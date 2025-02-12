Exploring Lucrative Investment Opportunities in the AI Powered Storage Market from 2022 to 2031

Allied Market

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research recently published a report on the AI powered storage industry , which categorizes the sector into various segments depending on storage system, component, storage medium, storage architecture, end user, and region. The research states that the industry accounted for $15.6 billion in 2021 and is estimated to generate revenue of $162.5 billion by 2031, citing a CAGR of 26.7% from 2022 to 2031. The primary motive for providing the segmental analysis of the industry is to aid companies in focusing on the key investment areas, thus strengthening their foothold in the competitive market.Evaluating the Evolving Market DynamicsThe AMR report states that the growth of the AI powered storage industry is majorly driven by rapid digitization and exponential increase in in connected device penetration. In addition, surge in adoption of cloud-based applications considerably influences the growth of the sector. However, dearth of skilled professionals in AI hardware and inconsistency of AI algorithms act as the key deterrent factors of the industry. On the contrary, alarming rise in cyber threat has propelled the need for AI-powered storage devices, as they prevent breaches and improve security by detecting anomalies. Furthermore, rise in focus on creating a sustainable future is boosting the demand for energy-efficient storage solutions. AI-driven storage systems optimize power consumption and resource utilization, meeting sustainability goals.Request Sample Pages: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A09518 Current Developments Shaping the FutureIn May 2024, Huawei Enterprise, a leading provider of innovative ICT infrastructure products and solutions, introduced an A800 AI storage system. This system is known to enhance AI training on multi-petabyte datasets. It supports 100 million input/output operations per second and petabytes-per-second bandwidth, thereby facilitating rapid data processing for AI tasks.Again in May 2024, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, a global edge-to-cloud company, launched HPE Cray Storage Systems C500. The HPE Cray Storage Systems C500 is an advanced version of the Cray ClusterStor E1000, a high-speed storage system for powerful AI and supercomputers. Similar to E1000, the C500 uses parallel file system technology to speed up data access, reduce slowdowns, and handle large-scale computing efficiently. It is designed to enhance performance in high-performance computing environments, minimizing data slowdowns and optimizing large-scale workloads.Furthermore, in November 2023, DDN, a giant in AI and multi-cloud data management solutions, introduced DDN Infinia, which is a next-generation software-defined storage platform. With DDN DDN’s expertise in file systems, data orchestration, and AI-driven optimization, DDN Infinia is designed to advance accelerated computing and generative AI.Buy this Complete Report (343 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) at:Peering into the Competitive LandscapeThe study by AMR offers an in-depth assessment of the AI powered storage market by considering the market positioning, leading companies, and their product portfolios. It further emphasizes how key players are adopting various developmental strategies to sustain the intense competition and gain a strong foothold in the global market. Leading players profiled in the report include:• Amazon Web Services• IBM Corporation• Dell Technologies Incorporated• Hitachi• Lenovo• Advanced Micro Devices• NetApp• Intel Corporation• Microsoft Corporation• Cisco Systems Inc.• Samsung Electronics• Toshiba• Micron Technology• Alphabet (Google Inc.)• HPE• Fujitsu• Pure StorageEnquiry Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A09518 Wrapping upIn conclusion, the AMR study on the AI powered storage market provides valuable insights on the latest developments and advancements in the sector to help companies stay updated on the recent accomplishments in the industry.

