AlixPartners announces Catherine Sherwin and Mark Veldon as EMEA Co-Heads

NEW YORK, Feb. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AlixPartners, the global consulting firm, today announced that Catherine Sherwin and Mark Veldon have been appointed to serve as EMEA Co-Heads, effective immediately. The new Co-Heads of EMEA, both of whom are currently in senior leadership roles at AlixPartners, were selected following an internal process.

Catherine and Mark succeed Rob Hornby, who has served as Head of EMEA for the past four years. Rob has become the Co-Chief Executive Officer of AlixPartners.

Under Rob’s leadership across EMEA, AlixPartners has seen a doubling of the region’s revenues, with it growing significantly in size and market recognition. The firm advises many global, large corporate, private equity and law firm clients across the EMEA region and is recognized as a leader in corporate transformations and high impact consulting.

Commenting on the appointment, Catherine Sherwin, EMEA Co-Head, said:

“AlixPartners is a special business with brilliant people at its heart. It’s a privilege to be invited with Mark to build on the fantastic successes that we’ve already seen across the EMEA region at such a pivotal time for the firm and our industry. I’m looking forward to seeing what lies ahead in this next chapter as the firm continues to blend innovation and action-orientated consulting with deep-seated industry expertise.”

Mark Veldon, EMEA Co-Head, added:

“AlixPartners has seen a period of significant growth in the last four years, and EMEA has been a key pillar of that development. Given the macro-economic and geo-political environment, I believe we are well positioned to support our clients in these challenging and uncertain times and am honoured to lead the EMEA team with Catherine into the next phase of our evolution.”

Notes to Editors:

Catherine Sherwin Biography

Catherine is not only a commercially successful PMD, her personal brand of can-do leadership, calmness, persistence, and “let’s fix this” attitude, makes her a role model for how to create, manage, and absorb change.

A distinguished leader in the tech industry, Catherine wields over 25 years of experience as both a versatile consultant and a trusted leader across Europe and beyond. With a track record of driving profound transformations, Catherine has held various board level roles and has worked at Executive level at Old Mutual plc, Nets, WorldPay, Lloyds Banking Group, Concardis payments, and Swinton Insurance.

Her expertise spans IT strategy, digital transformation, and major Technology cost reduction initiatives including Operating model re-design, making her a sought-after advisor to private-equity clients. Catherine's innovative leadership continues to inspire excellence in the dynamic realm of technology and digitalization.

At AlixPartners, Catherine currently serves as the France Country Leader and as a senior member of our Technology practice, while also sitting on the AlixPartners Board. Catherine’s strategic insights are pivotal to shaping the company's trajectory and growing the business.

Catherine is based in the AlixPartners Paris office.

Mark Veldon Biography

Mark’s track record of success with clients has earned him widespread respect for his expertise and integrity. With over 25 years of experience in consulting and industry, Mark has a particular focus on large cross-border company transformations and extensive experience in Europe, North America and Asia across a range of sectors such as business services, industrial products, oil & gas, chemicals, consumer goods and healthcare.

He works extensively in Private Equity, working with sponsors and their portfolio companies in M&A transactions, post-deal value creation and preservation.

At AlixPartners, Mark has been integral to the growth of the business in many capacities, having most recently held the roles of UK Co-Head, a market where the firm has grown significantly, and Private Equity EMEA Co-Lead, which is a major channel of AlixPartners’ business globally.

Mark is based in the AlixPartners London office.

About AlixPartners

AlixPartners is a results-driven global consulting firm that specializes in helping businesses successfully capitalize on opportunity and address critical challenges. Our clients include companies, corporate boards, law firms, investment banks, private equity firms, and others. Founded in 1981, AlixPartners is headquartered in New York and has offices in more than 20 cities around the world. For more information, visit https://www.alixpartners.com.

