Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,706 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 404,822 in the last 365 days.

St. Johnsbury Barracks / DUI-Refusal & Warrant

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 25A4001106

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:  Trooper Nally                         

STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks                  

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

 

DATE/TIME: 02/11/25 @ 2210

INCIDENT LOCATION: Rt 122, Wheelock

VIOLATION: DUI - Refusal

 

ACCUSED: Justin Witt                                             

AGE: 40

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Sutton, VT

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 02/11/25 at approximately 2210 hours Troopers from the Vermont State Police initiated a traffic stop for an observed motor vehicle violation. Troopers made contact with the operator, Witt (40). Indicators of impairment were observed and investigation determined that Witt had operated under the influence. Witt was also found to have an active warrant for his arrest. Witt was taken into custody and transported to the Vermont State Police Barracks in St. Johnsbury for processing. Witt was transported and held at Northeast Correctional Complex for his warrant.

 

 

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME: CALEDONIA 03/03/25 @ 0830 - DUI

                                          ORLEANS 02/12/25 @ 1230 - Warrant            

COURT: ORLEANS & CALEDONIA

LODGED - LOCATION: NECC   

BAIL: $200

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

Trooper William Nally

Vermont State Police – St. Johnsbury

1068 US-5 # 1

St. Johnsbury, Vermont 05819

802-748-3111

 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

St. Johnsbury Barracks / DUI-Refusal & Warrant

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more