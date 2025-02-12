Advantest Unveils T5801 Ultra-High-Speed Memory Test System to Power Next-Generation DRAM Devices

Flexible Platform Delivers Unmatched Speed, Performance and Accuracy

TOKYO, Feb. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading semiconductor test equipment supplier Advantest Corporation (TSE: 6857) today announced the T5801 Ultra-High-Speed DRAM Test System. The cutting-edge platform is engineered to support the latest advancements in high-speed memory technologies – including GDDR7, LPDDR6, and DDR6 – critical to meeting the growing demands of artificial intelligence (AI), high-performance computing (HPC) and edge applications.

Increasingly complex, high-speed memory technologies are pushing the boundaries of data center and AI performance. The T5801 is tailored to address this challenge by enabling accurate and efficient mass production testing for the highest-speed memory devices. Featuring an innovative Front-End Unit (FEU) architecture, the system is uniquely equipped to handle the rigorous requirements of next-generation DRAM modules, delivering industry-leading performance of up to 36Gbps PAM3 and 18Gbps NRZ.

“As AI accelerators and edge computing continue to evolve, memory bandwidth is becoming a potential bottleneck for overall system performance,” said Masayuki Suzuki, executive officer and memory test business unit general manager at Advantest. “The T5801 ensures that our customers can validate the performance of next-generation DRAMs with precision, speed and reliability, ensuring their ability to bring them to market quickly.”

The T5801 builds on Advantest’s market leadership in DRAM test solutions, including the proven T5503 series and V93000HSM systems. Its support for PAM3, a first in JEDEC-standard DRAMs, highlights the system’s capacity to handle memory innovations such as GDDR7, which is central to achieving ultra-low latency in all AI environments. Its scalable testing infrastructure enables a seamless transition from engineering R&D to production, offering flexible configurations and full compatibility with existing handlers and interfaces.

Already in use by strategic memory customers, the T5801 DRAM test system will be released to the global market early next year.

To learn more about the ultra-high-speed T5801, as well as Advantest’s full line of automated test equipment and materials, visit booth P201 at SEMICON Korea 2025, February 19-21, at COEX in Seoul, South Korea.

Note to Editors:

GDDR7 = Graphics Double Data Rate 7

LPDDR6 = Low Power Double Data Rate 6

DDR6 = Double Data Rate 6

PAM3 = Pulse Amplitude Modulation 3

About Advantest Corporation

Advantest (TSE: 6857) is the leading manufacturer of automatic test and measurement equipment used in the design and production of semiconductors for applications including 5G communications, the Internet of Things (IoT), autonomous vehicles, high-performance computing (HPC), including artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning, and more. Its leading-edge systems and products are integrated into the most advanced semiconductor production lines in the world. The company also conducts R&D to address emerging testing challenges and applications; develops advanced test-interface solutions for wafer sort and final test; produces scanning electron microscopes essential to photomask manufacturing; and offers system-level test solutions and other test-related accessories. Founded in Tokyo in 1954, Advantest is a global company with facilities around the world and an international commitment to sustainable practices and social responsibility. More information is available at www.advantest.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/344b366e-2705-4728-8223-cff099fe5f58

Advantest Corporation 3061 Zanker Road San Jose, CA 95134, USA Cassandra Koenig cassandra.koenig@advantest.com

T5801 Picture T5801 Ultra-High-Speed DRAM Test System

