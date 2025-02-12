Intellect expands Sales Leadership with the appointment of John Owen as President for the Western Hemisphere

John Owen, President – Sales for the Western Hemisphere (Americas, Europe & UK), Intellect Design Arena Ltd

CHENNAI, INDIA, February 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Intellect Design Arena Ltd, a global leader in first-principle-based enterprise-grade financial technology, has strengthened its Global Sales Leadership by appointing John Owen as President for the Western Hemisphere (Americas, Europe, and the UK).

In his new role, John Owen will lead strategic sales initiatives, drive robust business growth and nurture client relationships across the USA, Canada, South America, Europe & UK. His primary focus will be on advancing the footprints and adoption of the eMACH.ai, the First Principles Thinking based most Comprehensive, Composable and Intelligent Open Finance Platform which is redefining the future of financial technology.

John brings over three decades of vast industry experience and has held senior positions with some of the world’s most prominent technology organisations. Most recently, as Group CEO at Mastek and Route Mobile, two publicly traded Indian companies, he was pivotal in steering international expansion and achieving significant growth. His global perspective – spanning EMEA, the Americas, and Asia – positions him as a valuable asset to Intellect as the company intensifies its focus on large-scale digital transformation and AI-driven innovative fintech solutions.

Commenting on the appointment, Arun Jain, Chairman and Managing Director of Intellect Design Arena Ltd, said, “We are delighted to welcome John Owen to the Intellect Leadership Team. His domain expertise and proven track record in sales will be instrumental in accelerating our eMACH.ai growth in the Western Hemisphere. As we continue to navigate the rapidly evolving wholesale, consumer and retail banking, wealth and insurance sectors, his insights will be instrumental in driving innovation at Intellect and shaping the future of banking technology. John’s appointment underscores Intellect’s commitment to attracting top talent and expanding its market leadership in the global financial technology landscape.”

“Joining Intellect at this transformative stage is incredibly exciting,” John Owen, President – Sales for the Western Hemisphere (Americas, Europe & UK), Intellect Design Arena Ltd, commented. “The eMACH.ai platform is a testament to the power of innovation and customer-centric design. I look forward to collaborating with the talented teams across Intellect to drive strategic growth and help our clients reimagine the future of banking in an AI-powered world.”

About Intellect Design Arena Limited

Intellect Design Arena Ltd is an enterprise-grade financial technology leader, providing composable and intelligent solutions for futuristic global financial institutions across 57 countries. Intellect’s revolutionary First Principles Thinking-based Enterprise Connected Intelligence Platform, eMACH.ai, is the most comprehensive, composable, and intelligent open finance platform in the world. With an impressive array of 386 microservices, 650 events, and over 2015 APIs, eMACH.ai enables financial institutions to design and deploy future-ready technology solutions that provide a significant global competitive edge.

With three decades of domain expertise, Intellect offers a full spectrum of banking and insurance technology products through four lines of business: Global Consumer Banking (iGCB), Global Transaction Banking (iGTB), IntellectAI and Digital Technology for Commerce (iDTC). Intellect is a pioneer in applying Design Thinking and our 8012 FinTech Design Center, the world’s first Design Center dedicated to Design Thinking Principles, underscores our commitment to continuous and impactful innovation, addressing the ever-growing need for digital transformation. We proudly serve over 325+ customers worldwide, supported by a diverse workforce of solution architects and domain and technology experts in major global financial hubs. For more information about Intellect, visit https://www.intellectdesign.com/

