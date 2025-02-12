GTreasury Customer The Arnott’s Group Wins Adam Smith Award for Cash Forecasting Success

The leading Australian food manufacturer quickly transforms treasury operations with GTreasury’s platform, achieving 30% faster cash reconciliation and payment processing and cutting monthly close cycle time in half

CHICAGO and SYDNEY, Feb. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GTreasury, the pioneer and global leader in Digital Treasury Solutions for the Office of the CFO, today announced that its customer, The Arnott’s Group, has been named a Highly Commended Winner in Treasury Today’s 2024 Adam Smith Awards Asia. The annual industry benchmark for corporate treasury achievement honors the most innovative and transformative treasury initiatives across the Asia-Pacific region.

The Arnott’s Group—one of Australia’s most iconic food manufacturers, with a portfolio of beloved brands including Arnott’s, Tim Tam & Shapes, V8, Messy Monkeys, Freedom Cereals, and 180degrees—was honored in Treasury Today’s Best Cash Flow Forecasting Solution category.

“Our separation from Campbell’s presented us with an immediate need to build an independent, modern treasury function from the ground up,” said Joanne Parnell, Treasurer, The Arnott’s Group. “GTreasury’s cloud-based platform eliminated our reliance on manual Excel processes and automated our entire treasury operations, from cash forecasting to FX deal capture. The results continue to speak for themselves: we’ve cut payment preparation time by 30% and reduced our monthly close cycle by a full day. We’re honored that Treasury Today has recognized our treasury team’s work, and the transformative advantages we’ve achieved.”

Among The Arnott’s Group’s measurable improvements across its treasury operations since implementing GTreasury:

Reduced daily cash reconciliation and payment preparation time by 30% through automation

Transformed month-end closing from a 1.5-day process to just half a day

Shifted from monthly to daily journal preparation, with entries now completed within hours

Streamlined team onboarding and training through intuitive cloud-based workflows

The automated platform has also enhanced The Arnott’s Group’s strategic capabilities, enabling real-time visibility into cash positions and more sophisticated FX risk management. These improvements have freed up the treasury team to focus on strategic initiatives rather than manual processes.

“The Arnott’s Group treasury team, working in collaboration with HSBC Australia as an implementation partner, was able to transform their entire operation in just six months,” said Jason Baldree, Chief Customer Officer, GTreasury. “It’s a remarkable achievement that we’re proud to have played a role in. Their success sets a blueprint for treasury modernization in the Asia-Pacific region, and we congratulate the team on this well-deserved recognition.”

