, the demand analysis of Global Halal Food Market size & share revenue was valued at approximately USD 1.76 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 2.11 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach around USD 3.97 Billion by 2034, at a CAGR of 7.45% between 2025 and 2034. The key market players listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Nestlé S.A., BRF S.A. (Sadia and Perdix brands), Al Islami Foods, Cargill Incorporated, Almarai, Midamar Corporation, DagangHalal Group, Saffron Road, Tahira Foods Ltd., Prima Quality Food Industries, Kawan Food Berhad, Crescent Foods, American Foods Group LLC, Noor Pharmaceuticals LLC, QL Foods Sdn Bhd, Alpina Foods, Ayamas Food Corporation, Pampanga’s Best Inc., Unilever Group, Wellmune (a Kerry Group PLC company), and others.

Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled "Halal Food Market Size, Trends and Insights By Nature (Organic, Conventional), By Product Type (Meat, Poultry, and Seafood, Dairy Products, Fruits, Nuts and Vegetables, Fats, Oils and Waxes, Grains and Cereals, Beverages, Others), By Application (Food & Beverages, Nutraceuticals & Dietary Supplements, Infant Formula, Animal Feed Industry, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2025–2034"

Halal Food Market: Overview

The growth of the halal food industry around the world has emerged as one of the fast-growing segments in the food and beverage industry. Its significance increases with the ever-growing global Muslim population, further attaining awareness and safety consciousness towards food and greater confidence in halal certification standards.

Halal products started their buzz outside the Muslim community, for they are regarded as better-quality, hygienic, and ethically produced products. In addition, several international governments and institutions have invested money in creating halal certification frameworks to meet the growing demands of clients better.

This surge in demand for halal organic food products has diverted the market in favor of consumers who seek purity and sustainability in their food. Halal organic food sales increase at a 12% annual growth rate for the Asia-Pacific region, per the Halal Research Council.

This growth is because of the dual interests of halal and health-conscious options among people. Halal food producers thus will use this opportunity to create more avenues to increase their customer base by responding to the growing demand for organic halal products.

The online platforms have been influencing the market for quite some time now. This influence becomes extreme with today’s online food delivery platforms and e-retailers on the market, particularly of the tech-savvy younger generation. Consumption through e-channels enables consumers to access comprehensive information on halal certifications and products, easing the benefits associated with transparency and provision.

For example, this is evident in Amazon’s halal section, which it has included in its grocery offerings, which aspires to cater to a global audience that seeks certified halal products from sites such as www.halal.com. Entering e-business has changed the dimensions of advertising, marketing, and sales of halal products beyond the conventional limits.

Halal food is indeed the largest market for MEA, the Middle East, and Africa, which has a sizeable Muslim population and cultural nonbelievers who themselves regularly observe those halal dietary rules. Halal certification systems include combinations of domestic and foreign brands, all from the above regions, and the stringency of their consistency standards, for that matter. It makes MEA an essential site for the manufacture and consumerization of halal foods across the globe.

The rapid growth in halal food is taking place in the Asia-Pacific region, where large populations of Muslims exist in countries like Indonesia, Malaysia, and Pakistan. Government support, such as halal industry certifications and export policies, are expected to propel growing local production through global trade channels.

The demand for halal products is also growing across Muslim-minority countries in the same region, which has been sprouted by increased awareness about food safety, hygiene, and ethics in the production process, especially concerning halal certification for organic, meat, and poultry products.

According to the Halal Industry Development Corporation, some areas in Southeast Asia have seen an increase in the size of halal markets, with up to 8% annual growth mainly coming from local consumption and exports. The market is primarily dynamic.

Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2025 USD 2.11 Billion Projected Market Size in 2034 USD 3.97 Billion Market Size in 2024 USD 1.76 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 7.45% CAGR Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025-2034 Key Segment By Nature, Product Type, Application and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your research requirements.

