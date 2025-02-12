Marseille and Lille Closing the Property Price Gap with France's Major Cities

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- While Paris and Lyon remain among the most expensive cities in France, Marseille and Lille are seeing property price increases, narrowing the gap with major metropolitan areas.According to an analysis by eXp Realty France , based on price index trends from INSEE and average price per square meter data from Meilleurs Agents , property prices in Paris remain the highest in the country, reaching €9,614/m² at the end of 2024. Nice follows in second place at €5,548/m², with Lyon at €5,141/m², Bordeaux at €4,774/m², and Rennes at €4,452/m².However, Marseille (€4,019/m²) and Lille (€3,327/m²) have seen more significant price growth. Between Q1 and Q4 of 2024, prices increased by 2.3% in Marseille and 2.5% in Lille, while Paris and Lyon recorded only marginal increases of 0.3% and 0.5%, respectively.This trend can be attributed to several factors. Marseille is increasingly attracting buyers thanks to its Mediterranean lifestyle and still-affordable prices compared to other major cities. Meanwhile, Lille benefits from strong economic activity, a strategic location close to Paris, Brussels, and London, and a more accessible real estate market.Opportunities in France's Most Affordable CitiesWith a slowdown in real estate transactions in 2024, the French market has seen a price correction, offering buyers the opportunity to acquire properties under more favorable conditions.The most affordable cities in the study include:Saint-Étienne (€1,621/m²), remaining the least expensive major city in France.Le Havre (€2,340/m²), a market supported by its port attractiveness.Reims (€2,700/m²), a market driven by its champagne industry and proximity to Paris.These cities present interesting potential for first-time buyers and investors seeking strong rental yields.2025 Trends: What to Expect from the Real Estate Market?Commentary from Samuel Caux, President of eXp France"After a year marked by a slowdown in the real estate market, we are seeing encouraging signs for 2025. The stabilization of prices in some major cities, combined with positive growth in locations such as Marseille and Lille, indicates a gradual return of buyer confidence.""While access to credit remains a key challenge, the adjustments made in 2024 have helped rebalance supply and demand. In this context, we anticipate a gradual recovery in transactions, particularly in segments where prices have adjusted to more attractive levels.""Growing cities like Rennes, Nantes, and Montpellier should continue to attract new buyers, while investors may find interesting opportunities in still-affordable markets such as Le Havre or Saint-Étienne. The year 2025 looks set to be a transition period, with a more balanced market and encouraging prospects for both buyers and sellers."

