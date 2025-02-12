St. Johnsbury Barracks / DUI-Refusal & Warrant
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25A4001106
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Nally
STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 02/11/25 @ 2210
INCIDENT LOCATION: Rt 122, Wheelock
VIOLATION: DUI - Refusal
ACCUSED: Justin Witt
AGE: 40
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Sutton, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 02/11/25 at approximately 2210 hours Troopers from the Vermont State Police initiated a traffic stop for an observed motor vehicle violation. Troopers made contact with the operator, Witt (40). Indicators of impairment were observed and investigation determined that Witt had operated under the influence. Witt was also found to have an active warrant for his arrest. Witt was taken into custody and transported to the Vermont State Police Barracks in St. Johnsbury for processing. Witt was transported and held at Northeast Correctional Complex for his warrant.
COURT ACTION: YES
COURT DATE/TIME: CALEDONIA 03/03/25 @ 0830 - DUI
ORLEANS 02/12/25 @ 1230 - Warrant
COURT: ORLEANS & CALEDONIA
LODGED - LOCATION: NECC
BAIL: $200
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper William Nally
Vermont State Police – St. Johnsbury
1068 US-5 # 1
St. Johnsbury, Vermont 05819
802-748-3111
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.