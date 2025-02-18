EarthWise Pet Expands GROOMBAR Mobile Concept with 43 New Locations Coming to Chicagoland

One of GROOMBAR's wonderful pet groomers, Hayley, standing in front of a GROOMBAR Mobile Pet Salon

Bringing Convenient, High-Quality Mobile Dog Grooming Direct to Chicago’s Doorsteps

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- EarthWise Pet is thrilled to announce the expansion of its innovative GROOMBAR mobile grooming concept into the Chicagoland area with 43 additional franchise locations. This milestone, made possible by a team of seasoned professionals with expertise across various industries, marks a significant step in providing convenient, stress-free dog grooming for local pet parents.GROOMBAR, already up and running in Chicago, is a mobile grooming concept that delivers expert pet care directly to customers’ homes. As the demand for pet grooming services continues to soar, and traditional salons are often booked out for weeks or even months, GROOMBAR offers an accessible solution—bringing professional pet grooming to neighborhoods across the city. While GROOMBAR is already servicing customers, the rollout of all 43 locations will take place gradually over the next 24 months, ensuring a smooth and efficient launch.“With the pet grooming industry experiencing unprecedented demand, GROOMBAR’s mobile franchise model presents an unmatched opportunity for both entrepreneurs and pet parents,” said Michael Seitz, CEO of EarthWise Pet, the parent company of GROOMBAR. “This expansion into Chicagoland will not only alleviate the overwhelming wait times for grooming services but also provide an incredibly convenient experience for pet parents. We couldn’t be more excited to welcome our newest franchise partners into the EarthWise Pet and GROOMBAR family.”The team behind this expansion brings decades of combined experience across fast-food franchises, retail, manufacturing, healthcare, commercial real estate, information technology, Six Sigma quality control, AI, and animal rescue services. Their expertise spans leading both large and small teams, optimizing operations, and driving customer-focused growth. They have successfully managed businesses at both the local and national levels, bringing strategic innovation to industries that require precision, efficiency, and a deep understanding of customer needs. Beyond their impressive business acumen, they share a deep commitment to pet health and well-being, with a history of partnerships with organizations such as Chicago Animal Care and Control, further solidifying their dedication to supporting pets and their owners in meaningful ways.As part of its commitment to giving back to the community, GROOMBAR Chicago is proud to be the official sponsor of Forever Fortunate Felines , a nonprofit dedicated to rescuing, rehabilitating, and rehoming cats in need. This partnership aligns with GROOMBAR’s mission to enhance pet welfare and ensure that all animals receive the care and attention they deserve. Through this sponsorship, GROOMBAR Chicago will help raise awareness, provide support, and contribute to the ongoing efforts of Forever Fortunate Felines in finding loving homes for cats throughout the area.With GROOMBAR mobile grooming services now available and offering enticing new customer discounts, Chicago pet parents can easily book their pet’s next grooming appointment online at chicago.groombar.com or by calling 833-734-7666.As more mobile units hit the road over the coming years, availability will continue to expand, allowing even more local pets to benefit from high-quality, stress-free mobile dog grooming services.For more information about GROOMBAR’s services and locations, visit chicago.groombar.com or call 833-734-7666.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.