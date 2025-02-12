A Trend Analysis Report of Cyber Security Market by AMR

Allied Market

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The cyber security market report published by Allied Market Research offers a comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape, helping key players enhance their revenue share and sustain their market position. It uses Porter’s Five Forces model to analyze the competitive landscape and evaluate the market strength of key players in the cyber security industry.In addition, the study outlines significant investment opportunities for stakeholders, pinpointing promising areas for capital allocation based on CAGR and market share analysis. It also evaluates leading companies by analyzing their financial performance and global footprint, providing insights into both established market leaders and emerging competitors. Furthermore, growth drivers, restraints, and opportunities are explained in the report to better understand the market dynamics.Request Sample Pages: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1770 Key Insights into the Market DynamicsThe AMR report states that the global cyber security industry generated a revenue of $219 billion in 2023, and is estimated to reach $578.2 billion by 2033, registering a notable CAGR of 10.4% from 2024 to 2033. This growth is majorly driven by factors such as alarming increase in the number of cyberattacks, ransomware incidents, and data breaches. A study by IBM Security, a leader in intelligent enterprise security solutions and services, revealed that the average cost of a ransomware breach is $4.62 million, which eliminates ransom payments. Moreover, increase in trend of remote work culture and shift toward cloud computing act as the key driving force of the global market. However, dearth of cyber security experts hampers the industry growth to some extent.Conversely, rise in investments by governments to enhance cyber safety is expected to offer lucrative opportunities for the market expansion in the near future. For instance, the U.S. Federal Budget for Fiscal Year 2025 allocated $13 billion across civilian departments and agencies for cyber security. Moreover, the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency received $3 billion, including funding for cyber event reporting, federal network security, and analytical capabilities, while $1.3 billion was designated for healthcare cyber security.Buy this Complete Report (300 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) at:Competitive InsightsThe AMR report provides an inclusive analysis of the cyber security market, taking into consideration the economic factors, market positioning, leading companies, and their product portfolios. It further highlights how top players are adopting strategic initiatives to maintain a competitive edge. Prominent players covered in the report include:• Trend Micro Incorporated• Fortinet, Inc.• Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.• IBM Corporation• Rapid7, Inc.• Palo Alto Networks• Cisco Systems, Inc.• Microsoft Corporation• Oracle Corporation• Amazon Web Services, Inc.Industry HighlightsIn September 2023, Cisco, a tech giant in the U.S., acquired Splunk, a machine-data analytics platform provider, for $28 billion. The aim of the acquisition was to strengthen the management of cyber security operations of Cisco.Mastercard, a leader in card payment services, planned to take over a threat intelligence company, Recorded Future, to improve its commitment to cyber security. This deal was struck at $2.65 billion on September 12, 2023.Enquiry Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/1770 Final ThoughtsThe AMR report has focused on providing detailed understanding of product innovations, their applications, evolving cyber security threats, and recent developments that help to cope with cyber threats. The study thus supports investors, businesses, , and new entrants to make strategic plans for long-term profits in the sector.Please Check our Latest Blog on - How Is Artificial Intelligence Changing the Cyber Security Landscape?

