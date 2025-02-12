St. Johnsbury Barracks / DUI-Refusal & Warrant

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 25A4001106

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Nally

STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 02/11/25 @ 2210

INCIDENT LOCATION: Rt 122, Wheelock

VIOLATION: DUI - Refusal

ACCUSED: Justin Witt

AGE: 40

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Sutton, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 02/11/25 at approximately 2210 hours Troopers from the Vermont State Police initiated a traffic stop for an observed motor vehicle violation. Troopers made contact with the operator, Witt (40). Indicators of impairment were observed and investigation determined that Witt had operated under the influence. Witt was also found to have an active warrant for his arrest. Witt was taken into custody and transported to the Vermont State Police Barracks in St. Johnsbury for processing. Witt was transported and held at Northeast Correctional Complex for his warrant.

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME: CALEDONIA 03/03/25 @ 0830 - DUI

ORLEANS 02/12/25 @ 1230 - Warrant

COURT: ORLEANS & CALEDONIA

LODGED - LOCATION: NECC

BAIL: $200

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper William Nally

Vermont State Police – St. Johnsbury

1068 US-5 # 1

St. Johnsbury, Vermont 05819

802-748-3111