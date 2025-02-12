Zielona Góra leads the way in Polish house price growth

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The city of Zielona Góra is leading the way in terms of property market performance across Poland, with an average quarterly increase of 7.0% in 2024.That is according to insight from eXp Realty Poland, which analysed the latest house price data across Polish cities. The figures show that property across Zielona Góra now costs 8,135 złoty per square metre, up from 7,104 złoty since the start of 2024, which still makes it one of the more affordable areas of the country.The second fastest growing city is Białystok, with an average quarterly increase of 6.2%, followed by Rzeszów, at 5.8%.Warszawa the most expensive cityWarszawa is the priciest city, at 15,711 złoty, despite the capital experiencing an average quarterly increase of just 1.6%.The second largest city of Kraków is in second place, with an average quarterly change of 4.7%, bringing prices to 14,947 złoty per square metre.At the other end of the spectrum Bydgoszcz is the cheapest city, at 7,399 złoty. It’s also home to the lowest average quarterly growth in the study, at just 1.0%.