CMI has comprehensively analyzed the Global Halal Food market. The driving forces, restraints, challenges, opportunities, and key trends have been explained in depth to depict the market scenarios. Segment-wise market size and market share during the forecast period are duly addressed to portray the probable picture of this Global Halal Food industry.

The competitive landscape includes key innovators, after-market service providers, market giants, and niche players, which are studied and analyzed extensively concerning their strengths, weaknesses, and value-addition prospects. In addition, this report covers key players profiling, market shares, mergers and acquisitions, consequent market fragmentation, new trends, and dynamics in partnerships.

Halal Foods Market: Regional Analysis

The Middle East & Africa is expected to hold a significant share of the global halal food market. Middle East and Africa (MEA), as there are substantial Muslim populations and cultural nonbelievers who adhere to halal prescriptions. Certification systems for halal products being set in line with international quality standards for domestic brands to fuse with names walking through to the MEA and make it a gateway to global production and consumption of halal products.

The increasing diversification in population in this region continues to drive the demand for the birth of halal products in this promising region. According to statistics published by the Dubai Chamber of Commerce, the MEA region had almost 40% of the world’s consumption of halal food in 2025.

Furthermore, supportive government policies and increasing emphasis on halal food certification are expected to create lucrative opportunities for market growth during the forecast period.

North America is expected to hold a substantial global halal food market share. The key countries such as the U.S., Canada, and Mexico are mainly driving the market growth of this region. Numbers such as immigrants from other places, coupled with natural population increase, are the factors resulting in the fractionate increase in the number of Muslims in the US over time.

Increasingly, this demographic shift opens demand for halal products because even consumers concerned about animal welfare tend to be attracted to halal cuisine due to the strict requirements and the certification procedures that accompany them.

These procedures correspond with ethical sourcing methods, include humane treatment of the animals, and considering the strictest production followed by certification processes, halal products are likely to be presented as having a high level of food safety and quality, which increases consumer trust and thereby contributes to the sales of these products.

Europe is expected to grow at a significant growth rate during the forecast period. The U.K. held a considerable market share in the region. The UK has a large and diverse Muslim population. Hence, such a presence will generate the demand for halal food products.

Like other countries, halal products have found a better market in supermarkets and chain stores in the UK and, hence, are much more available to the typical household. The consumer’s health consciousness has initiated a movement to better foods, healthier foods, and even ethically sourced foods, thus further promoting halal food market growth during the forecast period.

Halal Foods Market Size, Trends and Insights By Nature (Organic, Conventional), By Product Type (Meat, Poultry, and Seafood, Dairy Products, Fruits, Nuts and Vegetables, Fats, Oils and Waxes, Grains and Cereals, Beverages, Others), By Application (Food & Beverages, Nutraceuticals & Dietary Supplements, Infant Formula, Animal Feed Industry, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2025–2034





List of the prominent players in the Halal Foods Market:

Nestlé S.A.

BRF S.A. (Sadia and Perdix brands)

Al Islami Foods

Cargill Incorporated

Almarai

Midamar Corporation

DagangHalal Group

Saffron Road

Tahira Foods Ltd.

Prima Quality Food Industries

Kawan Food Berhad

Crescent Foods

American Foods Group LLC

Noor Pharmaceuticals LLC

QL Foods Sdn Bhd

Alpina Foods

Ayamas Food Corporation

Pampanga’s Best Inc.

Unilever Group

Wellmune (a Kerry Group PLC company)

Others

The Halal Foods Market is segmented as follows:

By Nature

Organic

Conventional

By Product Type

Meat, Poultry, and Seafood

Dairy Products

Fruits, Nuts and Vegetables

Fats, Oils and Waxes

Grains and Cereals

Beverages

Others

By Application

Food & Beverages

Nutraceuticals & Dietary Supplements

Infant Formula

Animal Feed Industry

Others

Regional Coverage:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Russia

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Halal Foods Market Report

Halal Foods Research Report

